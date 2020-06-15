IN COURT: The 12 people appearing in Gatton court today
EACH week a number of people appear in Gatton Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.
This week, cases will return to Gatton Magistrates Court, after being conducted in Toowoomba due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, Monday, June 15.
Collier, Chloe Jane
Cordon, Timothy John
Farrier, Tyson Tyrone
Geitz, Rodney Jason
Ghost Gully Produce Pty Ltd
Kingsley, Grahame William
Mcclure, George Hilton, Mr
Morgan, Bradley John, Mr
O'Donnell, Joel Allan Gordon
Oliver, Mitchell Adam, Mr
Ruming, Jasmine Rose
White, Peter James, Mr