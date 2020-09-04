IN COURT: Names of the 149 people appearing in court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 3470 7300.
Abbas, Abbas 1 9:00AM
Adams, Barry Ernest, Mr 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Antoine 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Antoine Colin 1 9:00AM
Apps, Dale 1 9:00AM
Augustin, Sajan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Batchelor, Joel Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bate, Paul Dennis 1 9:00AM
Baxter, Toby Leigh, Mr 1 9:00AM
Beaven, Simon Mitchell 1 9:00AM
Beckey, Amanda Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM
Berghauser, Richard John 1 9:00AM
Bergin, Kerry John 1 9:00AM
Beveridge, Blake Justin 6 9:00AM
Bio-Recycle Australia Pty Ltd 2 9:00AM
Blake, William Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bornen, Donna Ruth 1 9:00AM
Brehm, Chloe Marie 6 9:00AM
Brehm, Jayden Alan 1 9:00AM
Burles-Pedersen, Brenden Graham 1 9:00AM
Butts, Darren Stefan 1 9:00AM
Camilleri, Dylan John 1 9:00AM
Cavies, Matthew Simeon 1 9:00AM
Cay, Daniel Stephen 1 9:00AM
Cody, Dale Leonard 1 9:00AM
Collins, Joshua Ian 1 9:00AM
Couchy, Bruce Mark 1 9:00AM
Cullen, Tristan James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dau, Dau Chol 1 9:00AM
Davidson, Thomas Yagan 1 9:00AM
Davis, Benjamin James 4 9:00AM
Davis, Kenneth William 1 9:00AM
Dawson, Ross Philip 1 9:00AM
Dingle, Darren Abe, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dornbusch, Ryan Glenn 1 9:00AM
Duggan, Stephen Adrian 1 9:00AM
Duncan, Robert George 1 8:30AM
Eason, Rohan Maxwell, Mr 1 9:00AM
Edey, Tyron Maxwell 1 9:00AM
Evans, Daniel Christopher, Mr 1 9:00AM
Evans, Lyall Alfred 1 9:00AM
Faamausili, Georgina Faytua 1 9:00AM
Finch, Jonathan Paul 1 9:00AM
Finnie, Hayden Richard 1 9:00AM
Fonokalafi, Siuta Siu Kimoana, Mr 1 9:00AM
Forster, Ben-Liam 1 9:00AM
Frazer, Benjamin James 1 9:00AM
Frese, Peta Marie 1 9:00AM
Froneman, Leon 1 8:30AM
Froneman, Leon 1 9:00AM
Galletly, Jye Ethan 1 9:00AM
Gladding, Trevor Allan 1 9:00AM
Glover, Ty John 1 9:00AM
Gourley, Jacinta, Ms 1 8:30AM
Green, Daniel Leslie Robert 1 9:00AM
Green, Ronald Gordon 1 9:00AM
Haines, Rehannah 1 9:00AM
Hammond, Michael John 1 9:00AM
Hayhoe, Tyler-Jonn, Mr 1 9:00AM
Heke, Isaac Joesph, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hikaiti, Wahu Edward 1 9:00AM
Hildrew, Jordan James 1 9:00AM
Hill, Dominique Patrick Alexanda 1 9:00AM
Hinkley, Meagen Alice Margaret 1 9:00AM
Hodcroft, Brendan Bradley 7 9:00AM
Hogg, Kirsty Louise 1 9:00AM
Holmes, Daniel Patrick Thomas 1 9:00AM
Hooper, Tye Randall, Mr 1 8:30AM
Hughes, Caitlyn Grace 1 9:00AM
Hunt, Jesse Lee 6 9:00AM
Isaacs, Desmond Bert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Iusitini, Jacob Leuatea 1 9:00AM
Jackson, Joseph Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Jones, Clancy Ray, Mr 1 9:00AM
Jull, Carrie Alicia, Ms 1 9:00AM
Junge, Kylie Tamara-Ann 1 9:00AM
Kauwhata, Sue Carolyn 1 9:00AM
Kranenburg, Richard Matthew 1 9:00AM
Langley, Ninatasha Anne 1 9:00AM
Laughlan, Seth 1 9:00AM
Lyford, James David, Mr 1 8:30AM
Lynch, Kristy- Lea 1 9:00AM
Mack, Sarah Rayna 7 9:00AM
Maguire, Joel Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mansfield, Glenn Robert 1 9:00AM
Mast, Joseph Josea Paul 1 9:00AM
Mato, Kyler-Aric 1 9:00AM
Mawby, Natasha Lee, Ms 1 9:00AM
Mcalpine, Christopher Ronald Allan 1 9:00AM
Mccreath, Courtney Elizabeth, Ms 1 9:00AM
Mcgee, Quentin Richard William 2 9:00AM
Mcgrann, Michael Joseph, Mr 2 9:00AM
Mcnab, Jessica Lauren 1 9:00AM
Meincke, Jena Javier 1 9:00AM
Meredith, Lashonda Tiara Gladys Stacey 1 9:00AM
Mitchell, Stephen Allan 1 9:00AM
Morcus, Joshua Aaron 1 8:30AM
Morcus, Joshua Aaron 1 9:00AM
Mulford, Daniel Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mulford, Daniel Steven, Mr 1 8:30AM
Mwibilicha, Baruani 1 8:30AM
Nguyen, Cong Van, Mr 1 9:00AM
Nhial, Jok Jongkuc 1 8:30AM
Nhial, Jok Jongkuc 1 9:00AM
Nolan, James Alfred, Mr 1 9:00AM
Norgate, Shannon Daniel 6 9:00AM
North, Jayce Antony 1 9:00AM
O’Donnell, Barry William 1 9:00AM
Oyat, Amos Ochan 1 9:00AM
Panchal, Priteshkumar Rameshchandra 1 9:00AM
Parker, Amanda Jane 1 9:00AM
Penola, Gandra Lee 1 9:00AM
Perese, Amos George, Mr 1 9:00AM
Perkins, Jennifer Marie, Ms 1 9:00AM
Pine, Lepopea 1 9:00AM
Poynter-Brown, Keara Lee 1 9:00AM
Preston, Benjamin Joel 1 9:00AM
Rankin, Brittney Jean 1 9:00AM
Rodgers, Raymond Scott 1 9:00AM
Sage, Abby Jane, Ms 1 9:00AM
Sambrooks, Shane Ronald 1 9:00AM
Sandy, Brandon Maurice, Mr 1 9:00AM
Schulze, Nikita Anne, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Schulze, Nikita Anne, Mrs 1 8:30AM
Scott, Niel Allan 1 9:00AM
Scrivener, Saxon Ironstone, Mr 1 9:00AM
Shanks, Jason Ian 1 9:00AM
Sheriff, Tito 1 9:00AM
Simpson, Keith Richard 1 9:00AM
Simpson, Keith Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sprogis, John Glen, Mr 1 9:00AM
Steiner, Cameron Charles George 1 9:00AM
Stevens, Daniel Robin 1 9:00AM
Sweeting, Connor John 1 9:00AM
Symonds, Corena Jaye 1 9:00AM
Taliu, Solomona, Mr 1 9:00AM
Taufao, Taulapapa 1 9:00AM
Tauroa, Scott Akuhata 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Brent Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Josh 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Richeen Melina 1 9:00AM
Torpy, Colin William James 1 9:00AM
Uimaitua, Seleisa 1 9:00AM
Ulugia, Benjamin Reupena 1 9:00AM
Villari, Julieanne Lesley Barbra 1 9:00AM
Walker, Bree 1 9:00AM
Walker, Peter John 1 9:00AM
Ward, Leslie Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wylie, Aaron Jeremy 1 9:00AM