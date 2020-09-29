IN PHOTOS: Syd Haag over the years

Syd Haag getting ready for the Ekka in 2013 with a giant pumpkin.

A DEDICATED and passionate stalwart of the Ipswich Show Society, Syd Haag did plenty of work behind the scenes to ensure each year went off without a hitch.

He became a well-known figure at the Ipswich Show and the Ekka each year for the wide range of produce he exhibited.

His giant pumpkins were particularly eye catching and he was the subject of many photos over the years.

Syd passed away at the age of 88 on September 25.

