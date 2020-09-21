IN COURT: Full names of 94 people appearing in court today

VERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Adiko, Charity Joe, Miss 1 9:00AM

Allen, Dane Jacob, Mr 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Ashley Joseph 1 9:00AM

Arthurson, Chloe 1 9:00AM

Baker, Sarah Anne 1 9:00AM

Barr, Leanne 1 9:00AM

Bean, Jaimie Leigh 1 9:00AM

Benko, Dallas Jade Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bennett, Daniel John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Beveridge, Elizabeth Charmaine 1 8:30AM

Boike, Vanessa Jane 1 9:00AM

Brown, William John 1 9:00AM

Bush, Stephen Dennis 1 9:00AM

Busuttil, Corey Alexander Derek 1 9:00AM

Carey, Tyson Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Carlo, Avril Tanya Bridgette Dawn, Ms 1 9:00AM

Carr, William John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Colborne, Barry John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Collinson, Peter Andrew 1 8:30AM

Collinson, Peter Andrew 1 9:00AM

Cross, Rebecca Kaylene, Miss 1 8:30AM

Cunningham, Serena Majika 1 9:00AM

Den Otter, Willem Jan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Donadel, Joshua Antonio 1 9:00AM

Feher, Stephen 1 9:00AM

Fenton, Naydine Kayla 1 9:00AM

Forrest, Mitchell James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Froneman, Leon 1 8:30AM

Fullarton, Joel James 1 9:00AM

Gatt, Alex Paul 1 9:00AM

Graham, Sharna Skye 1 9:00AM

Gray, Zachery John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Green, Jamie Leigh 1 9:00AM

Green, Joshua Kane 1 9:00AM

Green, Phillip John Francis, Mr 1 9:00AM

Greer, Shaun Daniel Kevin 1 8:30AM

Hall, David Malcolm 1 9:00AM

Hassaballa, Awab 1 9:00AM

Hayes, Barry Stewart 1 9:00AM

Healey, Timothy John 1 9:00AM

Hickling, Felisha 1 9:00AM

Holland, Matt Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Holt, Kilisha Lyle 1 9:00AM

Horton, Andrew Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hughes, Sean Anthony 1 8:30AM

Hutchison, Caleb Andrew 1 9:00AM

Jiggins, Tara Christie 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Mellissa Kay 1 9:00AM

Keenan, Tiana Cayzer 1 9:00AM

Ketley, Christopher Wayne, Mr 1 8:30AM

Ketley, Christopher Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kimber, Benjamin John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kuir, Zacheriah Akech 1 9:00AM

Locke, Adin Arthur Hugh 1 9:00AM

Long, Donna Maree 1 9:00AM

Malcolm, Collin Lee 1 9:00AM

Mathie, Reagan Alexander 1 9:00AM

Mcculloch, Elizabeth Jo-Hannah 1 8:30AM

Meadows, Colin Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM

Morris, Lochlan John 1 9:00AM

Morris, Lochlan John 1 8:30AM

Muhling, Shane Rodney John 1 9:00AM

Murray, Dion Douglas 1 9:00AM

Nguyen, Van Huy 1 9:00AM

O’Brien, Rory Henry 1 9:00AM

Paetai, Sandra Lee 1 9:00AM

Palmer, Jordan James 1 9:00AM

Pedraza Alejandro, Javier Alvarez 1 9:00AM

Perot, Clarissa Suzanne Natalie 1 9:00AM

Polgreen, Steel William Peter 1 9:00AM

Pybus, Nicole 1 9:00AM

Rayer, Shane Bill 1 9:00AM

Reid, Danny Raymond 1 9:00AM

Rey, Melissa 1 9:00AM

Robinson, Christian James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rogers, Haylie Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Ronan, Lynden Noel, Mr 1 8:30AM

Rooney, Michael James, Mr 1 8:30AM

Ross, Antonio Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sandy, Jayde Frances 1 9:00AM

Stenzel, Brett-Jawn David, Mr 1 8:30AM

Stenzel, Brett-Jawn David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stocks, Paul Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Szepanowski, Zach Colin 1 9:00AM

Viggiani, Brihannah Leigh 1 9:00AM

Vogel, Timothy John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Warren-Calwell, Julian Charles 1 9:00AM

Webster, Carly Fay, Miss 1 9:00AM

Wheatley, Eden Maree 1 9:00AM

Williams, Justin Gregory 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Cody Jake 1 8:30AM

Wittmann, Zak Adam 1 9:00AM

Wood, Jordan Aaron O’Neill, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wylie-Clarke, Jesse Craig 1 9:00AM