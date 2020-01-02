In the fast lane

TALL POPPY: The Woogaroo club’s Poppy Wilson prepares to take off in the backstroke at the McDonald’s Queensland Swimming Championships.

WOOGAROO’s Poppy Wilson overcame early setbacks to dominate her age group at the McDonald’s Queensland Swimming Championships.

Contesting a gruelling program, including 13 events in three days, the 15-year-old Redbank Plains superfish started slowly but soon found top form to produce a remarkable seven personal best times and haul home eight medals.

Recovery in between races was critical as swimmers entered heats in the morning before backing up for finals in the evening session.

Magnesium baths and plenty of rest in between races proved to be Wilson’s secret weapon, allowing her to continually get herself up for racing and push her body to its limit.

The steely-eyed Ipswich champion was one of the standout performers across the entire meet.

In the 15/16 years multiclass, she was unstoppable, picking up three gold, two silver, a bronze and a fourth placing.

BULLION: Poppy Wilson’s extraordinary State Championships medal haul.

The carnival also marked Wilson’s arrival as a threat at an open level and it took her no time to stamp her class.

The superstar qualified for six open finals and broke through to claim podium placings in the 100m butterfly and 200 IM, collecting a silver and bronze.

Wilson rated the two swims the highlights of the meet because she had tested herself against some of the sport’s greatest competitors, including decorated Paralympians, and shown she was more than capable of matching them stroke-for-stroke.

She said she had left no stone unturned in her preparations for the elite competition and was particularly pleased to shave seconds off her times in so many races.

“It was good,” she said of her overall performance.

“It was a bit rocky at the start but great towards the end.”

Wilson is on the cusp of qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo games.

After producing sensational results and smashing a 50m fly record at last year’s Hancock Prospecting Australian Age Championships, she was selected to the National Paralympic Squad.

The squad is an integral part of the Para Development Program which is designed to assist emerging swimmers with their transition onto the senior team.

Identified by Australian Swimming as an athlete they believe is destined to succeed on the international stage, it presents a significant opportunity for the aspiring Paralympian to advance and improve.

Wilson will be benchmarked for her technical, tactical, physical, physiological and mental attributes as part of her involvement with the squad.

In February, she will head to Melbourne for a week-long training camp before competing in the Para International Series against some of the premier athletes from around the globe.

Wilson said she was excited and extremely proud to have the opportunity to rub shoulders with the country’s fastest Para athletes and work under some of the sport’s most knowledgeable coaches.

She said she is an outside chance of qualifying for the 2020 Paralympic Games and will continue to push forward in training in search of gains.

More realistically, however, she has her sights set on the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The dedicated teen said she would not be on the verge of reaching her lifelong goals if not for the unwavering support of her mother, Veronica, and she thanked her for all of the early morning lifts to training.