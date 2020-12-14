IN COURT: Full names of 96 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Apelu, Tuavae, Mr 1 9:00AM

Archer, Rhys Andrew 1 9:00AM

Baker, Sarah Anne 1 9:00AM

Baldwin, Allen Bruce, Mr 1 8:30AM

Briody, Michelle Ann 1 8:30AM

Browne, Jacqualine Margaret 1 9:00AM

Burley, Dean Brett 1 9:00AM

Carmichael, Colin Ricky 1 9:00AM

Carr, Deni Jai 1 9:00AM

Carroll, Cassandra Hope 1 9:00AM

Checker, Zackariah Arnold 1 9:00AM

Chilmaid, Teharnie Uriel Polley, Miss 1 9:00AM

Codd, Liam Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Collins, Lewis Elliot 1 9:00AM

Courtney, Richard Waka, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cox, Samuel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cranwell, Karen Anne 1 9:00AM

Daniell, Cameron Stephen 1 9:00AM

Daniell, Cameron Steven 1 9:00AM

Davis, Keeta Maree 1 9:00AM

Dewhurst, Amy Clare 1 9:00AM

Dickman, Letitia Joy 1 9:00AM

Dyson, Nathan Peter John 1 9:00AM

Evans, Brooke Ashleigh 1 9:00AM

Fail, Shane Gowan 1 9:00AM

Farmer, Leigh Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fewquandie, Theo 1 9:00AM

Fisher, Cindy Antionette 1 9:00AM

Gaudin, Michael Trevor 1 9:00AM

Gaulton, Curtis Jade Lee 1 9:00AM

Gehrke, Elizabeth Maree, Ms 1 9:00AM

Graham, Wesley Reece 1 9:00AM

Grealy, James Dermot 1 9:00AM

Green, Melissa Jade 1 9:00AM

Grobbelaar, Eugene, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hayes, Jack Thomas 1 9:00AM

Hellyar, Grant David 1 8:30AM

Hill, Dominique Patrick Alexanda 1 9:00AM

Insch, Lester James 1 9:00AM

Jackson, Jannae Tiarne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Jackson, Renee Marie 1 9:00AM

Jarrett, Julie L’Lorraine, Miss 1 9:00AM

Kennedy, Jacob John 1 8:30AM

King, Alecia Jane 1 9:00AM

Kirk, Faith Patrina 4 8:30AM

Konstanciak, Sarah Leanne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Kooymans, Zachary Darren Bennett 1 9:00AM

Lake, Jazmine Skye, Miss 1 9:00AM

Lawton, Trent William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Love, Jacob Gregory, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lowe, Tiarnee Jade 1 9:00AM

Lukonga, Husein 1 9:00AM

Lumley, Joshua Willem 1 9:00AM

Mansfield, Joshua Gilbert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Manson, Mary-Ann Catherine Louise 1 9:00AM

Mcburnie, Robert Keith James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Moffatt-Cleary, Darrylene, Ms 1 9:00AM

Moran-Doyle, Angus Kenneth 1 9:00AM

Morrison, Jack William 1 9:00AM

Neumann, Justin Leigh Andrew 1 9:00AM

Nicholson, Leigh Michael 1 9:00AM

Nowlan, Robbie Joseph 1 9:00AM

O’Donnell, Barry William 1 9:00AM

O’Leary, Donna Marie 1 9:00AM

Padkjaer, Kathleen May 1 9:00AM

Pascoe, David Leslie 1 8:30AM

Paulo, Foaga, Mr 1 9:00AM

Plater, Yasmin Alleria 1 9:00AM

Poynter-Brown, Keara Lee 1 9:00AM

Puhi, Graham George 1 9:00AM

Rampton, Bianca Lee 1 9:00AM

Riley, Scott James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ross, Antonio Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ruiz, Roberto Gabriel 1 9:00AM

Saadat, Lida 1 9:00AM

Schaafhausen, Filemoni, Mr 1 9:00AM

Schwarz, Darrell Damian, Mr 1 9:00AM

Scott, Sasha Carl, Mr 1 9:00AM

Shanks, Jason Ian 1 9:00AM

Taelevai, Leitula 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Andrew Lawrence, Mr 1 8:30AM

Taylor, Jake Andrew 1 9:00AM

Twigt, Zachary John 1 9:00AM

Venables, Shane Dean, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wagner, Dean Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM

Walker, Mitchell Sydney, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ward, Dylan Anthony 1 9:00AM

Ward, Ryan Daniel 1 9:00AM

Waymouth-Rigby, Kelly Ann 1 9:00AM

Wheildon, Gabriel Terrence Iven, Mr 1 9:00AM

Williams, Jorj Jay-Ellen 1 9:00AM

Williams, Mathew Micheal James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Woolman, Tyson Leigh 1 9:00AM

Wylie-Clarke, Jesse Craig 1 9:00AM

Zapala, George Karamu 1 9:00AM

Zapala, George Karamu, Mr 1 9:00AM