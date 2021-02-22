IN COURT: Full names of 97 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Today’s court listings are published as part of News Corporation’s commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Amosa, John 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Shieka 1 9:00AM

Austin, Colin Keith 1 8:30AM

Barrington, Nathan James 1 9:00AM

Beaven, Christian John 1 9:00AM

Beaven, Christian John 1 8:30AM

Blake, William Lee, Mr 7 9:00AM

Borchert, Trent Anthony 1 8:30AM

Bornen, Amanda Jane, Ms 1 9:00AM

Bradley, Kahla Maree 1 9:00AM

Busuttil, Corey Alexander Derek 7 9:00AM

Capes, Zakk David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Castle, Jason Shane 1 9:00AM

Causby, Daan Robert B 1 9:00AM

Chidyausiku, Itayi 1 9:00AM

Claxton, Daniel Robert 1 8:30AM

Cobbo, Jodie Michelle 1 9:00AM

Cobbo, Jodie Michelle, Miss 1 8:30AM

Copeland, Travis James 1 9:00AM

Cork, Scott Alan 1 9:00AM

Cox-Morriss, Skye Ann-Marie 1 9:00AM

Cubby, Lachlan Connor, Mr 4 9:00AM

Davidson, Jacob Thomas 1 9:00AM

Dawson, John Clifford 1 9:00AM

Debets, Liam Michael Cranston 1 9:00AM

Diamond, Blake 1 9:00AM

Ekeberg, Anthony Rhett Dominic, Mr 1 9:00AM

Elms, Alex Graham 1 9:00AM

Fanene, Ali’Isili Lorenzo Nicholas 1 8:30AM

Foster, Benjamin John Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gordon, Victor Thomas 1 9:00AM

Greensmith, Harley Douglas 1 9:00AM

Greensmith, Harley Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Griffiths, Johnathon Neil, Mr 1 9:00AM

Healy, Michael John 1 8:30AM

Herridge, Adam Christopher, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hill, Henry Martin 1 9:00AM

Hill, Henry Martin 1 8:30AM

Hill, Mathew Patrick Alexanda 1 9:00AM

Hinson, Jesse Lee 7 9:00AM

Hortin, Cory Russell, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hughes, Natalie Jane, Ms 1 9:00AM

Janissen, Melissa Jayne 1 9:00AM

Kamp, Jasmin Rhyanne 1 9:00AM

Keenan, Jacob Owen 1 9:00AM

Kennedy-Tilse, Hope Allirra Kaye 1 9:00AM

Ksiezopolski, Danuta Maree Helen, Miss 1 9:00AM

Kuhz, Phoebe Lesley Mccoombe 1 9:00AM

Kwai, Alier 1 9:00AM

Kyle, Amy Jessica, Ms 1 9:00AM

Lee, Jaclyn, Mrs 7 9:00AM

Lloyd, Dylan Graham 1 9:00AM

Long, John Jacob, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lorkin, David John 1 9:00AM

Love, Jacob Gregory, Mr 1 9:00AM

Maguire, Scott, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mazzaracca, Wade William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mccann, Michelle Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mcdougall, Ethan James 1 9:00AM

Mcivor, Daniel Emmett, Mr 1 9:00AM

Moffatt-Cleary, Darrylene, Ms 1 9:00AM

Murphy-Mckey, Tyson George, Mr 1 9:00AM

Murray, Danielle Jo, Miss 1 9:00AM

Nguyen, Van Quyen, Mr 1 9:00AM

Nolan, James Alfred, Mr 1 9:00AM

Norford, Tony 1 9:00AM

Oxenbridge, Eathan 1 9:00AM

Oxenbridge, Eathan Michael Laurie, Mr 1 9:00AM

Parkinson, Christopher John 1 9:00AM

Perkins, Bradley William 1 9:00AM

Pham, Thinh Tuan 1 9:00AM

Pham, Tony Van 1 9:00AM

Place, Thomas Ross 1 9:00AM

Polgreen, Lane 1 8:30AM

Prakash, Ragini Devi, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Rampton, Bianca Lee 1 9:00AM

Reed, Kylie Ann, Miss 1 8:30AM

Robinson, Clinton Terence 1 9:00AM

Roskam, Nicholas John 1 9:00AM

Roughley, Tahlia Jean, Miss 4 9:00AM

Saleufi, Fiaavae 1 9:00AM

Scheinpflug, Nicholas Edward, Mr 1 9:00AM

Setu, Wyatt 1 9:00AM

Shields, Christian Samuel 1 9:00AM

Simpson, Liza Lesley Marie 1 9:00AM

Sinn, Brenton Travis, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sneddon, Dayle William 1 9:00AM

Spiteri, Antonio Carmel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stark, Joshua William Robert 1 9:00AM

Stocks, Paul Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stott, Vanessa Marie 1 9:00AM

Townsend, Amy Lee Joyce, Ms 1 9:00AM

Tunbridge, Nicholas Glen 1 9:00AM

Tuskens-Phipps, Amber Jane 1 9:00AM

Uaita-Setu, Wyatt-Misitaga, Mr 1 9:00AM

Williams, Jorj Jay-Ellen 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Aaron Peter James, Mr 1 9:00AM