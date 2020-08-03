IN COURT: Full name’s of 93 people appearing in court today

Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the

Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Achilles, Andrew James 1 9:00AM

Amaya, Sara Elizabeth 1 8:30AM

Anderson, Dax Meehan 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Kamarah Becky Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM

Baldwin, Dean Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Barry, Terence John 1 9:00AM

Beckenham, Gary David 1 9:00AM

Berg, Shaun John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Biar, Ajak Deng, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bosen, Jacob Charles 1 9:00AM

Buchanan, Latoya Joan 1 8:30AM

Currie, Ashley Kay 1 9:00AM

Dang, Steven 1 9:00AM

Davis, Rangi Aroha 1 9:00AM

Dennis, Gordon Ross, Mr 1 9:00AM

Enoch, Kevin Shane 1 8:30AM

Enoch, Kevin Shane 1 9:00AM

Everett, Nicholas Aaron 1 9:00AM

Feher, Stephen 1 9:00AM

Green, Chantelle 1 9:00AM

Green, Jessica Maree, Ms 1 9:00AM

Green, Michael Junior 1 9:00AM

Hammond, Andrew John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hansen, Beejay Eruera 1 9:00AM

Harrison, John Daniel 1 9:00AM

Hawke, Adam Ronald, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hill, Richard Vincent 1 9:00AM

Hodges, Kodie, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hutchinson, Lyle James, Mr 1 8:30AM

Isaacs, Karen 1 9:00AM

Jabateh, Musa 1 8:30AM

Johnson, Arthur Munawa 1 8:30AM

Johnson, Arthur Munawa 1 9:00AM

Keenan, Tiana Cayzer 1 9:00AM

Keenan, Tiana Cayzer 1 8:30AM

Kennewell, Jordan Alexander 1 9:00AM

Lindner, Michael John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lonergan, Robert Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lonie, Kristal Rae, Miss 1 9:00AM

Lupton, Rhyse David 1 9:00AM

Mahani, Fergusson 1 9:00AM

Mason, Timothy James 1 9:00AM

Mcgowan, Taylor Grace, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mckellar, Jack 1 8:30AM

Mckellar, Jack 1 9:00AM

Morgan, Carol Anne Margret 1 9:00AM

Morony, Rebecca Judith 1 9:00AM

Nebo, Antonette Pinky 1 9:00AM

Newton, Skye, Ms 1 9:00AM

Newton, Vicky Ann 1 8:30AM

Nguyen, Dai 1 8:30AM

Nielsen, Trent Anthony 1 9:00AM

Nielsen, Trent Anthony 1 8:30AM

Oakland, Dimity Leigh, Miss 1 8:30AM

Page, Jason Eric 1 9:00AM

Page, Ricky James, Mr 1 8:30AM

Palelei, Faleu Manono 1 9:00AM

Parr, Victoria Ellen, Miss 1 8:30AM

Peters, Christopher Anthony 1 8:30AM

Pham, Chi Cuong, Mr 1 9:00AM

Prickett, Riley Leslie 1 9:00AM

Purcell, Kristy Lee 1 8:30AM

Reisenweber, Karl Albert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Riley, Jordan Luke 1 9:00AM

Rose, Billie-Jo Phylis Elizabeth, Miss 1 9:00AM

Sadlier, James Darren 1 9:00AM

Scott, Sasha Carl, Mr 1 8:30AM

Sendon, Marlina 1 9:00AM

Shreiweis, Dean Troy 1 8:30AM

Sinclair, Dylan James, Mr 1 8:30AM

Skinner, Danniel Kenneth Eric 1 9:00AM

Stenner, Jarrod 1 9:00AM

Stenner, Jarrod John 1 9:00AM

Suitters, John 1 9:00AM

Sumner, Edel Eugene Adair, Mr 1 8:30AM

Swift, Stephen John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Thompson, John Donald, Mr 1 9:00AM

Thompson, Levi 1 8:30AM

Thomson, Bryce Gregory Keith 1 9:00AM

Thomson, Gary Michael James 1 9:00AM

Van Der Zee, Shaquille 1 9:00AM

Vercon, Clinton James 1 9:00AM

Walker, Hal Richard 1 9:00AM

Ward, Richard Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM

Warwick, Jason 1 9:00AM

Webb, Leanne Marie 1 9:00AM

Weldon, Andrew Robert 1 8:30AM

White, Paul Graham 1 9:00AM

Whitinui, Jemma Rangimaria, Miss 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Colette Lee 1 9:00AM

Woolley, Kyle Nicholas 1 9:00AM

Woolley, Kyle Nicholas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Younger, Jessica Elizabeth 1 9:00AM