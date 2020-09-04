IN COURT: Names of the 149 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 3470 7300.

Abbas, Abbas 1 9:00AM

Adams, Barry Ernest, Mr 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Antoine 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Antoine Colin 1 9:00AM

Apps, Dale 1 9:00AM

Augustin, Sajan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Batchelor, Joel Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bate, Paul Dennis 1 9:00AM

Baxter, Toby Leigh, Mr 1 9:00AM

Beaven, Simon Mitchell 1 9:00AM

Beckey, Amanda Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM

Berghauser, Richard John 1 9:00AM

Bergin, Kerry John 1 9:00AM

Beveridge, Blake Justin 6 9:00AM

Bio-Recycle Australia Pty Ltd 2 9:00AM

Blake, William Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bornen, Donna Ruth 1 9:00AM

Brehm, Chloe Marie 6 9:00AM

Brehm, Jayden Alan 1 9:00AM

Burles-Pedersen, Brenden Graham 1 9:00AM

Butts, Darren Stefan 1 9:00AM

Camilleri, Dylan John 1 9:00AM

Cavies, Matthew Simeon 1 9:00AM

Cay, Daniel Stephen 1 9:00AM

Cody, Dale Leonard 1 9:00AM

Collins, Joshua Ian 1 9:00AM

Couchy, Bruce Mark 1 9:00AM

Cullen, Tristan James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dau, Dau Chol 1 9:00AM

Davidson, Thomas Yagan 1 9:00AM

Davis, Benjamin James 4 9:00AM

Davis, Kenneth William 1 9:00AM

Dawson, Ross Philip 1 9:00AM

Dingle, Darren Abe, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dornbusch, Ryan Glenn 1 9:00AM

Duggan, Stephen Adrian 1 9:00AM

Duncan, Robert George 1 8:30AM

Eason, Rohan Maxwell, Mr 1 9:00AM

Edey, Tyron Maxwell 1 9:00AM

Evans, Daniel Christopher, Mr 1 9:00AM

Evans, Lyall Alfred 1 9:00AM

Faamausili, Georgina Faytua 1 9:00AM

Finch, Jonathan Paul 1 9:00AM

Finnie, Hayden Richard 1 9:00AM

Fonokalafi, Siuta Siu Kimoana, Mr 1 9:00AM

Forster, Ben-Liam 1 9:00AM

Frazer, Benjamin James 1 9:00AM

Frese, Peta Marie 1 9:00AM

Froneman, Leon 1 8:30AM

Froneman, Leon 1 9:00AM

Galletly, Jye Ethan 1 9:00AM

Gladding, Trevor Allan 1 9:00AM

Glover, Ty John 1 9:00AM

Gourley, Jacinta, Ms 1 8:30AM

Green, Daniel Leslie Robert 1 9:00AM

Green, Ronald Gordon 1 9:00AM

Haines, Rehannah 1 9:00AM

Hammond, Michael John 1 9:00AM

Hayhoe, Tyler-Jonn, Mr 1 9:00AM

Heke, Isaac Joesph, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hikaiti, Wahu Edward 1 9:00AM

Hildrew, Jordan James 1 9:00AM

Hill, Dominique Patrick Alexanda 1 9:00AM

Hinkley, Meagen Alice Margaret 1 9:00AM

Hodcroft, Brendan Bradley 7 9:00AM

Hogg, Kirsty Louise 1 9:00AM

Holmes, Daniel Patrick Thomas 1 9:00AM

Hooper, Tye Randall, Mr 1 8:30AM

Hughes, Caitlyn Grace 1 9:00AM

Hunt, Jesse Lee 6 9:00AM

Isaacs, Desmond Bert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Iusitini, Jacob Leuatea 1 9:00AM

Jackson, Joseph Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Jones, Clancy Ray, Mr 1 9:00AM

Jull, Carrie Alicia, Ms 1 9:00AM

Junge, Kylie Tamara-Ann 1 9:00AM

Kauwhata, Sue Carolyn 1 9:00AM

Kranenburg, Richard Matthew 1 9:00AM

Langley, Ninatasha Anne 1 9:00AM

Laughlan, Seth 1 9:00AM

Lyford, James David, Mr 1 8:30AM

Lynch, Kristy- Lea 1 9:00AM

Mack, Sarah Rayna 7 9:00AM

Maguire, Joel Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mansfield, Glenn Robert 1 9:00AM

Mast, Joseph Josea Paul 1 9:00AM

Mato, Kyler-Aric 1 9:00AM

Mawby, Natasha Lee, Ms 1 9:00AM

Mcalpine, Christopher Ronald Allan 1 9:00AM

Mccreath, Courtney Elizabeth, Ms 1 9:00AM

Mcgee, Quentin Richard William 2 9:00AM

Mcgrann, Michael Joseph, Mr 2 9:00AM

Mcnab, Jessica Lauren 1 9:00AM

Meincke, Jena Javier 1 9:00AM

Meredith, Lashonda Tiara Gladys Stacey 1 9:00AM

Mitchell, Stephen Allan 1 9:00AM

Morcus, Joshua Aaron 1 8:30AM

Morcus, Joshua Aaron 1 9:00AM

Mulford, Daniel Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mulford, Daniel Steven, Mr 1 8:30AM

Mwibilicha, Baruani 1 8:30AM

Nguyen, Cong Van, Mr 1 9:00AM

Nhial, Jok Jongkuc 1 8:30AM

Nhial, Jok Jongkuc 1 9:00AM

Nolan, James Alfred, Mr 1 9:00AM

Norgate, Shannon Daniel 6 9:00AM

North, Jayce Antony 1 9:00AM

O’Donnell, Barry William 1 9:00AM

Oyat, Amos Ochan 1 9:00AM

Panchal, Priteshkumar Rameshchandra 1 9:00AM

Parker, Amanda Jane 1 9:00AM

Penola, Gandra Lee 1 9:00AM

Perese, Amos George, Mr 1 9:00AM

Perkins, Jennifer Marie, Ms 1 9:00AM

Pine, Lepopea 1 9:00AM

Poynter-Brown, Keara Lee 1 9:00AM

Preston, Benjamin Joel 1 9:00AM

Rankin, Brittney Jean 1 9:00AM

Rodgers, Raymond Scott 1 9:00AM

Sage, Abby Jane, Ms 1 9:00AM

Sambrooks, Shane Ronald 1 9:00AM

Sandy, Brandon Maurice, Mr 1 9:00AM

Schulze, Nikita Anne, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Schulze, Nikita Anne, Mrs 1 8:30AM

Scott, Niel Allan 1 9:00AM

Scrivener, Saxon Ironstone, Mr 1 9:00AM

Shanks, Jason Ian 1 9:00AM

Sheriff, Tito 1 9:00AM

Simpson, Keith Richard 1 9:00AM

Simpson, Keith Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sprogis, John Glen, Mr 1 9:00AM

Steiner, Cameron Charles George 1 9:00AM

Stevens, Daniel Robin 1 9:00AM

Sweeting, Connor John 1 9:00AM

Symonds, Corena Jaye 1 9:00AM

Taliu, Solomona, Mr 1 9:00AM

Taufao, Taulapapa 1 9:00AM

Tauroa, Scott Akuhata 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Brent Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Thompson, Josh 1 9:00AM

Thompson, Richeen Melina 1 9:00AM

Torpy, Colin William James 1 9:00AM

Uimaitua, Seleisa 1 9:00AM

Ulugia, Benjamin Reupena 1 9:00AM

Villari, Julieanne Lesley Barbra 1 9:00AM

Walker, Bree 1 9:00AM

Walker, Peter John 1 9:00AM

Ward, Leslie Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wylie, Aaron Jeremy 1 9:00AM