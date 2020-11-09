IN COURT: Full names of 68 people appearing in court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Alexander, Keivan Jon, Mr 1 9:00AM
Apelu, Tuavae, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ayres, Jaicob Kane 1 9:00AM
Bailey, Brandon John 1 9:00AM
Berg, Shaun John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bock, Dylan Jake Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Brady, Samantha Maree 1 9:00AM
Brooks, Zeke Dion, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cameron, Brock Miles, Mr 1 9:00AM
Colborne, Barry John, Mr 1 8:30AM
Crettenden, Andrew 1 9:00AM
Currey, Troy John 1 9:00AM
Dang, Steven 1 9:00AM
Davidson, Aidan Terrence 1 9:00AM
De Jong, Zak 1 9:00AM
Euen, Hayden Ashley, Mr 1 9:00AM
Evans, Daniel Christopher, Mr 1 9:00AM
Fagan, Matthew Trent, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gill, Luke Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM
Godfrey, Joanne Carolyn 1 9:00AM
Gordon, Alex Phillip 1 9:00AM
Heathcote, Mitchell John 1 9:00AM
Hogbin, Katie Aileen 1 9:00AM
Ives, Songpol 1 8:30AM
Ives, Zamika 1 9:00AM
Jackson, Jannae Tiarne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Jackson, Lathanial Leo 1 9:00AM
Jarrett, Julie L’Lorraine, Miss 1 9:00AM
Jenkyn, Chloe Maree, Ms 1 9:00AM
Kaatz, Justin Wade 1 9:00AM
Kerswell, Daniel Joshua 1 8:30AM
Krychaluk, Amanda, Miss 1 9:00AM
Laughlan, Seth 1 9:00AM
Locke, Adin Arthur Hugh 1 9:00AM
Madden, Michelle Mae 1 9:00AM
Manson, Mary-Ann Catherine Louise 1 9:00AM
Marshall, Dylan Wayne 1 9:00AM
Matheson, Robert John, Mr 1 8:30AM
Mayen, Bakhita Peter Kueth, Miss 1 9:00AM
Maywin, Akwal Maikil 1 9:00AM
Mccormick, Nicholas James 1 9:00AM
Mclean, David Craig 1 9:00AM
Meier, Darryn Gordon 1 9:00AM
Mell, Hayden John 4 9:00AM
Morris, Lochlan John 1 9:00AM
Neumann, Brent Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM
O’Connell, Kelly Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM
Palmer, Jasmine Irene Rose 1 9:00AM
Paton, Matthew James 1 9:00AM
Pidd, Joshua Isaac 1 9:00AM
Radunz, Raymond Robert 1 9:00AM
Robins, Alec Blair 1 9:00AM
Roccella Burns, Melissa Sophia 1 9:00AM
Russell-Jones, Dean, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sant, David Steven 1 8:30AM
Saunter, Robert Wayde 1 9:00AM
Sleath, Cody Leonard 1 9:00AM
Stelling, Jade Teresa 1 9:00AM
Stromberg, Tor Viking Gunnar 1 9:00AM
Stuart, Joel David 1 8:30AM
Taylor, Natasha Peta 1 9:00AM
Te Moananui, Aaron Douglas Wayne, Mr 7 9:00AM
Thorn, Dexton Casey Simic 1 9:00AM
Usher, Jake Andrew 1 9:00AM
Wakeling, Tyrone 1 9:00AM
Watts, Tracey Ethel 1 9:00AM
Williams, Mathew Micheal James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Zomer, Jacob Issac, Mr 1 9:00AM