IN COURT: Full names of 68 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Adams, Mystie Kate May, Miss 1 9:00AM

Armstrong, Shelley Anne 1 9:00AM

Baker, Jessica Lee 1 9:00AM

Baker, Lance Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM

Baker, Sarah Anne 1 9:00AM

Bateman, Amber Jayde 1 8:30AM

Bean, Jaimie Leigh 1 9:00AM

Boersma, Aidan Paul 1 9:00AM

Brown, Christopher James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Capper, Kristian Joseph 1 9:00AM

Chalker, Braydon James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Chubb, Jesse Charles 1 9:00AM

Collinson, Peter Andrew 1 9:00AM

Cox, Samuel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Debels, Roger John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Douglas, Shane Bowman Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dyson, Nathan Peter John 1 9:00AM

Edwin-Nweze, Chukwukadibia Emmanuel 1 9:00AM

Fallows, Anthony Richard 1 9:00AM

Foster, Benjamin John Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM

Froneman, Leon 1 9:00AM

Haines, Rehannah 1 9:00AM

Hartney, Carl William 1 9:00AM

Hedley, Gabrielle Kate 1 9:00AM

Hendrickson, Scott Brian 1 8:30AM

Ives, Rosemaree-Lee 1 8:30AM

Jones, Brendan Paul 1 9:00AM

Kidner, Ryan John 1 9:00AM

King, Wayne Stephen 2 10:00AM

Koffal, Felicity Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Langwe, James Fabian, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lee, Kevin John 1 9:00AM

Lee, Kevin Jon 1 9:00AM

Lloyd, Dylan Graham 1 9:00AM

Lofipo, Faletolu Caleb 1 9:00AM

Lual, Samuel Akech 1 8:30AM

Marshall, Dylan Wayne 1 9:00AM

Melelosa, Jenning Smith Taua, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mell, Hayden John 4 9:00AM

Mitchell, Jake Edward 1 9:00AM

Morcus, Joshua Aaron 1 9:00AM

Newman, Michael Anthony 1 9:00AM

Nguyen, Van Tuan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Nowlan, Robbie Joseph 1 9:00AM

O’Sullivan, Cheyenne Thea 1 8:30AM

Popit, Robert John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Preston, Thomas Lee 1 9:00AM

Pybus, Nicole 1 9:00AM

Reilly, Sherrene Dimity 1 9:00AM

Rowe, Hayley Maree, Ms 1 9:00AM

Schmidt, Scott William 1 9:00AM

Sinclair, Lesly Patricia, Ms 1 9:00AM

Tanoai, Junior 1 9:00AM

Tighe, Warren James 1 8:30AM

Tighe, Warren James 1 9:00AM

Wal, Gabreal Wal 1 9:00AM

Wall, Mark Leigh 1 9:00AM

Warwick, Jason 1 9:00AM

Watkins, Michael Sydney Edgar 1 9:00AM

Watkins, Roslyn Marlene 1 9:00AM

Watts, Daniel Wayne Keith 1 9:00AM

Wildschut, Luke Mahonri, Mr 1 9:00AM

Williams, Jorj Jay-Ellen 1 8:30AM

Williams, Noel Robert Lee 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Cody Jake 1 9:00AM

Wylie-Clarke, Jesse Craig 1 9:00AM

Zabidayo, Victor Taban Yowasa, Mr 1 9:00AM

Zapala, George Karamu, Mr 1 9:00AM