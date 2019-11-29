Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IN COURT: Here is the list of everyone appearing in front of the Roma District Court next week.
IN COURT: Here is the list of everyone appearing in front of the Roma District Court next week.
News

IN COURT: People appearing in Roma District Court next week

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
29th Nov 2019 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE or so times a year people face the Roma District Court on a range of different charges.

Here is who is listed to appear in the Roma District Court next Monday, December 2.

 

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

 

  • Cooper, Jamie Joseph

(Sentence)

  • Davis, Troy Edward

(Arraignment)

 

  • Day, Adam Robert

(Mention)

  • SB

(Mention)

 

  • Hunter, Cullam Charles Patrick

(Mention)

  • Kermond, Melissa Janet
  • Hurzlmeier, Braydon Lance
  • Thompson, Debbie Jean
  • Ward, Nicole Doris

(Mention)

  • Ward, Tameka-Kaye Jacqueline
  • Welk, Jonathon Thomas

(Mention)

  • Wortley, Brendan

(Sentence)

  • Yates, Wade Dominic

(Sentence)

 

Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information. The onus remains on any person using material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that material does not breach any such order or provision.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Best Fish and Chips in Ipswich

        VOTE NOW: Best Fish and Chips in Ipswich

        News Ipswich residents certainly are passionate about fish and chips - but which one is the best?

        Developer ordered to install flood warning siren

        premium_icon Developer ordered to install flood warning siren

        News A developer must install a flood warning siren so residents can flee

        Brassall thief busted thanks to residential CCTV

        premium_icon Brassall thief busted thanks to residential CCTV

        Crime Police have arrested and charged an 18-year-old Brassall man.