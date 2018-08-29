How city's bowling alley will be built, when it will open

PLANS: After a long wait amusement company iPlay will build an eight-lane bowling alley at Riverlink Shopping Centre.

SOUNDS of crashing pins will return to Ipswich next year with plans to build a bowling alley in the city lodged.

An eight-lane alley and amusement centre will be built by iPlay in the old BCF building at Riverlink Shopping Centre.

For eight years Ipswich has been crying out for a bowling alley after floods inundated and destroyed the old centre at Bundamba.

General manager of iPlay, John Sophios, said his company would fill the niche market in Ipswich.

"If you want to go bowling you have to go to Richlands or Toowoomba," he said.

While space restrictions will mean only eight lanes will be built at the new centre, Mr Sophios expected the community would welcome the venue.

"I think there is an area there for people who want to come bowling who don't want to drive," he said.

"Riverlink has done their research and they've found out of all the entertainment things people want in the area, bowling was the top."

Mr Sophios expects the bowling alley will be open by next Easter.

It will take six months for the bowling lanes and equipment to be built and shipped from the United States.

He said the amusement games could open sooner.

About 30 people are expected to be employed at the Riverlink iPlay - two or three of those full time.

"It's all about interacting with each other in a social environment and winning tickets," Mr Sophios said.

"The shopping centre is keen to create an entertainment precinct there and we're a key component to getting families and groups."

A spokesman for Riverlink said the reshuffle of retailers at the eastern end of the centre would facilitate the development.

"This is a project we've been working on for about 18 months and it's about activating the area at the top of the east mall to be an entertainment precinct," he said.

"We believe an iPlay will be ideal for Ipswich."

He said a restaurant chain will also open at Riverlink.

This month Ipswich City Properties confirmed it was still talking with bowling operators about an alley in the redeveloped central business district.

Commercial restrictions meant details of the discussion were not revealed.