IN PHOTOS: U14 Meteorettes take on a formidable Ipswich team

The Ipswich Force beat the Mackay Meteorettes 50-28 at the Basketball Queensland Under-14 Girls State Championships held in Mackay, October 3. Picture: Heidi Petith

THEY entered the match against a formidable team with an undefeated season streak.

But despite best efforts, the U14s Mackay Meteorettes girls basketball team fared second best this evening as Ipswich Force seized Pool A of the State Championships 50-28.

Ipswich's Prasayus Notoa and Sharni Reisinger both scored 10 points with Mackay's Cheyenne Bobongie, Mackensie Brown and Harleen Kaur scoring six points each.

Mackay Meteorettes coach Troy Brown said the girls' nerves in the first few minutes of the game gave the opposition its head start.

"They are a benchmark team in Queensland," Mr Brown said.

"We made some fundamental mistakes including ball security and offensive rebounds."

The Mackay team will now go up against the Gold Coast Waves team tomorrow.

"We've just got to do a little better and roll the dice," Mr Brown said.

Ipswich Force coach Charlene Totoa said she felt "on top of the world" at her team's win.

She said the girls had played "for a cause" in tribute to their late coach Lito Cabili.

They will now face off against Cairns Dolphins tomorrow.

And in preparation for the match, Ms Totoa gave her players some choice tips: avoid the fizzy drinks and load up on carbs.