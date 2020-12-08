IN COURT: Full names of 94 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Abajo, Charlies 1 9:00AM

Araneda, Miguel Emenrique 1 9:00AM

Asiata, Tarzanna Theresa 5 9:00AM

Baker, Kieren Matthew Craig, Mr 1 9:00AM

Benko, Dallas Jade Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bischoff, Richard Edward 5 9:00AM

Bornen, Amanda Jane, Ms 1 9:00AM

Brown, Sam Geoffrey 1 8:30AM

Carius, Jason Kevin 1 9:00AM

Carr, Raquel Allison 1 9:00AM

Carroll, Cassandra Hope 1 9:00AM

Cassidy, Breanna Jodie 1 9:00AM

Chapman, Wayne David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Chidyausiku, Itayi 1 9:00AM

Chisolm, Taylor Lee 1 9:00AM

Cleary, Charmaine Joan, Ms 1 9:00AM

Collins, Kirispipi Reuben, Mr 1 9:00AM

Copeland, Travis James 1 9:00AM

Coppolecchia, Damian Matthew 5 8:30AM

Cowland, Amy Nicole 1 8:30AM

Cullen, Robert Ryan 1 9:00AM

Currey, Troy John 1 9:00AM

Davidson, Matthew Edward Thomas 1 9:00AM

Day, Jamie Dane, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dickinson, Ezekiel Gordon Ross 1 9:00AM

Fackler, Justin Kenneth 1 8:30AM

Fagan, Matthew Trent, Mr 5 9:00AM

Ferri, Luke William 5 9:00AM

Geatches, David Joshua 5 9:00AM

Grainger, Steven Francis David 1 9:00AM

Gray, Jayden Liam 1 9:00AM

Hallett, Blake Peter Ross 1 9:00AM

Hawkins, Rita 1 8:30AM

Hayes, Kristie-Leigh Rhonda 1 9:00AM

Hingst, Mark Alfred 1 9:00AM

Hogan, Taylah Marie 1 9:00AM

Jackson, Katie Lea 5 9:00AM

Jorgensen, Jacob Graeme 1 8:30AM

Jurczyszyn, Jessica Rachel 1 9:00AM

Kennewell, Matthew Colin, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kingi, Tukino Hohepa, Mr 1 9:00AM

Koch, Dennis Arthur 1 8:30AM

Kolarski, Vasko Georgiev 5 9:00AM

Lee, Kevin John 1 9:00AM

Lee, Kevin Jon 1 9:00AM

Levaula Faalogo, Asonei 1 9:00AM

Lofipo, Oka Gideon 7 9:00AM

Macaulay, Callum Angus 5 9:00AM

Maguire, Michael Herbert 1 9:00AM

Maridanise, Gabriella Takudzwa 5 9:00AM

Matson, Wayne Peter 5 9:00AM

Mayen, Bakhita Peter Kueth, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mccann, Michelle Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mccaughan, Cedella, Miss 1 9:00AM

Melville, Nathaniel Harry, Mr 1 9:00AM

Nathon, Saye 5 9:00AM

Neal, Kimberley Anne 1 9:00AM

Neville, Rebecca Adel, Miss 1 9:00AM

Nhial, Jok Jongkuc 1 9:00AM

Nicholls, Scott Anthony 1 9:00AM

North, Jayce Antony 1 9:00AM

Page, Robert Walter 1 12:00PM

Papadopoulos, Simon 5 9:00AM

Pathe, Tristan Michael Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM

Paton, Daniel Michael 1 9:00AM

Paton, Michelle Elizabeth 5 9:00AM

Payne, Lindsay Nancy Rose 1 9:00AM

Perkins, Jennifer Marie, Ms 1 9:00AM

Reynolds, Brodie Johannes 1 9:00AM

Riley, Scott James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Robinpreet Singh 1 9:00AM

Robinson, Tara Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM

Rodgers, Raymond Scott 1 9:00AM

Rofique, Mohammed 1 9:00AM

Russ, Jessie Douglas 1 9:00AM

Sailor, Timothy Poy Mckenzie, Mr 1 9:00AM

Saylor, Nehemiah 1 9:00AM

Simmons, Caitlin Michelle, Miss 1 9:00AM

Slater, Carl Donald 1 9:00AM

Song, Guiren 1 9:00AM

Stephen, Russell Scott 5 9:00AM

Suey, Montell Malcolm 1 8:30AM

Sweeney, Daniel John 1 9:00AM

Tahata, Luke Tipene 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Andrew John 1 9:00AM

Thomson, Natalie Gaye 1 9:00AM

Tua, Finau Suliana Atamoekofe, Ms 1 9:00AM

Turnbull, Kiesha Simone, Miss 1 8:30AM

Uluimoala, Pita Dau 1 9:00AM

Vogler, Danial Steven 1 9:00AM

Wade, Lee Douglas 1 9:00AM

Ware, Daniel Patrick 1 9:00AM

Wheildon, Gabriel Terrence Iven, Mr 1 9:00AM

Williams, Katherine, Ms 1 9:00AM