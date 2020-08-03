IN COURT: Full name’s of 93 people appearing in court today
Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the
Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Achilles, Andrew James 1 9:00AM
Amaya, Sara Elizabeth 1 8:30AM
Anderson, Dax Meehan 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Kamarah Becky Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM
Baldwin, Dean Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Barry, Terence John 1 9:00AM
Beckenham, Gary David 1 9:00AM
Berg, Shaun John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Biar, Ajak Deng, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bosen, Jacob Charles 1 9:00AM
Buchanan, Latoya Joan 1 8:30AM
Currie, Ashley Kay 1 9:00AM
Dang, Steven 1 9:00AM
Davis, Rangi Aroha 1 9:00AM
Dennis, Gordon Ross, Mr 1 9:00AM
Enoch, Kevin Shane 1 8:30AM
Enoch, Kevin Shane 1 9:00AM
Everett, Nicholas Aaron 1 9:00AM
Feher, Stephen 1 9:00AM
Green, Chantelle 1 9:00AM
Green, Jessica Maree, Ms 1 9:00AM
Green, Michael Junior 1 9:00AM
Hammond, Andrew John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hansen, Beejay Eruera 1 9:00AM
Harrison, John Daniel 1 9:00AM
Hawke, Adam Ronald, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hill, Richard Vincent 1 9:00AM
Hodges, Kodie, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hutchinson, Lyle James, Mr 1 8:30AM
Isaacs, Karen 1 9:00AM
Jabateh, Musa 1 8:30AM
Johnson, Arthur Munawa 1 8:30AM
Johnson, Arthur Munawa 1 9:00AM
Keenan, Tiana Cayzer 1 9:00AM
Keenan, Tiana Cayzer 1 8:30AM
Kennewell, Jordan Alexander 1 9:00AM
Lindner, Michael John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lonergan, Robert Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lonie, Kristal Rae, Miss 1 9:00AM
Lupton, Rhyse David 1 9:00AM
Mahani, Fergusson 1 9:00AM
Mason, Timothy James 1 9:00AM
Mcgowan, Taylor Grace, Miss 1 9:00AM
Mckellar, Jack 1 8:30AM
Mckellar, Jack 1 9:00AM
Morgan, Carol Anne Margret 1 9:00AM
Morony, Rebecca Judith 1 9:00AM
Nebo, Antonette Pinky 1 9:00AM
Newton, Skye, Ms 1 9:00AM
Newton, Vicky Ann 1 8:30AM
Nguyen, Dai 1 8:30AM
Nielsen, Trent Anthony 1 9:00AM
Nielsen, Trent Anthony 1 8:30AM
Oakland, Dimity Leigh, Miss 1 8:30AM
Page, Jason Eric 1 9:00AM
Page, Ricky James, Mr 1 8:30AM
Palelei, Faleu Manono 1 9:00AM
Parr, Victoria Ellen, Miss 1 8:30AM
Peters, Christopher Anthony 1 8:30AM
Pham, Chi Cuong, Mr 1 9:00AM
Prickett, Riley Leslie 1 9:00AM
Purcell, Kristy Lee 1 8:30AM
Reisenweber, Karl Albert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Riley, Jordan Luke 1 9:00AM
Rose, Billie-Jo Phylis Elizabeth, Miss 1 9:00AM
Sadlier, James Darren 1 9:00AM
Scott, Sasha Carl, Mr 1 8:30AM
Sendon, Marlina 1 9:00AM
Shreiweis, Dean Troy 1 8:30AM
Sinclair, Dylan James, Mr 1 8:30AM
Skinner, Danniel Kenneth Eric 1 9:00AM
Stenner, Jarrod 1 9:00AM
Stenner, Jarrod John 1 9:00AM
Suitters, John 1 9:00AM
Sumner, Edel Eugene Adair, Mr 1 8:30AM
Swift, Stephen John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Thompson, John Donald, Mr 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Levi 1 8:30AM
Thomson, Bryce Gregory Keith 1 9:00AM
Thomson, Gary Michael James 1 9:00AM
Van Der Zee, Shaquille 1 9:00AM
Vercon, Clinton James 1 9:00AM
Walker, Hal Richard 1 9:00AM
Ward, Richard Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM
Warwick, Jason 1 9:00AM
Webb, Leanne Marie 1 9:00AM
Weldon, Andrew Robert 1 8:30AM
White, Paul Graham 1 9:00AM
Whitinui, Jemma Rangimaria, Miss 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Colette Lee 1 9:00AM
Woolley, Kyle Nicholas 1 9:00AM
Woolley, Kyle Nicholas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Younger, Jessica Elizabeth 1 9:00AM