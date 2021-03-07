In-form winger’s hat-trick lifts Spirits for more BPL success

A HAT-TRICK by Western Spirit sharpshooter Charles Amalu has given Western Spirit a massive boost in this year’s Brisbane Premier League (BPL) competition.

Having progressed from Capital League 1 last season, Spirit made an encouraging BPL debut by beating UQ 4-2 at Kippen Park.

“I was very happy with the performance the boys put out on the night,’’ head coach Reginald Yaqub said.

“Whatever the game plan was, they actually stuck to it.’’

Amalu capitalised up front on Saturday night, continuing his impressive work at the Goodna based club.

“He has been playing well in the pre-season as well. He’s been scoring a lot of goals,’’ Yaqub said of Amalu.

Midfielder Leon Nunda scored Spirit’s first goal as the home team built a 4-0 halftime advantage.

“I’m pretty sure that will give us a big boost going forward as well,’’ the coach said.

Spirit’s defence was anchored by co-captain Jose Fernandez and Tyler Baker.

Co-captain Stefan Vrbesic directed the team as a holding midfielder.

The club’s identical twins - Anthony and Gabriel Menendez - started the new season in the Spirit Reserves side that won 1-0.

Western Spirit head coach Reginald Yaqub. Picture: David Lems

Yaqub said the club’s positive start in the BPL set up a foundation to build on.

“At the moment, I’m probably going to stick with what we had for this game, for the next game,’’ he said.

That clash is a danger match against the Brisbane Knights away on Friday night. The Knights were thumped 7-0 by Albany Creek.