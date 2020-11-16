IN COURT: Full names of 67 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Abel, William Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM

Adams, Mystie Kate May, Miss 1 9:00AM

Allen, Dane Jacob, Mr 1 9:00AM

Appleton, Dallus James 1 9:00AM

Balke, Andrew James 1 8:30AM

Barker, Shane Michael 1 9:00AM

Beaton, Michael Leonard 1 9:00AM

Boersma, Aidan Paul 1 9:00AM

Bornen, Donna Ruth 1 9:00AM

Brown, Christopher James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Burne, Shaun Alan 1 9:00AM

Chalker, Braydon James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Chubb, Jesse Charles 1 9:00AM

Cleary, Monique Jessica 1 9:00AM

Collinson, Peter Andrew 1 9:00AM

Cox, Samuel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Davidson, Aidan Terrence 1 9:00AM

Debels, Roger John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dewhurst, Amy Clare 1 9:00AM

Dobson, Alex Reece, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ellis, Cherise Jean, Miss 1 8:30AM

Farrow-Thomas, Daryl John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fisher, George Clayton 1 9:00AM

Flynn, Conrad Blaze 1 9:00AM

Forster, Ben-Liam 1 9:00AM

Foster, Benjamin John Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fox, Benjamin John 1 9:00AM

Gehrke, Elizabeth Maree, Ms 1 8:30AM

Geier, Adam Michael 1 9:00AM

Hellyar, Grant David 1 9:00AM

Hibbert, Kyle James 1 9:00AM

Hicks, Earnest Robert 1 8:30AM

Hickson, Kirsty Anne 1 9:00AM

Ives, Zamika Kiely, Ms 1 9:00AM

Jarrett, Julie L’Lorraine, Miss 1 9:00AM

Jen, Bonnie Lee 1 9:00AM

Joe, Lucky Sunday 1 9:00AM

Katt, Toby Darren 1 9:00AM

Li, Shaojun 1 9:00AM

Lloyd, Dylan Graham 1 9:00AM

Lual, Arol Tong 1 9:00AM

Manon, Gloria Achan 1 9:00AM

Mcmanus, Shane 1 9:00AM

Melelosa, Jenning Smith Taua, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mitchell, Jake Edward 1 9:00AM

Morton, Toby Neil 1 9:00AM

Newman, Michael Anthony 1 9:00AM

Nowlan, Robbie Joseph 1 9:00AM

Parsons, Natalie Marie 1 9:00AM

Parsons, Natalie Marie, Ms 1 9:00AM

Paton, Matthew James 1 9:00AM

Pereira, Aaron 1 9:00AM

Poynter-Brown, Keara Lee 1 8:30AM

Poynter-Brown, Keara Lee 1 9:00AM

Ross, Antonio Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sczesny, Eric John 1 8:30AM

Stocks, Paul Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stumer, Christopher James 1 8:30AM

Taelevai, Leitula 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Conan Sol, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ungermann, Kurt Taitimu, Mr 1 8:30AM

Vermeulen, Michael Henry 1 9:00AM

Walker, Christopher Bernard 1 9:00AM

Warren, Jade Peter 1 9:00AM

Warwick, Jason 1 9:00AM

Westaway, Anthony Brian 1 8:30AM

Williams, Shari Emily Renee 1 9:00AM