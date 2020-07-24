IN COURT: Names of the 156 people appearing in court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 3470 7300.
Alberts, Michael James, 1 9AM
Albrecht, Kati-Rae Jade 1 9AM
Anderson, Sharon Marree 1 9AM
Bagenal, Brandon James 1 9AM
Baker, Shane Raymond, 1 9AM
Battisson, Brian Ronald 1 9AM
Beaton, Michael Leonard 1 9AM
Berghauser, Richard John 1 9AM
Bethel, Lloyd Jacobus 6 9AM
Bond, Justin Andrew 1 9AM
Bornen, Donna Ruth 4 9AM
Briese, Tristin William 1 9AM
Brock, Aiyana, Miss 1 9AM
Brozic, Myles Warren 1 9AM
Burgess, Toiva Enele, Mr 1 9AM
Butler, Dylan Anthony, Mr 1 9AM
Buttery, Shaun Thomas 1 9AM
Butts, Darren Stefan 1 8.30AM
Capes, Zakk David, Mr 1 9AM
Cavanagh, David Wayne, Mr 1 8AM
Cherrie, Leena-Rachel, Ms 1 9AM
Chubb, Alesana Clifford, Mr 1 9AM
Clark, Jennifer Leigh Hazel 1 9AM
Clarke, Norman Frank, Mr 6 9AM
Clayton, Jeremy Stephen Allan, Mr 1 9AM
Clements, Terri Lee 1 9AM
Cogan, Benjamin Francis 1 9AM
Colborne, Barry John, 1 9AM
Collins, Brittney Louise 1 9AM
Conlon, Neville 1 9AM
Coolwell, Lance Gregory, 4 9AM
Coram, Dwayne Thomas Ken 7 9AM
Crooks, Tyrell Isiah 1 8AM
Cropper, Brendon Gary 1 9AM
Cubby, Tyrone James 1 9AM
Cummins, Heather Louise 8 9AM
Currey, Troy John 1 9AM
Dadd, Jonathan Michael 5 9AM
Damm, Hayden Kyle 1 9AM
Davidson, Aidan Terrence 1 9AM
Dawson, Gary John 1 9AM
Dezorzi, Roberto, Mr 6 9AM
Distratis, Daniel Gregory 1 9AM
Distratis, Daniel Gregory 1 8AM
Doe, Gbetuah 5 9AM
Dracere, Miliana Liku 1 9AM
Edwards, Matthew Aaron 1 9AM
Edwin, Karl Bryan 1 1.46PM
Embrey, Justin John 1 9AM
Finch, Jonathan Paul 1 8AM
Fischer, Ineke 5 9AM
Ford, Nathan Joel, Mr 1 9AM
Fullarton-Reditt, Nathan Peter 1 9AM
Fuller, Haylea Louise 1 9AM
Gillies, Christine Estelle, Miss 1 9AM
Gray, Zachery John, 1 9AM
Hallam, Christine Louise, 1 9AM
Harrold, Marcus John 1 9AM
Hartley, Joesph Phillip 1 9AM
Harvey, Michael Brian 1 9AM
Harvey, Troy Stephen 1 8AM
Heathcote, Sarah Ann, 4 9AM
Herrmann, Jack Graydon 1 9AM
Herrmann, Jack Graydon 1 8.30AM
Hewett, Dylan Cordell 1 9AM
Hewlett, Kelly Anne, 1 9AM
Hicks, Nicholas Mervyn 1 9AM
Hill, Jordan Arthur, Mr 1 9AM
Hogbin, Katie Aileen 8 9AM
Hogg, Kirsty Louise 1 9AM
Hopkins, Isaac David Edward Douglas, Mr 1 9AM
Hunt, Jesse Lee 4 9AM
Hurley, Grace Marie, Ms 1 9AM
Isaac, Tama Rangi 1 9AM
Isaacs, Desmond Bert, 1 9AM
Ives, Andrew John 1 9AM
Jamieson, Katie-Sherie 1 9AM
Jamieson, Katie-Sherie 5 9AM
Joblin, Christopher John 1 9AM
Johnson, Virginia, 4 9AM
Junge, Kylie Tamara-Ann 1 9AM
Kelly, Shaun Michael, 1 8AM
Kent, Ryan Henry, 1 9AM
Ketley, Christopher Wayne, 1 9AM
Kon, Ateng Kuchmol 1 9AM
Kon, Deng Kuchmol 1 9AM
Kranenburg, Richard Matthew 1 9AM
Lake, Jazmine Skye 1 9AM
Lamberton-Kay, Jamie Thomas 1 8.30AM
Lenske, Daniel Gary 1 9AM
Levao, Leighlani Temukisa 1 9AM
Lister, Barry John 1 9AM
Long, Lachlan Derrick William 1 9AM
Lonie, Kristal Rae, Miss 1 9AM
Macleod, Razia 1 9AM
Maisey, Brody Mykel 1 9AM
Maraki, Manihera Tamati Salesi 1 9AM
Marles, Lindsay Gordon, Mr 1 9AM
Massey, Samantha Tessa 1 9AM
Mcguigan, Daniel Michael, Mr 1 8.30AM
Mclean, Zechariah Joel 1 9AM
Mcnicol, Richard Michael, Mr 4 9AM
Meszaros, Gabrielle, Miss 1 9AM
Millington, Tara Maree 1 9AM
Mizzi, Brodie Adam 1 9AM
M'Kosa, Asongo 1 9AM
Morcus, Dean Paul 1 9AM
Morley, Glenn John, Mr 5 9AM
Moxham, Russell John 1 9AM
Moyle, Christopher William 1 9AM
Neesom, Shaun Nathan, 1 9AM
Norford, Tyra Maureen, 1 9AM
Okoro, Chibuike Edwin, 1 9AM
Oloitoa, William 5 9AM
O'Toole, Hardy Mitchell, 1 9AM
Pagura, Dean Raymond, 1 9AM
Palelei, Faleu Manono 1 9AM
Parnaby, Kurt Wayne 1 8.30AM
Parnaby, Kurt Wayne 1 9AM
Perese, Amos George, 1 9AM
Perkins, Jennifer Marie, 4 9AM
Perry, Michael Douglas, 1 9AM
Pham, Thinh Tuan 1 9AM
Reisenweber, Karl Albert, 1 9AM
Robinson, Janelle Esther 4 9AM
Rodgers, Jayden Joseph 1 9AM
Rodgers, Lionel Joseph Mervan, Mr 1 9AM
Roper, Tae James, Mr 1 9AM
Ross, Daniel Edward 1 9AM
Salesa, Tele 1 9AM
Saxelby, Reece Andrew 1 9AM
Schafer, Michael Kevin 4 8.30AM
Schulze, Nikita Anne, 1 9AM
Schulze, Nikita Anne, 1 8.30AM
Scott, Jayden Allan 1 9AM
Sellars, Gregory Edward 1 9AM
Simpson, Brent James, 4 9AM
Smith, Dean Michael Jeffery 1 9AM
Smith, Jake Barry 1 9AM
Smith, Kayla Ashlee, 1 9AM
Smith, Kris, 1 9AM
Smith, Sophia Rita 1 9AM
Soe, Matthew Robert 1 9AM
Stockwell, Stephen Edward 1 9AM
Sweeney, Daniel John 1 9AM
Taliu, Solomona, 1 9AM
Thompson, John Donald, 1 9AM
Thomson, Cheyonna Robin Ann, 1 9AM
Thorley, Paige Alexender 1 9AM
Ungerer-Dean, Shawn Alan Charles 1 9AM
Ungermann, Kurt Taitimu, Mr 1 9AM
Vinson, Ross Allan 1 9AM
Vogel, Lorenzo Uritoru, Mr 1 9AM
Wernowski, Zanda Eric 1 9AM
Williams, Shane Anthony, 1 9AM
Yates, Bryant Mitchell 8 9AM