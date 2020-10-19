IN COURT: Full names of 78 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Anderson, Ashley Joseph 1 9:00AM

Baker, Sarah Anne 1 9:00AM

Bean, Jaimie Leigh 1 9:00AM

Bethel, Lloyd Jacobus 1 8:30AM

Bratic, David, Mr 6 9:00AM

Brock, Joshua Derek 1 9:00AM

Brooks, Renea Lisle 1 9:00AM

Byamungu, Bilobele 1 9:00AM

Byose, Desire, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dang, Steven 1 9:00AM

Dewhurst, Amy Clare 1 9:00AM

Elliott, Jai Russell, Mr 1 9:00AM

Elson, Jaidyn Alan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fox, Benjamin John 1 9:00AM

Gill, Luke Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Graham, Sharna Skye 1 9:00AM

Hagan, Tenaea Kate 1 8:30AM

Hall, David Malcolm 1 9:00AM

Hansen, Matthew Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Heathcote, Mitchell 1 9:00AM

Hess, Brendan Richard 1 9:00AM

Hibbert, Kyle James 1 9:00AM

Hogg, Kirsty 1 9:00AM

Hutchison, Caleb Andrew 1 9:00AM

Jamal, Jamal 1 9:00AM

Jarrett, Julie L’Lorraine, Miss 1 9:00AM

King, Tyler, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lees-Brown, Kayleb Blade 1 9:00AM

Li, Shaojun 1 9:00AM

Lowe, Tiarnee Jade 1 9:00AM

Lunson, Daniel Peter 1 9:00AM

Manning, Tanaya Ann 1 9:00AM

Manson, Mary-Ann Catherine Louise 1 9:00AM

Martin, Aaron James Dean 1 9:00AM

Mccreath, Courtney Elizabeth 1 9:00AM

Mccreath, Courtney Elizabeth, Ms 1 9:00AM

Mclean, Bodie John 1 9:00AM

Morris, Lochlan John 1 9:00AM

Muliaga, Teina Ioana 1 9:00AM

Murray, Vaughan Lindsay, Mr 1 9:00AM

Nicholls-Hyland, Dylan Leigh 1 8:30AM

Norford, Robert Scott, Mr 1 9:00AM

North, Jayce Antony 1 9:00AM

Paynter, Kristeen Pamela 1 9:00AM

Pedersen, Bianca Jane 1 9:00AM

Perot, Clarissa Suzanne Natalie 1 9:00AM

Pollock, Jessica 1 9:00AM

Poore, Melissa Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM

Pybus, Nicole 1 9:00AM

Rampton, Bianca Lee 1 9:00AM

Reading, Jye Dane, Mr 1 9:00AM

Reilly, Sherrene Dimity 1 8:30AM

Remmert, Julie-Anne, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Ross, Antonio Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sadler, Tohbi Rubin, Mr 1 9:00AM

Saunter, Robert Wayde 1 9:00AM

Smith, Michaeljon Geoffrey, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stephan, Troy Alexander 1 9:00AM

Stevens-Robinson, Shakira 1 9:00AM

Stocks, Paul Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sue, Nathan James 1 9:00AM

Sue, Nathan James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tahana, Angela Renee, Miss 1 8:30AM

Tanoai, Junior 1 9:00AM

Taufao, Taulapapa 1 9:00AM

Toth, Dylan Blaine 1 9:00AM

Tupaea, Jackson Karaitiana Muran, Mr 1 9:00AM

Turner, William 1 9:00AM

Uluimoala, Pita Dau 1 9:00AM

Veivers, Anthony Charles 1 9:00AM

Wall, Mark Leigh 1 9:00AM

Warren-Calwell, Julian Charles 1 9:00AM

Watts, Daniel Wayne Keith 1 9:00AM

Weston, William Daniel 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Cody Jake 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Jade Noelle Kathy 1 8:30AM

Woods, Mitchell James, Mr 1 8:30AM

Zabidayo, Victor Taban Yowasa, Mr 1 9:00AM