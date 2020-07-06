IN COURT: Full names of 89 people appearing in Ipswich Court
Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information. The onus remains on any person
using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or
material does not breach any such order or provision.
For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the
Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Anderson, Krystal Michelle 1 9:00AM
Appleton, Dallus James 1 9:00AM
Araneda, Miguel Emenrique 1 9:00AM
Arch, Sean David 1 8:30AM
Bahjat Sidiq, Sidiq 1 9:00AM
Barach, Gai, Mr 1 9:00AM
Barker, Shane Michael 1 9:00AM
Bernard, Edward Stephen 1 9:00AM
Brehm, Chloe Marie 1 9:00AM
Burgh, Leon Adam, Mr 1 9:00AM
Carius, Kimberlee 1 9:00AM
Croswell, Ashka Barry 1 9:00AM
Davis, Craig Edward, Mr 1 9:00AM
Edwards, Adam James 1 9:00AM
Etchell, Thomas Leslie 1 8:30AM
Fenton, Naydine Kayla 1 9:00AM
Gardiner, Jennifer Anne 1 8:30AM
Gardiner, Jennifer Anne 1 9:00AM
Gorton, Timothy Norman 1 9:00AM
Griffiths, Scott 1 8:30AM
Grimm, Jarrod Christopher, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hargreaves, Jamie Lloyd Gordon, Mr 1 8:30AM
Heleiki, Dean Benjamin Talima, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hendriks, Daniel Emile, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hill, Leah 1 9:00AM
Hillard, Lucas James 1 9:00AM
Howett, Regan Peter 1 9:00AM
Hughes, Lilainia Lee, Miss 1 8:30AM
Johnson, David Michael 1 9:00AM
Jones, Rodney Mark 1 9:00AM
Junge, Bernadette Lissa June 1 9:00AM
Knight, Nathan Geoffrey 1 8:30AM
Larsen, Kelly Josephione, Ms 1 9:00AM
Lees-Brown, Kayleb Blade 1 9:00AM
Lister, Michael Jeffrey 1 9:00AM
Lister, Michael Jeffrey, Mr 1 9:00AM
Llewellyn, Matthew John, Mr 1 8:30AM
Lonergan, Robert Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lovett, Kaleb Shaun 4 9:00AM
Lovett, Kaleb Shaun 4 8:30AM
Marshall, Dylan Wayne 1 9:00AM
Mayen, Yel 1 9:00AM
Mcdermott, Samantha Shae, Miss 1 9:00AM
Mclean, William Troy 1 9:00AM
Mclean, Zechariah Joel 1 9:00AM
Mcneish, Corey Jai William 1 9:00AM
M’Kosa, Asongo 1 9:00AM
Morcus, William Jon, Mr 1 8:30AM
Muller, Gregory Paul 1 9:00AM
Nelson, Mark Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM
O’Sullivan, Cheyenne Thea 1 9:00AM
O’Sullivan, Cheyenne Thea 1 8:30AM
Palmer, Trevor James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Parnaby, Christopher James 4 9:00AM
Perese, Amos George, Mr 1 9:00AM
Pettit, Brayden 1 8:30AM
Poynter-Brown, Keara Lee 1 9:00AM
Pringle, Brooke Francis 1 9:00AM
Pudwell, Sherie Ane, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Robinson, Janelle Esther 1 9:00AM
Robinson, Janelle Esther 1 8:30AM
Rose, Michael Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM
Roskam, Nicholas John 1 9:00AM
Rumsby, Hayden Leslie, Mr 1 9:00AM
Schulze, Gregory Kevin 1 9:00AM
Simpson, Kirk Foy 1 9:00AM
Small, Matthew Raymond 1 9:00AM
Sommerfeld, Benn Elias 1 9:00AM
Spitters, Geoffrey William 1 9:00AM
Stapleton, James Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM
Stark, Nicholas Peter Erroll 1 9:00AM
Stokes, Glen Barry 1 9:00AM
Stratford, Shane Michael 1 9:00AM
Sullivan, Chris Andrew 1 8:30AM
Sullivan, Chris Andrew 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Adam James 1 8:30AM
Taylor, Conan Sol, Mr 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Conan Sol, Mr 1 8:30AM
Thom, Andrew Scott 1 8:30AM
Thomson, Gary Michael James 1 9:00AM
Toalei, Leonard David, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ungerer, Dannielle Veronica 1 9:00AM
Valk, Kimberley Martina, Miss 1 9:00AM
Vaughan, Samantha May 1 9:00AM
Wach, John Dau 1 8:30AM
Webster, Mark Victor 1 9:00AM
Willis, Alan Roy John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Trevor Michael 1 8:30AM
Winter, Mark Andrew 1 9:00AM