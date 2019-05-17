IN PICTURES: Opening day of the 146th Ipswich Show

Isaac and Ava Jenkins at the Ipswich Show on Friday.

Rob Williams

A DREARY sky overhead didn't stop punters streaming through the gates on the opening day of the 146th Ipswich Show on Friday.

With all manners of tasty treats, rides and prizes on offer, Ipswich Showgrounds will serve as a kid's paradise over the course of the next two days.

For Isaac, 10, and Ava Jenkins, 13, of Eastern Heights, it was easy to pick their favourite part of the festivities.

Although the dagwood dogs, potato slinkies and sideshow alley created something of a sensory overload, it was the showbags they picked out as their highlight.