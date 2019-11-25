In-form Sydney break another record, demand more

His team has put together the strongest title defence in the history of the A-League, but Sydney FC boss Steve Corica is demanding more.

Saturday night's 3-2 win in Perth not only extended the Sky Blues' phenomenal record against Glory, it meant that after six rounds Sydney have accrued more points than any defending champions ­before them.

So far avoiding the slump in form that has bedevilled many A-League champions, Sydney have 15 points, thanks to five wins in six games.

But Corica believes they could have had more.

Steve Corica wants more from his side.

Ange Postecoglou's Brisbane Roar team had 14 points in 2011-12, while Graham ­Arnold's side of 2017-18 had 13 points at this stage.

That Sky Blues team did then win seven straight games from round seven, but so far Corica's side has more points and more goals.

It leaves Sydney second to Melbourne City by way of having played a game less, but Corica wants more improvement from his players before they face City for the first time this year on December 29.

Adam Le Fondre and Milos Ninkovic of Sydney celebrate.

"Of course we can improve," Corica said. "It's only early in the season and we've brought in several new players. They are gelling well and have started well but we're only going to get better.

"I'd like to be a little bit ­better defensively and not concede as many. We've conceded a couple of times just before halftime and those are little moments where we've switched off. We can do better.

Milos Ninkovic of Sydney FC is fouled by Diego Castro of Perth Glory and awarded a penalty.

"I also believe we can score more goals at times. The games that we've played, we've created a lot of chances and maybe we should be scoring more goals than what we are.

"The players we have are good quality, but at the back too we want to play good football. I want the boys to enjoy playing football, enjoy winning and score a lot of goals."

Saturday's win also produced a 12th win in 13 games against Perth for Sydney and came despite Glory having more possession, more passes and more shots.

"Sometimes there are teams you like to play against," Corica said. "Perth are a very good team and we respect them. We have to play well to win here.

"Their stadium is great, the pitch is great and sometimes a hostile crowd pumps our boys up a little bit. We know what we're up against and I thought we deserved it in the end."

Glory are now languishing in sixth spot, four points off the sides above them.

"We just have to keep fighting," coach Tony Popovic said.