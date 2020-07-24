IN COURT: Names of the 156 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 3470 7300.

Alberts, Michael James, 1 9AM

Albrecht, Kati-Rae Jade 1 9AM

Anderson, Sharon Marree 1 9AM

Bagenal, Brandon James 1 9AM

Baker, Shane Raymond, 1 9AM

Battisson, Brian Ronald 1 9AM

Beaton, Michael Leonard 1 9AM

Berghauser, Richard John 1 9AM

Bethel, Lloyd Jacobus 6 9AM

Bond, Justin Andrew 1 9AM

Bornen, Donna Ruth 4 9AM

Briese, Tristin William 1 9AM

Brock, Aiyana, Miss 1 9AM

Brozic, Myles Warren 1 9AM

Burgess, Toiva Enele, Mr 1 9AM

Butler, Dylan Anthony, Mr 1 9AM

Buttery, Shaun Thomas 1 9AM

Butts, Darren Stefan 1 8.30AM

Capes, Zakk David, Mr 1 9AM

Cavanagh, David Wayne, Mr 1 8AM

Cherrie, Leena-Rachel, Ms 1 9AM

Chubb, Alesana Clifford, Mr 1 9AM

Clark, Jennifer Leigh Hazel 1 9AM

Clarke, Norman Frank, Mr 6 9AM

Clayton, Jeremy Stephen Allan, Mr 1 9AM

Clements, Terri Lee 1 9AM

Cogan, Benjamin Francis 1 9AM

Colborne, Barry John, 1 9AM

Collins, Brittney Louise 1 9AM

Conlon, Neville 1 9AM

Coolwell, Lance Gregory, 4 9AM

Coram, Dwayne Thomas Ken 7 9AM

Crooks, Tyrell Isiah 1 8AM

Cropper, Brendon Gary 1 9AM

Cubby, Tyrone James 1 9AM

Cummins, Heather Louise 8 9AM

Currey, Troy John 1 9AM

Dadd, Jonathan Michael 5 9AM

Damm, Hayden Kyle 1 9AM

Davidson, Aidan Terrence 1 9AM

Dawson, Gary John 1 9AM

Dezorzi, Roberto, Mr 6 9AM

Distratis, Daniel Gregory 1 9AM

Distratis, Daniel Gregory 1 8AM

Doe, Gbetuah 5 9AM

Dracere, Miliana Liku 1 9AM

Edwards, Matthew Aaron 1 9AM

Edwin, Karl Bryan 1 1.46PM

Embrey, Justin John 1 9AM

Finch, Jonathan Paul 1 8AM

Fischer, Ineke 5 9AM

Ford, Nathan Joel, Mr 1 9AM

Fullarton-Reditt, Nathan Peter 1 9AM

Fuller, Haylea Louise 1 9AM

Gillies, Christine Estelle, Miss 1 9AM

Gray, Zachery John, 1 9AM

Hallam, Christine Louise, 1 9AM

Harrold, Marcus John 1 9AM

Hartley, Joesph Phillip 1 9AM

Harvey, Michael Brian 1 9AM

Harvey, Troy Stephen 1 8AM

Heathcote, Sarah Ann, 4 9AM

Herrmann, Jack Graydon 1 9AM

Herrmann, Jack Graydon 1 8.30AM

Hewett, Dylan Cordell 1 9AM

Hewlett, Kelly Anne, 1 9AM

Hicks, Nicholas Mervyn 1 9AM

Hill, Jordan Arthur, Mr 1 9AM

Hogbin, Katie Aileen 8 9AM

Hogg, Kirsty Louise 1 9AM

Hopkins, Isaac David Edward Douglas, Mr 1 9AM

Hunt, Jesse Lee 4 9AM

Hurley, Grace Marie, Ms 1 9AM

Isaac, Tama Rangi 1 9AM

Isaacs, Desmond Bert, 1 9AM

Ives, Andrew John 1 9AM

Jamieson, Katie-Sherie 1 9AM

Jamieson, Katie-Sherie 5 9AM

Joblin, Christopher John 1 9AM

Johnson, Virginia, 4 9AM

Junge, Kylie Tamara-Ann 1 9AM

Kelly, Shaun Michael, 1 8AM

Kent, Ryan Henry, 1 9AM

Ketley, Christopher Wayne, 1 9AM

Kon, Ateng Kuchmol 1 9AM

Kon, Deng Kuchmol 1 9AM

Kranenburg, Richard Matthew 1 9AM

Lake, Jazmine Skye 1 9AM

Lamberton-Kay, Jamie Thomas 1 8.30AM

Lenske, Daniel Gary 1 9AM

Levao, Leighlani Temukisa 1 9AM

Lister, Barry John 1 9AM

Long, Lachlan Derrick William 1 9AM

Lonie, Kristal Rae, Miss 1 9AM

Macleod, Razia 1 9AM

Maisey, Brody Mykel 1 9AM

Maraki, Manihera Tamati Salesi 1 9AM

Marles, Lindsay Gordon, Mr 1 9AM

Massey, Samantha Tessa 1 9AM

Mcguigan, Daniel Michael, Mr 1 8.30AM

Mclean, Zechariah Joel 1 9AM

Mcnicol, Richard Michael, Mr 4 9AM

Meszaros, Gabrielle, Miss 1 9AM

Millington, Tara Maree 1 9AM

Mizzi, Brodie Adam 1 9AM

M'Kosa, Asongo 1 9AM

Morcus, Dean Paul 1 9AM

Morley, Glenn John, Mr 5 9AM

Moxham, Russell John 1 9AM

Moyle, Christopher William 1 9AM

Neesom, Shaun Nathan, 1 9AM

Norford, Tyra Maureen, 1 9AM

Okoro, Chibuike Edwin, 1 9AM

Oloitoa, William 5 9AM

O'Toole, Hardy Mitchell, 1 9AM

Pagura, Dean Raymond, 1 9AM

Palelei, Faleu Manono 1 9AM

Parnaby, Kurt Wayne 1 8.30AM

Parnaby, Kurt Wayne 1 9AM

Perese, Amos George, 1 9AM

Perkins, Jennifer Marie, 4 9AM

Perry, Michael Douglas, 1 9AM

Pham, Thinh Tuan 1 9AM

Reisenweber, Karl Albert, 1 9AM

Robinson, Janelle Esther 4 9AM

Rodgers, Jayden Joseph 1 9AM

Rodgers, Lionel Joseph Mervan, Mr 1 9AM

Roper, Tae James, Mr 1 9AM

Ross, Daniel Edward 1 9AM

Salesa, Tele 1 9AM

Saxelby, Reece Andrew 1 9AM

Schafer, Michael Kevin 4 8.30AM

Schulze, Nikita Anne, 1 9AM

Schulze, Nikita Anne, 1 8.30AM

Scott, Jayden Allan 1 9AM

Sellars, Gregory Edward 1 9AM

Simpson, Brent James, 4 9AM

Smith, Dean Michael Jeffery 1 9AM

Smith, Jake Barry 1 9AM

Smith, Kayla Ashlee, 1 9AM

Smith, Kris, 1 9AM

Smith, Sophia Rita 1 9AM

Soe, Matthew Robert 1 9AM

Stockwell, Stephen Edward 1 9AM

Sweeney, Daniel John 1 9AM

Taliu, Solomona, 1 9AM

Thompson, John Donald, 1 9AM

Thomson, Cheyonna Robin Ann, 1 9AM

Thorley, Paige Alexender 1 9AM

Ungerer-Dean, Shawn Alan Charles 1 9AM

Ungermann, Kurt Taitimu, Mr 1 9AM

Vinson, Ross Allan 1 9AM

Vogel, Lorenzo Uritoru, Mr 1 9AM

Wernowski, Zanda Eric 1 9AM

Williams, Shane Anthony, 1 9AM

Yates, Bryant Mitchell 8 9AM