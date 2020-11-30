IN COURT: Gatton man’s 41 charges, including stealing, break-ins

A farm worker from Gatton has had a “bad year”, but hasn’t been able to explain the delay in having 41 charges

A GATTON farm worker who has had a “bad year”, has failed to appear in court twice with 41 charges to his name.

Michael David Philmore, 25, has multiple stealing charges, drug and alcohol charges as well as eight charges for entering a premise to commit an indictable offence.

He was represented by duty lawyer James Ryan on Monday, November 20, where Mr Ryan couldn’t explain the delay in fronting court.

“He’s a full-time worker at Rugby Farm, and he had a bad year,” Mr Ryan said.

“This Taiwanese partner, she was back home in Taiwan and got stuck due to the COVID situation – they had been living together.”

Mr Ryan said his client had been struggling to stay afloat financially and had suffered depression as a result.

Fronting the Gatton Magistrates Court with a two-page criminal history, all of Philmore’s charges, except two failing to appears, were adjourned to December 7.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor told the court that Philmore was subject to two separate bail undertakings on September 21.

He said on September 28, police attended Philmore’s Gatton address, and he was taken to the police station.

“He stated to police that he had a number of matters going before the court and he had lost track of days and times,” senior sergeant Windsor said.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of failing to appear on December 21.

For the first charge he was convicted and fined $400, with a conviction recorded.

For the second charge he was convicted and not fined, with a conviction recorded.