IN COURT: Full names of 94 people appearing in court today
VERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Adiko, Charity Joe, Miss 1 9:00AM
Allen, Dane Jacob, Mr 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Ashley Joseph 1 9:00AM
Arthurson, Chloe 1 9:00AM
Baker, Sarah Anne 1 9:00AM
Barr, Leanne 1 9:00AM
Bean, Jaimie Leigh 1 9:00AM
Benko, Dallas Jade Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bennett, Daniel John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Beveridge, Elizabeth Charmaine 1 8:30AM
Boike, Vanessa Jane 1 9:00AM
Brown, William John 1 9:00AM
Bush, Stephen Dennis 1 9:00AM
Busuttil, Corey Alexander Derek 1 9:00AM
Carey, Tyson Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Carlo, Avril Tanya Bridgette Dawn, Ms 1 9:00AM
Carr, William John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Colborne, Barry John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Collinson, Peter Andrew 1 8:30AM
Collinson, Peter Andrew 1 9:00AM
Cross, Rebecca Kaylene, Miss 1 8:30AM
Cunningham, Serena Majika 1 9:00AM
Den Otter, Willem Jan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Donadel, Joshua Antonio 1 9:00AM
Feher, Stephen 1 9:00AM
Fenton, Naydine Kayla 1 9:00AM
Forrest, Mitchell James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Froneman, Leon 1 8:30AM
Fullarton, Joel James 1 9:00AM
Gatt, Alex Paul 1 9:00AM
Graham, Sharna Skye 1 9:00AM
Gray, Zachery John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Green, Jamie Leigh 1 9:00AM
Green, Joshua Kane 1 9:00AM
Green, Phillip John Francis, Mr 1 9:00AM
Greer, Shaun Daniel Kevin 1 8:30AM
Hall, David Malcolm 1 9:00AM
Hassaballa, Awab 1 9:00AM
Hayes, Barry Stewart 1 9:00AM
Healey, Timothy John 1 9:00AM
Hickling, Felisha 1 9:00AM
Holland, Matt Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Holt, Kilisha Lyle 1 9:00AM
Horton, Andrew Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hughes, Sean Anthony 1 8:30AM
Hutchison, Caleb Andrew 1 9:00AM
Jiggins, Tara Christie 1 9:00AM
Johnson, Mellissa Kay 1 9:00AM
Keenan, Tiana Cayzer 1 9:00AM
Ketley, Christopher Wayne, Mr 1 8:30AM
Ketley, Christopher Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kimber, Benjamin John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kuir, Zacheriah Akech 1 9:00AM
Locke, Adin Arthur Hugh 1 9:00AM
Long, Donna Maree 1 9:00AM
Malcolm, Collin Lee 1 9:00AM
Mathie, Reagan Alexander 1 9:00AM
Mcculloch, Elizabeth Jo-Hannah 1 8:30AM
Meadows, Colin Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM
Morris, Lochlan John 1 9:00AM
Morris, Lochlan John 1 8:30AM
Muhling, Shane Rodney John 1 9:00AM
Murray, Dion Douglas 1 9:00AM
Nguyen, Van Huy 1 9:00AM
O’Brien, Rory Henry 1 9:00AM
Paetai, Sandra Lee 1 9:00AM
Palmer, Jordan James 1 9:00AM
Pedraza Alejandro, Javier Alvarez 1 9:00AM
Perot, Clarissa Suzanne Natalie 1 9:00AM
Polgreen, Steel William Peter 1 9:00AM
Pybus, Nicole 1 9:00AM
Rayer, Shane Bill 1 9:00AM
Reid, Danny Raymond 1 9:00AM
Rey, Melissa 1 9:00AM
Robinson, Christian James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rogers, Haylie Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM
Ronan, Lynden Noel, Mr 1 8:30AM
Rooney, Michael James, Mr 1 8:30AM
Ross, Antonio Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sandy, Jayde Frances 1 9:00AM
Stenzel, Brett-Jawn David, Mr 1 8:30AM
Stenzel, Brett-Jawn David, Mr 1 9:00AM
Stocks, Paul Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Szepanowski, Zach Colin 1 9:00AM
Viggiani, Brihannah Leigh 1 9:00AM
Vogel, Timothy John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Warren-Calwell, Julian Charles 1 9:00AM
Webster, Carly Fay, Miss 1 9:00AM
Wheatley, Eden Maree 1 9:00AM
Williams, Justin Gregory 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Cody Jake 1 8:30AM
Wittmann, Zak Adam 1 9:00AM
Wood, Jordan Aaron O’Neill, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wylie-Clarke, Jesse Craig 1 9:00AM