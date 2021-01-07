IN COURT: Lockyer family’s assault charges set for trial

A Lockyer Valley family will front the Ipswich Magistrates Court before their charges are set to go to trial in Gatton later this year.

Deborah Elizabeth Harm, Benjamin Paul Harm, Jakob Trevor Harm, Nickolas Jon Harm and Trevor Robert Harm all appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, January 4, facing two charges each of assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed/in company.

The matter was first adjourned in November last year, before being adjourned again for mention next week.

In court, solicitor Claire Graham said the charges would go to a two-day trial in the Gatton Magistrates Court mid-2021.

Bail was enlarged for all involved.

