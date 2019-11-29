IN COURT: People appearing in Roma District Court next week

IN COURT: Here is the list of everyone appearing in front of the Roma District Court next week.

THREE or so times a year people face the Roma District Court on a range of different charges.

Here is who is listed to appear in the Roma District Court next Monday, December 2.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Cooper, Jamie Joseph

(Sentence)

Davis, Troy Edward

(Arraignment)

Day, Adam Robert

(Mention)

SB

(Mention)

Hunter, Cullam Charles Patrick

(Mention)

Kermond, Melissa Janet

Hurzlmeier, Braydon Lance

Thompson, Debbie Jean

Ward, Nicole Doris

(Mention)

Ward, Tameka-Kaye Jacqueline

Welk, Jonathon Thomas

(Mention)

Wortley, Brendan

(Sentence)

Yates, Wade Dominic

(Sentence)

Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information. The onus remains on any person using material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that material does not breach any such order or provision.