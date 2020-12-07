IN COURT: Full names of 84 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Abarquez, Lambert Wilson, Mr 1 9:00AM

Adams, Mystie Kate May, Miss 1 9:00AM

Ah-Wang, Raewyne Jade 1 9:00AM

Apelu, Tuavae, Mr 1 9:00AM

Archer, Rhys Andrew 1 9:00AM

Armstrong, Shelley Anne 1 9:00AM

Ball, Alan James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Battye, Harrison David 1 8:30AM

Bean, Jaimie Leigh 1 9:00AM

Brady, Samantha Maree 1 9:00AM

Brown, Harrison Jon 1 9:00AM

Chapman, Tyran Patrick 1 9:00AM

Chilmaid, Teharnie Uriel Polley, Miss 1 9:00AM

Chubb, Jesse Charles 1 9:00AM

Cochrane, Patrick James 1 9:00AM

Cole, Ricky Leigh 1 9:00AM

Cole, Ricky Leigh, Mr 1 9:00AM

Crettenden, Andrew 1 9:00AM

Currey, Troy John 1 9:00AM

Debels, Max Thomas 1 9:00AM

Dunn, Luke, Mr 1 9:00AM

Eades, Daniel Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ellis, Cherise Jean, Miss 1 9:00AM

Forster, Ben-Liam 1 9:00AM

Frederick, Dayna Marie, Miss 1 9:00AM

Greep, Dwayne Michael 1 9:00AM

Greggor, Mitchell William 1 9:00AM

Gumbleton, Stephanie Lee, Ms 1 8:30AM

Harm, Malcolm Phillip 1 9:00AM

Hartney, Carl William 1 9:00AM

Hawke, Dion Malcolm 1 9:00AM

Hawkins, Glenn Craig, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hayes, Kristie-Leigh Rhonda 1 9:00AM

Heinze, Michael Glen, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hibbard, Melissa Ellen Cecilia, Ms 1 9:00AM

Hickling, Felisha 1 9:00AM

Inwood, Joseph Luke Steven 1 9:00AM

Irwin, Paul David 1 9:00AM

Jackson, Ryan John 1 9:00AM

Kalepo, Siania Meki Togamau, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kerswell, Daniel Joshua 1 9:00AM

Keyes, Nathan Ian 1 9:00AM

King, Michael Evan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kingdom, Gregory John 1 9:00AM

Lobb, Justin Trevor, Mr 1 8:30AM

Madden, Michelle Mae 1 9:00AM

Manning, Travis Laku 1 9:00AM

Marshall, Leon Adrian Francis, Mr 1 9:00AM

Masso, Jebediah Ethan 1 9:00AM

Mccrone, Ryan James, Mr 1 8:30AM

Mccrone, Ryan James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Moran, Djodamajeerah Sharlette, Ms 1 8:30AM

Morris, Isaac James 1 8:30AM

Morris, Michael James 1 8:30AM

Narrier, Lindsay Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM

Norford, Tony 1 9:00AM

Parker, Benjamin Albert 1 9:00AM

Pedersen, Bianca Jane 1 9:00AM

Penfold, Jean Louise 1 9:00AM

Pereira, Aaron 1 9:00AM

Phillips, Ethan Andrew 1 8:30AM

Reading, Jye Dane, Mr 1 9:00AM

Robb, Phoebe Shirley Anne Heremia, Miss 1 8:30AM

Rose, Trishaye Alice-Louise 1 9:00AM

Rucinski, Grazyna 1 8:30AM

Sant, David Steven 1 9:00AM

Sebbens, Richard John 1 9:00AM

Sellars, Michael Patrick 1 9:00AM

Sellick, Daniel Edward 1 9:00AM

Soley, Ben James 1 9:00AM

Stuart, Joel David 1 9:00AM

Suna, Brittani Fae, Mrs 1 8:30AM

Taole, Shamalar Marina Tekiri Williams, Miss 1 9:00AM

Townsend, Amy Lee Joyce, Ms 1 9:00AM

Tuskens-Phipps, Amber Jane 1 8:30AM

Ungermann, Kurt Taitimu, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wallace, Joshua Albert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Walsh, James Ronald Anthony 1 9:00AM

Watts, Nathan Paul 1 9:00AM

Westaway, Anthony Brian 1 9:00AM

Whakatau, Hugh 1 9:00AM

Williams, Corinne Lara, Ms 1 9:00AM

Ziebell, Jayden Gary 1 9:00AM

Zomer, Jacob Issac, Mr 1 9:00AM