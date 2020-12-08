IN COURT: Full names of 94 people appearing in court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Abajo, Charlies 1 9:00AM
Araneda, Miguel Emenrique 1 9:00AM
Asiata, Tarzanna Theresa 5 9:00AM
Baker, Kieren Matthew Craig, Mr 1 9:00AM
Benko, Dallas Jade Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bischoff, Richard Edward 5 9:00AM
Bornen, Amanda Jane, Ms 1 9:00AM
Brown, Sam Geoffrey 1 8:30AM
Carius, Jason Kevin 1 9:00AM
Carr, Raquel Allison 1 9:00AM
Carroll, Cassandra Hope 1 9:00AM
Cassidy, Breanna Jodie 1 9:00AM
Chapman, Wayne David, Mr 1 9:00AM
Chidyausiku, Itayi 1 9:00AM
Chisolm, Taylor Lee 1 9:00AM
Cleary, Charmaine Joan, Ms 1 9:00AM
Collins, Kirispipi Reuben, Mr 1 9:00AM
Copeland, Travis James 1 9:00AM
Coppolecchia, Damian Matthew 5 8:30AM
Cowland, Amy Nicole 1 8:30AM
Cullen, Robert Ryan 1 9:00AM
Currey, Troy John 1 9:00AM
Davidson, Matthew Edward Thomas 1 9:00AM
Day, Jamie Dane, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dickinson, Ezekiel Gordon Ross 1 9:00AM
Fackler, Justin Kenneth 1 8:30AM
Fagan, Matthew Trent, Mr 5 9:00AM
Ferri, Luke William 5 9:00AM
Geatches, David Joshua 5 9:00AM
Grainger, Steven Francis David 1 9:00AM
Gray, Jayden Liam 1 9:00AM
Hallett, Blake Peter Ross 1 9:00AM
Hawkins, Rita 1 8:30AM
Hayes, Kristie-Leigh Rhonda 1 9:00AM
Hingst, Mark Alfred 1 9:00AM
Hogan, Taylah Marie 1 9:00AM
Jackson, Katie Lea 5 9:00AM
Jorgensen, Jacob Graeme 1 8:30AM
Jurczyszyn, Jessica Rachel 1 9:00AM
Kennewell, Matthew Colin, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kingi, Tukino Hohepa, Mr 1 9:00AM
Koch, Dennis Arthur 1 8:30AM
Kolarski, Vasko Georgiev 5 9:00AM
Lee, Kevin John 1 9:00AM
Lee, Kevin Jon 1 9:00AM
Levaula Faalogo, Asonei 1 9:00AM
Lofipo, Oka Gideon 7 9:00AM
Macaulay, Callum Angus 5 9:00AM
Maguire, Michael Herbert 1 9:00AM
Maridanise, Gabriella Takudzwa 5 9:00AM
Matson, Wayne Peter 5 9:00AM
Mayen, Bakhita Peter Kueth, Miss 1 9:00AM
Mccann, Michelle Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM
Mccaughan, Cedella, Miss 1 9:00AM
Melville, Nathaniel Harry, Mr 1 9:00AM
Nathon, Saye 5 9:00AM
Neal, Kimberley Anne 1 9:00AM
Neville, Rebecca Adel, Miss 1 9:00AM
Nhial, Jok Jongkuc 1 9:00AM
Nicholls, Scott Anthony 1 9:00AM
North, Jayce Antony 1 9:00AM
Page, Robert Walter 1 12:00PM
Papadopoulos, Simon 5 9:00AM
Pathe, Tristan Michael Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM
Paton, Daniel Michael 1 9:00AM
Paton, Michelle Elizabeth 5 9:00AM
Payne, Lindsay Nancy Rose 1 9:00AM
Perkins, Jennifer Marie, Ms 1 9:00AM
Reynolds, Brodie Johannes 1 9:00AM
Riley, Scott James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Robinpreet Singh 1 9:00AM
Robinson, Tara Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM
Rodgers, Raymond Scott 1 9:00AM
Rofique, Mohammed 1 9:00AM
Russ, Jessie Douglas 1 9:00AM
Sailor, Timothy Poy Mckenzie, Mr 1 9:00AM
Saylor, Nehemiah 1 9:00AM
Simmons, Caitlin Michelle, Miss 1 9:00AM
Slater, Carl Donald 1 9:00AM
Song, Guiren 1 9:00AM
Stephen, Russell Scott 5 9:00AM
Suey, Montell Malcolm 1 8:30AM
Sweeney, Daniel John 1 9:00AM
Tahata, Luke Tipene 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Andrew John 1 9:00AM
Thomson, Natalie Gaye 1 9:00AM
Tua, Finau Suliana Atamoekofe, Ms 1 9:00AM
Turnbull, Kiesha Simone, Miss 1 8:30AM
Uluimoala, Pita Dau 1 9:00AM
Vogler, Danial Steven 1 9:00AM
Wade, Lee Douglas 1 9:00AM
Ware, Daniel Patrick 1 9:00AM
Wheildon, Gabriel Terrence Iven, Mr 1 9:00AM
Williams, Katherine, Ms 1 9:00AM