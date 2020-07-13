IN COURT: Full names of 74 people appearing in court
Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Abio, Ben 1 9:00AM
Amaya, Erick Alcides 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Krystal Michelle 1 9:00AM
Ardill, Timothy James David, Mr 1 9:00AM
Aspden, Andrew John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Barclay, James Malcom, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bernard, Edward Stephen 1 9:00AM
Bick, Terrance Gregory 1 9:00AM
Brackin, Shaun John 1 9:00AM
Brady, Samantha Maree 1 9:00AM
Brooks, Taite 1 9:00AM
Burns, Jai Robert Peter 1 9:00AM
Butler, Wayne Reginald, Mr 1 9:00AM
Byrne, Brett Stephen 1 8:30AM
Byrne, Brett Stephen 1 9:00AM
Carr, Raquel Allison 1 8:30AM
Carr, Samual Thomas 1 9:00AM
Carter, Trent Anthony, Mr 1 8:30AM
Cash, Dean Patrick 1 9:00AM
Caulker, Brian 1 9:00AM
Coleman, Mary Elizabeth, Miss 1 9:00AM
Collins, Shayleen Narelle, Ms 1 9:00AM
Davis, Theresa Marie, Ms 1 8:30AM
Dziaduch, James 1 9:00AM
Enright, Lee 1 9:00AM
Fermor, Kenneth William 1 9:00AM
Filipo, Nuusa, Mr 1 9:00AM
Fisher, Nicole Iris Jean 1 9:00AM
Fisher, Orbison James 1 9:00AM
Graham, Wesley Reece 1 9:00AM
Hansen, Beejay Eruera 1 9:00AM
Harris, Joshua Michael 1 8:30AM
Hill, David John 1 9:00AM
Hughes, Lilainia Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM
Johnson, Sarah Louise 1 9:00AM
Jones, Dylan Jake 1 9:00AM
Jones, Dylan Jake, Mr 1 9:00AM
Jones, Mark Thomas 1 9:00AM
Kayser, Shane Colin 1 8:30AM
Knipe, Phillip John 1 9:00AM
Lake, Alexander Paul 1 9:00AM
Liesegang, Tasha 1 9:00AM
Mast, Joseph Josea Paul 1 9:00AM
Mccrone, Ryan James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mcguin, Kirby Donovan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mckinley, Tiffany Astra 1 9:00AM
Mcneish, Corey Jai William 1 9:00AM
Moyer, Amy Louise 1 9:00AM
Nelson, Travis Andrew 1 9:00AM
O’Hara, Dion Bruce, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ortiz, Alberto Jose 1 9:00AM
Owen, William Mark 1 9:00AM
Pham, Vinh Chi, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rayner, Ben, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rodgers, Jayden Joseph 1 9:00AM
Ruska, Ashley Sheldon 1 9:00AM
Savage, Melissa Leigh, Miss 1 9:00AM
Scott, Geoffrey Michael 1 9:00AM
Smeal, Phillip Walter 1 9:00AM
Smith, Karen Maree, Ms 1 9:00AM
Smith, Steven Thomas 1 9:00AM
Stapleton, James Richard, Mr 1 8:30AM
Szepanowski, Zach Colin 4 9:00AM
Thompson, John Donald, Mr 1 9:00AM
Upkett, Dean Juston 1 9:00AM
Vatuvei, Paulo Taukei O-Tatakamotonga, Mr 1 9:00AM
Walker, Adam Christopher 1 9:00AM
Walker, Peter John 1 9:00AM
Walker, Peter John 1 8:30AM
Warwick, Jason 1 9:00AM
Watcho, Duncan William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Williamson, Mark George, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wipani, Reweti Ben 1 9:00AM
Zapala, George Karamu, Mr 1 9:00AM