Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police at the scene of a crash involving a ute on Golf Links Dr, Buderim. Picture: Patrick Woods
Police at the scene of a crash involving a ute on Golf Links Dr, Buderim. Picture: Patrick Woods
Breaking

Young man killed in wet weather crash tragedy

Eden Boyd
13th Dec 2020 8:57 PM | Updated: 14th Dec 2020 5:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: A man has died after he lost control while driving and collided with a power pole in Buderim on Sunday night.

About 6.10pm the driver and sole occupant of the car, a Buderim man in his 20s was driving along Golf Links Rd.

Police said the driver lost control while driving through a roundabout, causing the car to collide with a power pole.

The man was freed from the car and rushed to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

At about 9pm the man sadly succumbed to his injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone that may have dashcam footage of the incident or information to contact police.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

EARLIER:

Police are investigating a serious crash which left a man in a critical condition when his car crashed into a power pole on the Coast.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the crash was reported on Golf Links Rd in Buderim about 6.15pm.

Man critical after car crashes into dam

Emergency services rushed to the scene to treat the injured man.

The police spokeswoman said the driver was trapped and fire crews helped to remove the vehicle from the pole.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the man was freed from the vehicle and the scene was left in the hands of police.

The man was rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

More Stories

buderim crash editors picks scd breaking sunshine coast breaking news
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Reckless’ govt policy costs $431k to fill just 76 jobs

        Premium Content ‘Reckless’ govt policy costs $431k to fill just 76 jobs

        Politics A cornerstone policy of the Palaszczuk Government to find out-of-work Queenslanders employment has scored just 76 people a job.

        • 14th Dec 2020 5:13 AM
        $15b economic boom the perfect Xmas gift for Qld

        Premium Content $15b economic boom the perfect Xmas gift for Qld

        News Qld economy boosted by $15 billion thanks to tourism, Christmas

        • 14th Dec 2020 5:09 AM
        Cyclone-like conditions coming as 500mm dumped on southeast

        Premium Content Cyclone-like conditions coming as 500mm dumped on southeast

        Weather Warning of cyclone-like conditions coming as 500mm rain dumped

        • 14th Dec 2020 5:03 AM
        ‘Fair cut’: Council’s plan for upgrading rural roads

        Premium Content ‘Fair cut’: Council’s plan for upgrading rural roads

        Council News Longstanding issues about upgrading rural roads resurfaced at the final council...

        • 14th Dec 2020 5:00 AM