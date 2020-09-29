Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Syd Haag getting ready for the Ekka in 2013 with a giant pumpkin.
Syd Haag getting ready for the Ekka in 2013 with a giant pumpkin.
News

IN PHOTOS: Syd Haag over the years

Lachlan Mcivor
29th Sep 2020 1:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A DEDICATED and passionate stalwart of the Ipswich Show Society, Syd Haag did plenty of work behind the scenes to ensure each year went off without a hitch.

He became a well-known figure at the Ipswich Show and the Ekka each year for the wide range of produce he exhibited.

His giant pumpkins were particularly eye catching and he was the subject of many photos over the years.

Syd passed away at the age of 88 on September 25.

Read our tribute to Syd here and check out a gallery of photos of him over the years below.

Photos
View Gallery

More Stories

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man busted growing dope for a mate

        Premium Content Man busted growing dope for a mate

        News A man set his wardrobe up with lights and other equipment to grow marijuana seedlings, a court has heard

        • 29th Sep 2020 2:48 PM
        100th BIRTHDAY: Avid volunteer joins centenarians club

        Premium Content 100th BIRTHDAY: Avid volunteer joins centenarians club

        Community SHE’s a beer swirling, rugby league fan that just turned 100.

        Belated NAIDOC date marks return for popular events group

        Premium Content Belated NAIDOC date marks return for popular events group

        News After having to cancel six months of events, Spirit of the Valley is hosting their...

        Shows won’t be the same without legend Syd

        Premium Content Shows won’t be the same without legend Syd

        News A well known and well respected figure in the agriculture show scene has passed...