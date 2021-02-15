IN COURT: Full names of 77 people appearing in court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Allen, Dane Jacob, Mr 1 9:00AM
Amadu, Salifu 1 9:00AM
Ashworth-Preece, Joseph Mark 1 8:30AM
Bale, Daniel Robert 1 9:00AM
Brooks, Bradley John 1 9:00AM
Claxton, Daniel Robert 7 9:00AM
Close, Geary John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Colvin, Dean 1 8:30AM
Crump, Benjamin Charles 1 9:00AM
Curr, Nathan Alex, Mr 1 9:00AM
Davies, Carol May 1 9:00AM
Diamond, Jye Taro 1 8:30AM
Doncaster, Warwick Andrew 7 9:00AM
Duffy, Colleen Josephine, Ms 1 9:00AM
Dut, Roza Ayuel 7 9:00AM
Eades, Daniel Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM
Elliot, Michael James 1 9:00AM
Evans, Sean Aaron, Mr 1 9:00AM
Farmer, Brenden Noel 1 9:00AM
Farmer, Leigh Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Fepuleai, Joe, Mr 1 8:30AM
Fitzsimons, Harrison John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Foote, Georgeina Dorothy Lee, Ms 1 9:00AM
Gallagher, Khalas Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Goff, Ashleigh Jayde 1 9:00AM
Gregory, Robert James Fred, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hansen, Matthew Lee, Mr 7 9:00AM
Harper, Merryl 1 9:00AM
Hawkins, Toni Michelle, Miss 1 9:00AM
Hay, Jessica Marion Monique, Miss 1 9:00AM
Hicks, Earnest Robert 1 8:30AM
Hill, Mickayla Patricia 1 9:00AM
Kumar, Alex Arivine 1 9:00AM
Laughlan, Seth 1 9:00AM
Lyon, Clint Leslie, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mafi, Ikani Joel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mai, Doan Van 1 8:30AM
Majaliwa, Serge 1 9:00AM
Manirambona, Innocent, Mr 1 9:00AM
Manson, Matthew Peter 1 9:00AM
Mcgreevy, Peter Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mckiernan, David, Mr 1 8:30AM
Mcnaught, Maria Urututu 1 9:00AM
Netana, Waata Pene 1 9:00AM
Nguyen, Phuong The Hao, Mr 1 8:30AM
Noon, Amanda Jane, Miss 1 9:00AM
Nowlan, Robbie Joseph 1 9:00AM
Parker, Brayden Jeremy, Mr 1 9:00AM
Pascoe, Sinea Megan 1 9:00AM
Peterson, Wayne Dale 1 9:00AM
Rae, Luke 1 9:00AM
Reidy, Kate Alexandra, Miss 4 9:00AM
Roberts, Benjamin Stephen 1 9:00AM
Sayers, Amelia Jade 1 9:00AM
Sells, Nigel Andrew 1 9:00AM
Shephard, Michael John Keith, Mr 1 8:30AM
Sinn, Brenton Travis, Mr 1 9:00AM
Smith, Joshua Wade, Mr 1 9:00AM
Smith, Nathan James 1 9:00AM
Steenbok, Vincent Seth 1 9:00AM
Sullivan, Simone Kaylene 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Conan Sol, Mr 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Jake Andrew 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Tina Ellen, Miss 1 9:00AM
Toop, Brendan Leigh, Mr 1 9:00AM
Walker, Bree 1 9:00AM
Walsh, James Ronald Anthony 1 9:00AM
Warren, Jade Peter 1 9:00AM
Watcho, Duncan William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Webb, Thomas Samuel George 1 9:00AM
Wells, Katrina Rae 1 9:00AM
White, Peter James, Mr 1 8:30AM
Whitinui, Jason Paul 1 9:00AM
Williams, Mathew Micheal James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Williams, Travis Dean, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Cade Alex Kenneth 1 9:00AM
Winter, Caesar Romero 1 10:00AM