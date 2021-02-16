IN COURT: Full names of 83 people appearing in court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Allen, Samantha Jayde 5 9:00AM
Anderson, Cecil James 1 9:00AM
Baker, Daniel John 1 9:00AM
Baxter, Dakota Zane 1 8:30AM
Brett, Jason Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bridges, Richard Ian 1 9:00AM
Callister, Natasha Kaye Margaret 5 9:00AM
Cavallaro, Eric Charles 1 9:00AM
Claxton, Daniel Robert 7 9:00AM
Coates, Dylan Thomas 1 9:00AM
Collins, Sidney Ofa 1 8:30AM
Connolly, Andrew James 1 9:00AM
Cubby, Lachlan Connor, Mr 4 9:00AM
Cufi, Kimmet 1 9:00AM
Cullen, Robert Ryan 1 9:00AM
Degen, Donna Lee 5 9:00AM
Dingle, Darren Abe, Mr 1 9:00AM
Domomi, Musa Beneth 1 9:00AM
Doncaster, Warwick Andrew 7 9:00AM
Drawwater, David Jonathan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Everton, Sheldon Denver 5 9:00AM
Faanati, Fenika, Mr 1 9:00AM
Follett, Tyson James 1 9:00AM
Fruean, Melino Pepe 1 9:00AM
Gonzalez, Ramon, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gregory, Robert James Fred, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hackett, Simoan Jay, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Harris, David Malcolm 1 9:00AM
Hazzard, Sandra Leigh 1 9:00AM
Henry, Francine, Miss 1 9:00AM
Hibbert, Kyle James 1 9:00AM
Higgs, Thomas Derek John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hogbin, Katie Aileen 1 9:00AM
Hoger, Michael Wayne 5 9:00AM
Holwell, Sarah Marie Kellyanne 1 9:00AM
Horridge, Dylan John 1 9:00AM
Hunt, Viane, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kenny, Chase Edward, Mr 1 9:00AM
King, Mark 1 9:00AM
Kingdom, Richard John 1 8:30AM
Konstanciak, Sarah Leanne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Kruger, Alec William 1 9:00AM
Kruger, Alec William 1 8:30AM
Macdonald, Adelle Lorraine, Miss 1 8:30AM
Masteika, Jake Michael 1 8:30AM
Masteika, Jake Michael 1 9:00AM
Mayled, Samantha Jane 5 9:00AM
Mccrone, Ryan James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mcgregor, Kenneth Charles John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mckay, Cody Jack 5 9:00AM
Mckinnon, Katie Isabel, Miss 1 9:00AM
Mclean, Erick 7 9:00AM
Murphy, Jack Francis 5 9:00AM
Neville, Rebecca Adel, Miss 1 9:00AM
Pakaa, Paul Anyang Guut 5 9:00AM
Palmer, Barry James 1 9:00AM
Palmer, Jessamine Chisatina, Miss 1 9:00AM
Panui, Tatum Jimmy Denzil 1 9:00AM
Peterson, Wayne Dale 1 9:00AM
Pignat, David Francis 1 9:00AM
Rauporo, Theophillis James Howard 1 8:30AM
Reeks, Ashley Stewart, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rees, Melissa Jane 1 9:00AM
Reynolds, Jamie-Leigh 5 9:00AM
Robinson, Nicholas James 1 9:00AM
Roon, Jessica Louise 1 8:30AM
Saunders, Mark Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Scafe, Owen John Charles, Mr 1 8:30AM
Schafer, Michael Kevin 1 8:30AM
Sheather, Paul Anthony 5 9:00AM
Sibbick, Billyjack-Kerrie 1 9:00AM
Smithies, Bradley Allan 5 9:00AM
Staunton, Andrew John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Stevens, Sean Hugh, Mr 1 9:00AM
Stuart, Joel David 7 9:00AM
Tapusoa, Benjamin Paemaa Allan 1 8:30AM
Taylor, Kodie Terry Jaison 1 9:00AM
Thornburn, Jayden Trent 5 9:00AM
Townroe, Joshua David, Mr 1 9:00AM
Turnbull, Kiesha Simone, Miss 1 9:00AM
Watcho, Duncan William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Watts, Shane Robert 1 9:00AM
Weir, Robert Brian 1 9:00AM