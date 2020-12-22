Menu
Ipswich Courthouse. Picture: Cordell Richardson
News

IN COURT: Full names of 7 people appearing in court today

Lachlan Mcivor
22nd Dec 2020 6:55 AM
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Amadu, Salifu 1 9:00AM

Griffiths, Scott 1 9:00AM

Mohr, Joseph Conway, Mr 1 9:00AM

Poulton, Jesse Daniel 1 9:00AM

Saunders, Paul James Casey 1 9:00AM

Smith, Bianca May 1 9:00AM

Smith, Bianca May, Ms 1 9:00AM

ipswich court
Ipswich Queensland Times

