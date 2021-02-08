IN COURT: Full names of 72 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Ainsworth, Brendan James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Gloria Pamela, Miss 1 9:00AM

Baker, Scott Anthony 1 9:00AM

Bennett, Jake Irvine James 1 9:00AM

Blake, William Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Brennan, Haley 1 9:00AM

Brown, Kai Noble 1 9:00AM

Carroll, Cassandra Hope 1 9:00AM

Cashion, Rachel Maree, Ms 7 9:00AM

Cavanagh, David Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Chapman, Wayne David, Mr 1 8:30AM

Chivers, Kyle Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cleary, Darryl Thomas 1 9:00AM

Copeland, Travis James 1 9:00AM

Crittenden, Bradley Robert 1 9:00AM

Crowe, Breeanna Jai, Miss 1 9:00AM

Daniels, Brendan James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Diamond, Thomas William 1 9:00AM

Dodd, Tiffany Ann 1 9:00AM

Doeblien, Tjay Robert 1 8:30AM

Faauma, Andrew 1 9:00AM

Forder, Jack Linden 1 9:00AM

Hancock, Melina Maree 1 9:00AM

Hardiker, Troy James 7 9:00AM

Hardin, James Michael 1 9:00AM

Hawke, Dion Malcolm 1 9:00AM

Holden, David John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hollingworth, Nathan Kevin Laurence, Mr 1 9:00AM

Holt, Braydon John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Humphrey, Shane Anthony 1 9:00AM

Huntress, John Fredric Stratten, Mr 7 9:00AM

Hurst, Kayla Narelle 1 9:00AM

Israel, Jesse Benyamin, Mr 1 9:00AM

Janissen, Melissa Jayne 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Benjamin Charles 1 9:00AM

Keenan, Jacob Owen 1 9:00AM

Kemp, Jye Thomas 1 9:00AM

Kim, Hongkyun, Mr 1 9:00AM

Love, Jacob Gregory, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mansfield, Joshua Gilbert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mayen, Bakhita Peter Kueth, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mccann, Michelle Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mcconachy, Wayne John 1 9:00AM

Mcdougall, Ethan James 1 9:00AM

Mcneish, Corey Jai William 1 9:00AM

Meszaros, Gabrielle, Miss 7 9:00AM

Mitchell, Aaron Parry 1 9:00AM

Mudd, Craig, Mr 1 9:30AM

Newton, Jade Marie, Miss 1 9:00AM

Parata, Kyzara Shauntaye, Miss 1 9:00AM

Pignat, David Francis 1 9:00AM

Powles, Sherrie Francis 1 9:00AM

Richardson, Brenda Lee 1 9:00AM

Robke, Damien Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rogers, Haylie Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Roope, James David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Saylor, Margaret 1 9:00AM

Smith, Bianca May 1 9:00AM

Smith, Bianca May, Ms 1 9:00AM

Stewart, Reece Andrew 1 9:00AM

Suna, Brittani Fae, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Andrew John 1 8:30AM

Taylor, Andrew John 1 9:00AM

Tobane, Eric Edward 1 8:30AM

Tuskens-Phipps, Amber Jane 1 9:00AM

Uimaitua, Lualua, Miss 1 9:00AM

Ungerer, Dannielle Veronica 1 8:30AM

Van Zwieten, Ricky Lee 1 9:00AM

Vidler, Tammy Louise 1 8:30AM

Watkins, Jason Patrick 1 9:00AM

Wiggins, Rowan David 1 9:00AM

Wylie-Clarke, Jesse Craig 1 9:00AM