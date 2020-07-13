IN COURT: The 59 people appearing in Gatton court today

EACH week a number of people appear in Gatton Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, Monday, July 13.

Andrews, Darren Jason

Andrews, Irene Veronica, Mrs

Angasyo, Inyi

Anis, Kemu Mell

Bartlett, Daniel Graeme

Beaumont, Jason Paul

Berg, Shaun John, Mr

Binns, Rebecca Marree, Miss

Buckland, Trey Steven Tony

Charter, Ben, Mr

Clarke, Andrew Richard Edward

Clarke, Katie Letitia

Cole, Gavin Edward, Mr

Comerford, Daryl Kevin

Cordon, Timothy John

Cowap, Kristie Mae, Ms

Croad, Sian Thomas 1

Devenish-Hand, Khonoom Brian, Mr

Driscoll, Kirra-Lee Hannah May, Miss

Dunworth, Mikayla Lee

Fisher, Gareth Wayne,

Foy, James

Garton, Jack Ian

Gavranich, Jason Peter

Green, Ellie Charlotte

Grice, James Aubrey

Hair, Barry John Raymond, Mr

Halley, Wade Anthony

Hardie, Shania Danielle Gail

Harm, Kelly Maree

Harris, Kevin Martin, Mr

Harwood, Jamie Luke

Hawkins, Mathew Luke

Hogg, Kirsty Louise 1 8:30AM

Jones, Laura Linda Lee

Kandakasi, Oswald Nanesipuptra

Kennedy, Marcus Fletcher

Kirk, Tracey Lee

Koffal, Felicity Ann, Miss

Lewis, Avery Schaefer

Lonie, Mark Vincent

Majane, Shannon Louise

Marschke, Luke Cecil, Mr

Mcharg, Pacey

Mills, Nicholas James, Mr

Naqase, Joeli

Oliver, Shantelle Florence, Ms

O'Neill, Micheal Kenneth, Mr

Oz Roof Rail Pty Ltd

Ranse, Matthew Asher

Rhodes, Joshua Stephen, Mr

Robertson, Natasha Leigh

Schumacher, Thomas Ronald

Spears, Christopher James, Mr

Taipi, Anna Wangi

Tillack, Ranee

Turnbull, Katrina Elizabeth

Vidler, Darren Ronald John

Zdral, Mirko