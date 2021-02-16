IN COURT: Full names of 83 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Allen, Samantha Jayde 5 9:00AM

Anderson, Cecil James 1 9:00AM

Baker, Daniel John 1 9:00AM

Baxter, Dakota Zane 1 8:30AM

Brett, Jason Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bridges, Richard Ian 1 9:00AM

Callister, Natasha Kaye Margaret 5 9:00AM

Cavallaro, Eric Charles 1 9:00AM

Claxton, Daniel Robert 7 9:00AM

Coates, Dylan Thomas 1 9:00AM

Collins, Sidney Ofa 1 8:30AM

Connolly, Andrew James 1 9:00AM

Cubby, Lachlan Connor, Mr 4 9:00AM

Cufi, Kimmet 1 9:00AM

Cullen, Robert Ryan 1 9:00AM

Degen, Donna Lee 5 9:00AM

Dingle, Darren Abe, Mr 1 9:00AM

Domomi, Musa Beneth 1 9:00AM

Doncaster, Warwick Andrew 7 9:00AM

Drawwater, David Jonathan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Everton, Sheldon Denver 5 9:00AM

Faanati, Fenika, Mr 1 9:00AM

Follett, Tyson James 1 9:00AM

Fruean, Melino Pepe 1 9:00AM

Gonzalez, Ramon, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gregory, Robert James Fred, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hackett, Simoan Jay, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Harris, David Malcolm 1 9:00AM

Hazzard, Sandra Leigh 1 9:00AM

Henry, Francine, Miss 1 9:00AM

Hibbert, Kyle James 1 9:00AM

Higgs, Thomas Derek John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hogbin, Katie Aileen 1 9:00AM

Hoger, Michael Wayne 5 9:00AM

Holwell, Sarah Marie Kellyanne 1 9:00AM

Horridge, Dylan John 1 9:00AM

Hunt, Viane, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kenny, Chase Edward, Mr 1 9:00AM

King, Mark 1 9:00AM

Kingdom, Richard John 1 8:30AM

Konstanciak, Sarah Leanne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Kruger, Alec William 1 9:00AM

Kruger, Alec William 1 8:30AM

Macdonald, Adelle Lorraine, Miss 1 8:30AM

Masteika, Jake Michael 1 8:30AM

Masteika, Jake Michael 1 9:00AM

Mayled, Samantha Jane 5 9:00AM

Mccrone, Ryan James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mcgregor, Kenneth Charles John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mckay, Cody Jack 5 9:00AM

Mckinnon, Katie Isabel, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mclean, Erick 7 9:00AM

Murphy, Jack Francis 5 9:00AM

Neville, Rebecca Adel, Miss 1 9:00AM

Pakaa, Paul Anyang Guut 5 9:00AM

Palmer, Barry James 1 9:00AM

Palmer, Jessamine Chisatina, Miss 1 9:00AM

Panui, Tatum Jimmy Denzil 1 9:00AM

Peterson, Wayne Dale 1 9:00AM

Pignat, David Francis 1 9:00AM

Rauporo, Theophillis James Howard 1 8:30AM

Reeks, Ashley Stewart, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rees, Melissa Jane 1 9:00AM

Reynolds, Jamie-Leigh 5 9:00AM

Robinson, Nicholas James 1 9:00AM

Roon, Jessica Louise 1 8:30AM

Saunders, Mark Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Scafe, Owen John Charles, Mr 1 8:30AM

Schafer, Michael Kevin 1 8:30AM

Sheather, Paul Anthony 5 9:00AM

Sibbick, Billyjack-Kerrie 1 9:00AM

Smithies, Bradley Allan 5 9:00AM

Staunton, Andrew John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stevens, Sean Hugh, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stuart, Joel David 7 9:00AM

Tapusoa, Benjamin Paemaa Allan 1 8:30AM

Taylor, Kodie Terry Jaison 1 9:00AM

Thornburn, Jayden Trent 5 9:00AM

Townroe, Joshua David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Turnbull, Kiesha Simone, Miss 1 9:00AM

Watcho, Duncan William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Watts, Shane Robert 1 9:00AM

Weir, Robert Brian 1 9:00AM