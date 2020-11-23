IN COURT: Full names of 68 people appearing in court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Apelu, Tuavae, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ara, Henry 1 9:00AM
Baker, Jessica Lee 1 9:00AM
Baker, Sarah Anne 1 9:00AM
Batchelor, Joel Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Blank, Robin Vena 1 9:00AM
Boyle, Peter John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Brown, Michael John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Carlo, Arthur Robert Martin 1 8:30AM
Castle, Britney Mary 1 8:30AM
Dang, Steven 1 9:00AM
Day, Jamie Dane, Mr 1 9:00AM
De Graaf, Matthew Renje, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dunn, Luke, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dunshea, Aaran Nelson, Mr 1 9:00AM
Eason, Rohan Maxwell, Mr 1 8:30AM
Everingham, Justin Bradley, Mr 1 9:00AM
Fisher, Cindy Antionette 1 9:00AM
Fitzsimons, Harrison John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Garland, Alyson Claire, Miss 1 9:00AM
Graham, Daniel Norman 1 9:00AM
Greer, Shaun Daniel Kevin 1 9:00AM
Grobbelaar, Eugene, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hallman, Adam Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hamilton, Jarod Trevor Michael 1 9:00AM
Hanrahan, Mathew Johnathon, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hertrick, Daniel James 1 9:00AM
Insch, Lester James 1 9:00AM
Ives, Zac William Blaire, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ivkovic, Cvjetin 1 9:00AM
Jackson, Lathanial Leo 1 9:00AM
Jenkyn, Chloe Maree, Ms 1 9:00AM
Kingdom, Gregory John 1 9:00AM
Lynch, Jason Christopher 1 9:00AM
Mansfield, Joshua Gilbert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Marles, Lindsay Gordon, Mr 1 8:30AM
Masso, Nathania 1 9:00AM
Nicholson, Leigh Michael 1 9:00AM
O’Donnell, Barry William 1 9:00AM
Patterson, Chyanne Margaret 1 8:30AM
Pedersen, Bianca Jane 1 9:00AM
Plater, Yasmin Alleria 1 9:00AM
Pollack, Nicole Patricia 1 9:00AM
Pukallus, Frederick Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM
Reading, Jye Dane, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rees, Shelby Tina Leone 1 8:30AM
Rowe, Hayley Maree, Ms 1 9:00AM
Salerno, Micheli 1 9:00AM
Saunter, Robert Wayde 1 9:00AM
Sellars, Michael Patrick 1 9:00AM
Sellick, Daniel Edward 1 9:00AM
Sells, Nigel Andrew 1 9:00AM
Shields, Christian Samuel 1 9:00AM
Shillingsworth, Robert Timothy 1 9:00AM
Sinclair, Lesly Patricia, Ms 1 9:00AM
Spears, Christopher James, Mr 1 8:30AM
Tareiq, Muhammad Zulkarnain, Mr 1 8:30AM
Taylor, Tina Ellen, Miss 1 9:00AM
Voysey, Troy Jeffrey, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ward, Ryan Daniel 1 9:00AM
Watts, Nathan Paul 1 9:00AM
Weston, William Daniel 1 9:00AM
White, Owen James 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Jade Noelle Kathy 1 9:00AM
Woolman, Tyson Leigh 1 9:00AM
Wylie-Clarke, Jesse Craig 1 9:00AM
Ziebell, Jayden Gary 1 9:00AM
Zimpel, Rowan Wilson, Mr 1 9:00AM