IN PHOTOS: Ipswich history becomes target for vandals

Ten years after the closure of Blackstone State School. The site has been extensively vandalised. Rob Williams

THIS year marks a decade since the doors closed on a piece of Ipswich history.

Unfortunately, little has changed at Blackstone State School since the last students walked out of the gates in 2009.

It now sits empty, heavily vandalised, and on the market for just shy of $2million.

Many of the doors to the old classrooms are open and smashed glass is strewn across the grounds.

A nearby resident who has lived in the area for 40 years is concerned at what has happened.

"You can hear kids in there banging and smashing things, and it's getting worse,” the woman, who asked not to be named, said.

"The place is dilapidated. I'm surprised it hasn't been burnt down already.”

The 122-year-old school precinct was listed historically significant on the Ipswich Heritage Register in 1991.

The buildings housed some community groups for several years after the 2009 school closure until those groups were given notice to vacate in 2013.

The site, split into two lots, was sold in 2015. In 2016, plans were lodged with Ipswich City Council to convert the site to 29 housing allotments.

Those plans were approved in late 2016.

The site is on the market, with the relevant approvals, for $1,995,000.

Even if the buyer proceeds with a housing development, three heritage buildings on the site must remain standing.

Cushman and Wakefield agent Clint Bott said there had been interest from buyers and he hoped for positive news soon.