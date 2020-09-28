IN COURT: Full names of 83 people appearing in court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Anderson, Erin Louise 1 9:00AM
Apelu, Tuavae, Mr 1 9:00AM
Baker, Jessica Lee 1 9:00AM
Beckenham, Gary David 1 9:00AM
Berghauser, Richard John 1 9:00AM
Bornen, Bobby John 1 9:00AM
Bosen, Jacob Charles 1 9:00AM
Brady, Dylann Allan 1 9:00AM
Brooks, Zeke Dion, Mr 1 9:00AM
Butler, Wayne Reginald, Mr 1 9:00AM
Byers, Peter France 1 9:00AM
Byose, Desire, Mr 1 9:00AM
Canetto, Mauro 1 9:00AM
Checker, Zackariah Arnold 1 9:00AM
Cheeks, Tyrone John 1 9:00AM
Chubb, Alesana Clifford, Mr 1 9:00AM
Chudleigh, Christine Louise 1 9:00AM
Clarke, Andrew Richard Edward 1 9:00AM
Clay, Madison Lilly 1 9:00AM
Craft, Kirra May 1 9:00AM
Dang, Steven 1 9:00AM
Dodds, Mark Leslie Charles 1 9:00AM
Dunshea, Aaran Nelson, Mr 1 9:00AM
Earl, Gary John 1 9:00AM
Fisher, Cindy Antionette 1 9:00AM
Fredericks, Peter Gary 1 9:00AM
Fuller, Daniel John 1 8:30AM
Gallagher, Khalas Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Graham, Daniel Norman 1 9:00AM
Gray, Zachery John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Green, Renae Louise 1 9:00AM
Greer, Paul Jacob Arthur 1 9:00AM
Guyder, Luke Thomas 1 9:00AM
Hansen, Matthew Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hedges, Darrell John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hewlett, Kelly Anne, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Hill, Jessie James 1 9:00AM
Hillard, Lachlan Jack 1 9:00AM
Hogbin, Katie Aileen 1 9:00AM
Holameitonga, Malia Susan 1 9:00AM
Hooper, Melissa 1 9:00AM
Jarrett, Julie L’Lorraine, Miss 1 9:00AM
Keong, Christopher John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Knight, Nathan Geoffrey 1 9:00AM
Kusu, Dennis 1 9:00AM
Lee, Kevin John 1 9:00AM
Lee, Kevin Jon 1 9:00AM
Lowe, Tiarnee Jade 1 9:00AM
Lunson, Daniel Peter 1 9:00AM
Lyon, Clint Leslie, Mr 1 9:00AM
Matthews, Holly Jade, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Mccann, Lee Patrick, Mr 1 9:00AM
Merlo, Mario Giovanni 1 9:00AM
Millington, Tara Maree 1 9:00AM
Mitchell, Travis Barton 1 9:00AM
Nicholson, Rachelle Louise 1 9:00AM
Nowlan, Robbie Joseph 1 9:00AM
Palelei, Faleu Manono 1 9:00AM
Palmer, Jasmine Christina 1 9:00AM
Pedraza Alejandro, Javier Alvarez 1 9:00AM
Poore, Melissa Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM
Puime, Antonio 1 9:00AM
Robertson, Karen Ann 1 9:00AM
Sanchez, John Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sellick, Daniel Edward 1 8:30AM
Sinclair, Lesly Patricia, Ms 1 9:00AM
Singh, Stephen Christopher 1 9:00AM
Small, Matthew Raymond 1 9:00AM
Tange, James Paul 1 9:00AM
Taufao, Taulapapa 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Conan Sol, Mr 1 9:00AM
Teatoff, Catherine Deborah Alison, Miss 1 8:30AM
Teatoff, Catherine Deborah Alison, Miss 1 9:00AM
Thomson, Gary Michael James 1 9:00AM
Towner, Emma Louise 1 9:00AM
Turgeon, Nicole Faith 5 9:00AM
Wagner, Dean Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wall, Mark Leigh 1 9:00AM
Webb, Andrew Robert 1 9:00AM
Williams, Shari Emily Renee 1 9:00AM
Wlodaroczyk, Rebecca Suzette 1 9:00AM
Wylie-Clarke, Jesse Craig 1 8:30AM
Wylie-Clarke, Jesse Craig 1 9:00AM