IN COURT: Full names of 97 people appearing in court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Today’s court listings are published as part of News Corporation’s commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Amosa, John 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Shieka 1 9:00AM
Austin, Colin Keith 1 8:30AM
Barrington, Nathan James 1 9:00AM
Beaven, Christian John 1 9:00AM
Beaven, Christian John 1 8:30AM
Blake, William Lee, Mr 7 9:00AM
Borchert, Trent Anthony 1 8:30AM
Bornen, Amanda Jane, Ms 1 9:00AM
Bradley, Kahla Maree 1 9:00AM
Busuttil, Corey Alexander Derek 7 9:00AM
Capes, Zakk David, Mr 1 9:00AM
Castle, Jason Shane 1 9:00AM
Causby, Daan Robert B 1 9:00AM
Chidyausiku, Itayi 1 9:00AM
Claxton, Daniel Robert 1 8:30AM
Cobbo, Jodie Michelle 1 9:00AM
Cobbo, Jodie Michelle, Miss 1 8:30AM
Copeland, Travis James 1 9:00AM
Cork, Scott Alan 1 9:00AM
Cox-Morriss, Skye Ann-Marie 1 9:00AM
Cubby, Lachlan Connor, Mr 4 9:00AM
Davidson, Jacob Thomas 1 9:00AM
Dawson, John Clifford 1 9:00AM
Debets, Liam Michael Cranston 1 9:00AM
Diamond, Blake 1 9:00AM
Ekeberg, Anthony Rhett Dominic, Mr 1 9:00AM
Elms, Alex Graham 1 9:00AM
Fanene, Ali’Isili Lorenzo Nicholas 1 8:30AM
Foster, Benjamin John Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gordon, Victor Thomas 1 9:00AM
Greensmith, Harley Douglas 1 9:00AM
Greensmith, Harley Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Griffiths, Johnathon Neil, Mr 1 9:00AM
Healy, Michael John 1 8:30AM
Herridge, Adam Christopher, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hill, Henry Martin 1 9:00AM
Hill, Henry Martin 1 8:30AM
Hill, Mathew Patrick Alexanda 1 9:00AM
Hinson, Jesse Lee 7 9:00AM
Hortin, Cory Russell, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hughes, Natalie Jane, Ms 1 9:00AM
Janissen, Melissa Jayne 1 9:00AM
Kamp, Jasmin Rhyanne 1 9:00AM
Keenan, Jacob Owen 1 9:00AM
Kennedy-Tilse, Hope Allirra Kaye 1 9:00AM
Ksiezopolski, Danuta Maree Helen, Miss 1 9:00AM
Kuhz, Phoebe Lesley Mccoombe 1 9:00AM
Kwai, Alier 1 9:00AM
Kyle, Amy Jessica, Ms 1 9:00AM
Lee, Jaclyn, Mrs 7 9:00AM
Lloyd, Dylan Graham 1 9:00AM
Long, John Jacob, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lorkin, David John 1 9:00AM
Love, Jacob Gregory, Mr 1 9:00AM
Maguire, Scott, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mazzaracca, Wade William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mccann, Michelle Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM
Mcdougall, Ethan James 1 9:00AM
Mcivor, Daniel Emmett, Mr 1 9:00AM
Moffatt-Cleary, Darrylene, Ms 1 9:00AM
Murphy-Mckey, Tyson George, Mr 1 9:00AM
Murray, Danielle Jo, Miss 1 9:00AM
Nguyen, Van Quyen, Mr 1 9:00AM
Nolan, James Alfred, Mr 1 9:00AM
Norford, Tony 1 9:00AM
Oxenbridge, Eathan 1 9:00AM
Oxenbridge, Eathan Michael Laurie, Mr 1 9:00AM
Parkinson, Christopher John 1 9:00AM
Perkins, Bradley William 1 9:00AM
Pham, Thinh Tuan 1 9:00AM
Pham, Tony Van 1 9:00AM
Place, Thomas Ross 1 9:00AM
Polgreen, Lane 1 8:30AM
Prakash, Ragini Devi, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Rampton, Bianca Lee 1 9:00AM
Reed, Kylie Ann, Miss 1 8:30AM
Robinson, Clinton Terence 1 9:00AM
Roskam, Nicholas John 1 9:00AM
Roughley, Tahlia Jean, Miss 4 9:00AM
Saleufi, Fiaavae 1 9:00AM
Scheinpflug, Nicholas Edward, Mr 1 9:00AM
Setu, Wyatt 1 9:00AM
Shields, Christian Samuel 1 9:00AM
Simpson, Liza Lesley Marie 1 9:00AM
Sinn, Brenton Travis, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sneddon, Dayle William 1 9:00AM
Spiteri, Antonio Carmel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Stark, Joshua William Robert 1 9:00AM
Stocks, Paul Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Stott, Vanessa Marie 1 9:00AM
Townsend, Amy Lee Joyce, Ms 1 9:00AM
Tunbridge, Nicholas Glen 1 9:00AM
Tuskens-Phipps, Amber Jane 1 9:00AM
Uaita-Setu, Wyatt-Misitaga, Mr 1 9:00AM
Williams, Jorj Jay-Ellen 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Aaron Peter James, Mr 1 9:00AM