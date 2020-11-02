IN COURT: Full names of 68 people appearing in court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Adams, Mystie Kate May, Miss 1 9:00AM
Armstrong, Shelley Anne 1 9:00AM
Baker, Jessica Lee 1 9:00AM
Baker, Lance Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM
Baker, Sarah Anne 1 9:00AM
Bateman, Amber Jayde 1 8:30AM
Bean, Jaimie Leigh 1 9:00AM
Boersma, Aidan Paul 1 9:00AM
Brown, Christopher James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Capper, Kristian Joseph 1 9:00AM
Chalker, Braydon James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Chubb, Jesse Charles 1 9:00AM
Collinson, Peter Andrew 1 9:00AM
Cox, Samuel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Debels, Roger John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Douglas, Shane Bowman Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dyson, Nathan Peter John 1 9:00AM
Edwin-Nweze, Chukwukadibia Emmanuel 1 9:00AM
Fallows, Anthony Richard 1 9:00AM
Foster, Benjamin John Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM
Froneman, Leon 1 9:00AM
Haines, Rehannah 1 9:00AM
Hartney, Carl William 1 9:00AM
Hedley, Gabrielle Kate 1 9:00AM
Hendrickson, Scott Brian 1 8:30AM
Ives, Rosemaree-Lee 1 8:30AM
Jones, Brendan Paul 1 9:00AM
Kidner, Ryan John 1 9:00AM
King, Wayne Stephen 2 10:00AM
Koffal, Felicity Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM
Langwe, James Fabian, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lee, Kevin John 1 9:00AM
Lee, Kevin Jon 1 9:00AM
Lloyd, Dylan Graham 1 9:00AM
Lofipo, Faletolu Caleb 1 9:00AM
Lual, Samuel Akech 1 8:30AM
Marshall, Dylan Wayne 1 9:00AM
Melelosa, Jenning Smith Taua, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mell, Hayden John 4 9:00AM
Mitchell, Jake Edward 1 9:00AM
Morcus, Joshua Aaron 1 9:00AM
Newman, Michael Anthony 1 9:00AM
Nguyen, Van Tuan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Nowlan, Robbie Joseph 1 9:00AM
O’Sullivan, Cheyenne Thea 1 8:30AM
Popit, Robert John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Preston, Thomas Lee 1 9:00AM
Pybus, Nicole 1 9:00AM
Reilly, Sherrene Dimity 1 9:00AM
Rowe, Hayley Maree, Ms 1 9:00AM
Schmidt, Scott William 1 9:00AM
Sinclair, Lesly Patricia, Ms 1 9:00AM
Tanoai, Junior 1 9:00AM
Tighe, Warren James 1 8:30AM
Tighe, Warren James 1 9:00AM
Wal, Gabreal Wal 1 9:00AM
Wall, Mark Leigh 1 9:00AM
Warwick, Jason 1 9:00AM
Watkins, Michael Sydney Edgar 1 9:00AM
Watkins, Roslyn Marlene 1 9:00AM
Watts, Daniel Wayne Keith 1 9:00AM
Wildschut, Luke Mahonri, Mr 1 9:00AM
Williams, Jorj Jay-Ellen 1 8:30AM
Williams, Noel Robert Lee 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Cody Jake 1 9:00AM
Wylie-Clarke, Jesse Craig 1 9:00AM
Zabidayo, Victor Taban Yowasa, Mr 1 9:00AM
Zapala, George Karamu, Mr 1 9:00AM