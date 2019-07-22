QLD_GCB_SPORT_TSS_21JUL19 Sport In Pictures: GPS Rugby Round One 2019 by Nic Darveniza 22nd Jul 2019 12:00 AM premium_icon Subscriber only 0 Action pics of the Round 1 GPS Rugby blockbuster between The Southport School and Nudgee College at TSS. Photo of Lastus Auakai tackled. Photo by Richard Gosling Action pics of the Round 1 GPS Rugby blockbuster between The Southport School and Nudgee College at TSS. Photo of Finn Hearn. Photo by Richard Gosling Action pics of the Round 1 GPS Rugby blockbuster between The Southport School and Nudgee College (blue) at TSS. Photo of Titi Nofoagatotoa. Photo by Richard Gosling Action pics of the Round 1 GPS Rugby blockbuster between The Southport School and Nudgee College at TSS. Photo of Dion Samuela (TSS) and Robert Mapa. Photo by Richard Gosling Action pics of the Round 1 GPS Rugby blockbuster between The Southport School and Nudgee College at TSS. Photo of Dion Samuela (TSS) and Robert Mapa. Photo by Richard Gosling Action pics of the Round 1 GPS Rugby blockbuster between The Southport School and Nudgee College at TSS. Photo of Hamish Roberts scoring a very talented try in the corner. Photo by Richard Gosling Action pics of the Round 1 GPS Rugby blockbuster between The Southport School and Nudgee College at TSS. Photo of Syris Schmidt tackled by Robert Mapa. Photo by Richard Gosling More Stories premium_icon WATCH: GPS rugby mascots clash on field Aussie teen sensation shocks the world premium_icon Download your GPS rugby fixture and tipping chart premium_icon WATCH: Southport down Nudgee in GPS thriller More Stories premium_icon WATCH: GPS rugby mascots clash on field Aussie teen sensation shocks the world premium_icon Download your GPS rugby fixture and tipping chart premium_icon WATCH: Southport down Nudgee in GPS thriller Show More 0 gps rugby Read More Login to follow images Read More Login to follow tss v nc Read More Login to follow gps rugby images tss v nc Subscriber Exclusives premium_icon Seven Ipswich 'good sports' making an impact: Who are they? Sport Here are seven sporting volunteers who we think deserve a special medal for their amazing efforts. premium_icon A decade on and drug problems still linger News Ipswich was declared the state's 'worst' for chroming and drug addled riders - how far has it come? premium_icon YOUR SAY: Should sacked councillors run in next election Letters to the Editor Should Ipswich move on from old ways, our readers have their say 12 premium_icon 'We need respect': Deebing Creek at coalface of NAIDOC fight Environment For the First Australians, the fight for recognition isn't constrained to NAIDOC week each year. premium_icon State faces internal war over demands for new Ipswich school Politics The push for a secondary school is again gaining momentum several years after the state poured cold water on the proposal. 1 premium_icon Gatton dad killed in tragic crash 'a bloody legend' News NICKNAMED 'the Granny' for the way he rode his motorcycle, the Gatton dad who was killed late last week will be remembered as someone who 'lit up the room.' 1