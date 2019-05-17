Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Isaac and Ava Jenkins at the Ipswich Show on Friday.
Isaac and Ava Jenkins at the Ipswich Show on Friday. Rob Williams
News

IN PICTURES: Opening day of the 146th Ipswich Show

Lachlan Mcivor
by
17th May 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DREARY sky overhead didn't stop punters streaming through the gates on the opening day of the 146th Ipswich Show on Friday.

With all manners of tasty treats, rides and prizes on offer, Ipswich Showgrounds will serve as a kid's paradise over the course of the next two days.

For Isaac, 10, and Ava Jenkins, 13, of Eastern Heights, it was easy to pick their favourite part of the festivities.

Although the dagwood dogs, potato slinkies and sideshow alley created something of a sensory overload, it was the showbags they picked out as their highlight.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
ipswich show opening day photos
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Popular tourist attraction to open their doors for free

    premium_icon Popular tourist attraction to open their doors for free

    Community For one day only, visitors won't have to pay a cent

    How Hawke stopped an Ipswich man from becoming PM

    premium_icon How Hawke stopped an Ipswich man from becoming PM

    Politics Ipswich would probably have had its first home-grown prime minister

    REVEALED: The sexual infections on the rise across Ipswich

    premium_icon REVEALED: The sexual infections on the rise across Ipswich

    Health The rising rates has prompted an awareness campaign

    Murder heartbreak for grieving dad of James Beel-Endycott

    premium_icon Murder heartbreak for grieving dad of James Beel-Endycott

    Crime Shane Colin Duffy not guilty over killing of James Beel-Endycott