IN COURT: Full names of 68 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Apelu, Tuavae, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ara, Henry 1 9:00AM

Baker, Jessica Lee 1 9:00AM

Baker, Sarah Anne 1 9:00AM

Batchelor, Joel Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Blank, Robin Vena 1 9:00AM

Boyle, Peter John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Brown, Michael John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Carlo, Arthur Robert Martin 1 8:30AM

Castle, Britney Mary 1 8:30AM

Dang, Steven 1 9:00AM

Day, Jamie Dane, Mr 1 9:00AM

De Graaf, Matthew Renje, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dunn, Luke, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dunshea, Aaran Nelson, Mr 1 9:00AM

Eason, Rohan Maxwell, Mr 1 8:30AM

Everingham, Justin Bradley, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fisher, Cindy Antionette 1 9:00AM

Fitzsimons, Harrison John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Garland, Alyson Claire, Miss 1 9:00AM

Graham, Daniel Norman 1 9:00AM

Greer, Shaun Daniel Kevin 1 9:00AM

Grobbelaar, Eugene, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hallman, Adam Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hamilton, Jarod Trevor Michael 1 9:00AM

Hanrahan, Mathew Johnathon, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hertrick, Daniel James 1 9:00AM

Insch, Lester James 1 9:00AM

Ives, Zac William Blaire, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ivkovic, Cvjetin 1 9:00AM

Jackson, Lathanial Leo 1 9:00AM

Jenkyn, Chloe Maree, Ms 1 9:00AM

Kingdom, Gregory John 1 9:00AM

Lynch, Jason Christopher 1 9:00AM

Mansfield, Joshua Gilbert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Marles, Lindsay Gordon, Mr 1 8:30AM

Masso, Nathania 1 9:00AM

Nicholson, Leigh Michael 1 9:00AM

O’Donnell, Barry William 1 9:00AM

Patterson, Chyanne Margaret 1 8:30AM

Pedersen, Bianca Jane 1 9:00AM

Plater, Yasmin Alleria 1 9:00AM

Pollack, Nicole Patricia 1 9:00AM

Pukallus, Frederick Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM

Reading, Jye Dane, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rees, Shelby Tina Leone 1 8:30AM

Rowe, Hayley Maree, Ms 1 9:00AM

Salerno, Micheli 1 9:00AM

Saunter, Robert Wayde 1 9:00AM

Sellars, Michael Patrick 1 9:00AM

Sellick, Daniel Edward 1 9:00AM

Sells, Nigel Andrew 1 9:00AM

Shields, Christian Samuel 1 9:00AM

Shillingsworth, Robert Timothy 1 9:00AM

Sinclair, Lesly Patricia, Ms 1 9:00AM

Spears, Christopher James, Mr 1 8:30AM

Tareiq, Muhammad Zulkarnain, Mr 1 8:30AM

Taylor, Tina Ellen, Miss 1 9:00AM

Voysey, Troy Jeffrey, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ward, Ryan Daniel 1 9:00AM

Watts, Nathan Paul 1 9:00AM

Weston, William Daniel 1 9:00AM

White, Owen James 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Jade Noelle Kathy 1 9:00AM

Woolman, Tyson Leigh 1 9:00AM

Wylie-Clarke, Jesse Craig 1 9:00AM

Ziebell, Jayden Gary 1 9:00AM

Zimpel, Rowan Wilson, Mr 1 9:00AM