Gatton Magistrates Court, generic court.
News

IN COURT: the 27 people appearing in Gatton court today

Nathan Greaves
23rd Mar 2020 8:45 AM
EACH week a number of people appear in Gatton Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, Monday, March 23.

 

Barron, Sheldon Mark, Mr

Bartlett, Daniel Graeme

Binns, Rebecca Marree, Miss

Bott, Allan Conrad

Brodie, Ricky James

Buckland, Trey Steven Tony

Burr, Thomas Neville, Mr

Campbell, Emma

Cunningham, Daniel Gary, Mr

Garton, Jack Ian

Geitz, Rodney Jason

Holloway, Terry Anthony

Humphries, Nicholas James

Jones, Savannah Gayle

Lees, Sarah-Anne Margaret, Miss

Linsley, Kenneth Robert

Majane, Shannon Louise

Mcfarland, Peter Mark, Mr

Mckillop, Fiona Sharon

Millard, Nicole Ellen, Ms

Phillimore, Michael David

Ranse, Matthew Asher

Simpson, Shai Ricky

Skelton, Richard Kevin

Thies, Tye Joseph

Walker, Sarah Kate, Miss

