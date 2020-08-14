In excess: Six Ipswich drivers who pushed their luck too far

FROM dangerous police pursuits to driving while under the influence, a number of speeding drivers have been through Ipswich courts this year.

Here are six drivers who took the ultimate risk behind the wheel.

Drug driver's high speed crash 'could have killed'

DRUGGED up driver William Saunders tore past a police car at nearly 200km/h before crashing and flipping, his girlfriend flung from the wreckage.

Police came across the crash scene soon after with the clouds of dust settling, finding both the driver and his two passengers injured, with the woman in a critical state.

Ipswich District Court heard the driver's former girlfriend suffered brain injuries and injuries to her head and knees.

The woman's injuries included brain haemorrhages, dislocated collarbone, spine fractures, large scalp wound and knee injuries.

The court heard the woman was left with ongoing difficulties as a result of her injuries and that Saunders also had a significant number of speeding offences.

Appearing from jail via video-link William Peter Jeffrey Saunders, 26, a dad of three from Inala, pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing grievous bodily harm when adversely affected by drugs and speeding on the Warrego Highway near Charleville on July 11, 2019. He also pleaded guilty to drug offences.

Saunders was convicted and sentenced to a four-year jail term with parole eligibility at one-third. He can begin his application for parole from January 23, 2021.

Hoon reached speeds of 200 kmh in pursuit

Cameron Daniell.

A HOON pursued by police on the M1 and on roads around Ipswich and Boonah reached speeds of 200 kmh before his potentially deadly antics were deflated by police stingers.

Cameron Daniell told police he had been "scared" by his own driving.

Police feared heat from the rims would set fire to roadside grass after Daniell's dark blue Ford was brought to a grinding halt.

Police prosecutor Bronson Ballard said the driver had never held a licence.

Cameron Stephen Daniell, 21, a tradie from Bethania, pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle on the evening of Saturday May 16; driving when unlicensed; evading police; and having false plates attached.

He was hit with a $6,672 fine and booted off the road for at least 33 months when he went before Ipswich Magistrates Court.

160 kmh in a 60 zone: Rider's jail term reality check

An Ipswich court heard how a motorcyclist was busted by police with a false rego plate that he forged using a scanned image encased in plastic.

When police tried to intercept rider Benjimen Muhling on the Kawasaki motorcycle he fled at high speed, Ipswich Magistrates Court was told.

Benjimen Tuppy Muhling, 41, pleaded guilty to 47 charges including forgery of a motorcycle registration plate on January 30; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle on August 24, 2019; evading police; 10 failures to appear at court; three counts of driving unlicensed - repeat offender; driving when unlicensed; driving unlicensed; two counts of having drug utensils; four counts of possessing dangerous drugs; four counts of possessing a knife in a public; two counts of driving when drug positive; and possession of anything used in a drug offence.

His offence of dangerous driving when evading police was regarded as being his most serious offence.

Mr Scott said Muhling reached speeds in excess of 160 kmh at different times.

The police helicopter tracked the rider during the incident.

He was disqualified from driving for at least two years, with other terms of disqualification that may be added by the Department of Transport.

Magistrate deems accused driver 'unacceptable risk'

A P-PLATE driver who police accuse of going on a high speed drive though Ipswich suburbs has been refused bail because of the dangers he allegedly poses.

The man faces seven counts of dangerous driving, with a court hearing stingers allegedly had to be used to stop him on one occasion.

Stephen Edward Stockwell, 34, a former Dubbo resident now living in Ipswich, appeared before Ipswich Magistrates Court via video-link from the police watch-house on seven charges that he dangerously operated a motor vehicle when adversely affected by an intoxicating substance on Tuesday, June 30; two counts of evading police; failing to provide a breath or blood specimen for testing; driving when unlicensed from a previous speeding offence; and possession of dangerous drugs.

Ms Sturgess said she found Stockwell to be an unacceptable risk in endangering people's safety and refused his bail application.

Police find dangerous driver's drug growing handbook

Lloyd Jacobus Bethel leaves Ipswich Courthouse on July 24, 2020.

POLICE found happy snaps of cannabis plants growing in a shed when they examined the phone of a man who crashed his vehicle while he had ice in his system.

To cap it off police also found a PDF download of a how to grow drugs guide called 'the Complete Recreational Drugs Handbook'.

The finding led to a police raid at Lloyd Bethel's home, and further criminal charges.

Appearing before Ipswich Magistrates Court, Lloyd Jacobus Bethel, 28, a tradesman from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to nine charges including producing dangerous drugs; possession of anything used in a drug crime; possession of instructions for producing dangerous drugs; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; drink driving, three counts of driving when drug positive; and contravening a police direction.

Prosecutor Sergeant Rose Molinaro said the dangerous driving offences included an accident where Bethel was driving a Mercedes Benz, which he crashed on the Ipswich Motorway.

Sgt Molinaro said his second dangerous drive offence on November 26 involved speeding in excess of 100km on Augusta Parkway.

Bethel was sentenced to a 12-month jail term, immediately suspended for three years.

He received a jail term of 12 months for the dangerous driving, was placed on an 18-month probation order, and received lesser sentences on other charges.

He was disqualified from driving for more than three years. He can apply after two years to have his licence returned.

Driver jailed for reckless head-on crash

HIGH speed driver Joshua Abbey was overtaking cars recklessly before a head-on crash on the Cunningham Highway at Purga.

Behind the wheel of a white Mitsubishi Lancer, investigating police say the speed of the disqualified driver was in excess of 140km/h.

Abbey was unconscious in the wreckage and aided by other motorists.

The second driver in a blue Nissan X-trail, named as Mr Campbell, suffered injuries that caused him to be off work for six weeks.

Both cars were write-offs.

Appearing before Ipswich Magistrates Court for sentence, Abbey did not get to go home - instead sent off to jail for his serious offences.

Abbey was convicted and sentenced to a jail term of 15-months, with lesser jail terms for other offences.

His time to serve was reduced to two months, with parole on October 7.

He was disqualified from driving for six years.

