IN COURT: Full names of 76 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Annand, Samantha Amy 1 8:30AM

Baker, Jessica Lee 1 9:00AM

Bock, Dylan Jake Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Boyd, Ashley Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Brigg, Lynda Marian 1 9:00AM

Byrne, Brett Stephen 1 8:30AM

Cain, Johnathon James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Canetto, Mauro 1 9:00AM

Codd, Liam Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Collins, Lewis Elliot 1 9:00AM

Conroy, Kaylah Ann, Miss 1 8:30AM

Cork, Bradley Lance Ken 1 9:00AM

Cox, Samuel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cronin, Monica 1 8:30AM

Dalmeida, Cody Wayne 1 9:00AM

Dang, Steven 1 9:00AM

Davidson, Aidan Terrence 1 9:00AM

Dewhurst, Amy Clare 1 9:00AM

Dyson, Nathan Peter John 1 9:00AM

Earley, Francis Christopher 1 8:30AM

Ellison, Ethan Ernest 1 9:00AM

Elson, Jaidyn Alan, Mr 1 8:30AM

Evans, Daniel Christopher, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fallows, Anthony Richard 1 9:00AM

Fox, Benjamin John 1 9:00AM

Furze, Bayley Revelle 1 9:00AM

Gaulton, Curtis Jade Lee 1 9:00AM

Godfrey, Joanne Carolyn 1 8:30AM

Gordon, Bradley Ian 1 9:00AM

Hach, Chantelle Monica 1 9:00AM

Hawke, Adam Ronald, Mr 1 8:30AM

Hethorn, Dylan Michael 1 9:00AM

Hocking, Kane Simon, Mr 1 8:30AM

Ibrahim, Salwa Khalifa 1 9:00AM

Ives, Zamika 1 9:00AM

Ives, Zamika Kiely, Ms 1 9:00AM

Johnston, Lachlan Kai 1 9:00AM

Kidner, Ryan John 1 9:00AM

Kinnear, Ethan Vincent 1 8:30AM

Kooymans, Zachary Darren Bennett 1 9:00AM

Kwai, Alier 1 9:00AM

Macdonald, Adelle Lorraine, Miss 1 9:00AM

Manson, Mary-Ann Catherine Louise 1 9:00AM

Masso, Errol Jason Charles 1 9:00AM

Mawby, Natasha Lee, Ms 1 9:00AM

Mcaleer, Holly June 1 8:30AM

Mccolm, Peter James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mccolm, Peter James, Mr 1 8:30AM

Mell, Hayden John 4 9:00AM

Nowlan, Robbie Joseph 1 9:00AM

Penfold, Jean Louise 1 8:30AM

Preston, Thomas Lee 1 9:00AM

Pybus, Nicole 1 9:00AM

Robins, Alec Blair 1 9:00AM

Rogers, Haylie Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Ross, Antonio Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM

Saunders, Shaun Phillip Archie 1 9:00AM

Schmidt, Scott William 1 9:00AM

Spencer, Robert Leslie, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stocks, Paul Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stover, Anthony Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Suamili, Lopamaua Fono Duwein 1 9:00AM

Syntageros, Michael Robert, Mr 1 8:30AM

Taulapapa, Vienna Tamari 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Jake Andrew 1 9:00AM

Uboh, Ginger Fatima, Miss 1 9:00AM

Vandersyde, Carn Damien, Mr 1 9:00AM

Warren-Calwell, Julian Charles 1 9:00AM

Weldon, Byron James Kent, Mr 1 9:00AM

White, Brian Allan 1 8:30AM

Wildschut, Luke Mahonri, Mr 1 9:00AM

Williams, Deanne Maree, Miss 1 8:30AM

Williams, Jorj Jay-Ellen 1 8:30AM

Williams, Mathew Micheal James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Williams, Shari Emily Renee 1 9:00AM

Zapala, George Karamu, Mr 1 9:00AM