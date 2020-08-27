IN COURT: Full names of 228 people appearing in court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Aherne, Aidan David, Mr 1 9:00AM
Alley, Ward Albert Underwood, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bailey, Wade Jules 1 9:00AM
Bakens, Jacob Jacobus 6 9:00AM
Bakens, Jacob Jacobus, Mr 6 10:00AM
Bates, Stephen Robert 1 9:00AM
Baxter, Brett Anthony 7 9:00AM
Beadman, Tayla Shay 1 9:00AM
Beaven, Christian John 1 9:00AM
Bigbee, Joshua, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bishop, Harold John George 1 9:00AM
Blanch, Brendan Matthew 7 9:00AM
Boman, Rachael Patricia 1 9:00AM
Bornen, Donna Ruth 3 9:00AM
Boyle, Peter John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bradford, Nicole Dianne 1 9:00AM
Bradtke, Jeffrey Peter 1 9:00AM
Brennan, Jonathan Francis 1 8:30AM
Briody, Michelle Ann 1 9:00AM
Buchanan, Sue-Ellen Maree 1 9:00AM
Buchanan, Sue-Ellen Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM
Burr, Ryan Daniel 1 9:00AM
Butler, David Frederick 1 9:00AM
Byth, Leslie Gorden 1 9:00AM
Caffrey, Ben Carlton, Mr 1 9:00AM
Carius, Jason Kevin 1 8:30AM
Cash, Lachlan Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM
Chambers, Bevan Scott 1 8:30AM
Chapman, John Henry 3 9:00AM
Chhibber, Kartik 1 9:00AM
Christmass, Desmon Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM
Clayton, Everett James 1 9:00AM
Cocks, Jodie Louise 5 9:00AM
Colborne, Barry John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Collins, Brittney Louise 3 9:00AM
Collins, Brittney Louise 1 9:00AM
Contrea, Nicholas Gianni 1 9:00AM
Creese-Daniels, Briden Edis 5 9:00AM
Cubby, Tyrone James 1 9:00AM
Cutts, Vicky Lee 1 9:00AM
Cutts, Vicky Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM
David, Matthew James, Mr 1 9:00AM
David, Ned Richard Uriah 1 9:00AM
Davie, Angus Cheyne 1 9:00AM
De Busch, Farrin Glen Donald 3 9:00AM
Dempsey, Logan Tony 1 9:00AM
Dewis, Cael Bruce 5 9:00AM
Dhu, Raymond James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dixon, Jake Barry 1 9:00AM
Douglas, Jayden Wayne 3 9:00AM
Doyle, Karen Susanne 3 9:00AM
Drzazga, Michael Janusz 1 9:00AM
Duffy, Colleen Josephine, Ms 5 9:00AM
Edwards, Daniel John 4 9:00AM
Elliot, Michael James 1 9:00AM
Ernst, Warren John 1 9:00AM
Faulks, Cameron Richard 5 9:00AM
Fay, Nicholas Aron 5 4:00PM
Feeney, Steve, Mr 1 9:00AM
Fraser, Louise Maree Amanda 1 9:00AM
Froneman, Leon 1 9:00AM
Gallagher, Karen Renay 1 9:00AM
Gately, Michael Rhodes, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gaulton, Curtis Jade Lee 1 9:00AM
Godbehere, Nicholas 1 9:00AM
Gray, Zachery John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Green, Trevor Shane 1 9:00AM
Greenwood, Stephen Henry 1 9:00AM
Hakohako, Supiesi 1 9:00AM
Hale, Marcus Brian 5 9:00AM
Hall, Darryl James 5 9:00AM
Harvey, Phoenix Lulu 1 9:00AM
Harvey, Robert Guy 1 9:00AM
Heathcote, Mitchell John 1 9:00AM
Heathcote, Sarah Ann, Ms 1 9:00AM
Heathcote, Sarah Ann, Ms 3 9:00AM
Heywood, Madison 1 9:00AM
Hickling, Trevena Felicity 1 9:00AM
Higgins, Tanya E-Laine 1 9:00AM
Hingst, Mark Alfred 1 9:00AM
Hird, Craig Aaron, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hoani, Olivia Shardonai 1 9:00AM
Holm, Stephen Lloyd 5 9:00AM
Hopkins, Isaac David Edward Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ives, Zamika Kiely, Ms 1 9:00AM
Jeffries, Leigh Ann 1 9:00AM
Johnson, Faith Leah 5 10:30AM
Johnson, Samuel Albert 5 10:30AM
Jordan, Candice 5 9:00AM
Kalisperis, Danny Robert, Mr 6 9:00AM
Kelly, Brandon Leslie 1 9:00AM
Kenny, Cindy Lee 1 9:00AM
Kepu, David 1 9:00AM
Kerr, Melissa Jade 1 9:00AM
Kidner, Ryan John 1 9:00AM
Kiir, Nyandeng Akoi 5 9:00AM
Kingston, Joel Llewellyn, Mr 1 9:00AM
Knox, Tamara Glennys 1 9:00AM
Kool, Michael John, Mr 1 8:30AM
Kopelke, Todd Justin, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kusu, Dennis 1 9:00AM
Kwaku, Davies Ezse, Mr 5 9:00AM
Lake, Jazmine Skye 1 9:00AM
Layt, Nathan Timothy, Mr 6 9:00AM
Le Grice, Sandra Susan 1 9:00AM
Lees, Judd Mitchell 1 9:00AM
Leota, Vaialae 1 9:00AM
Love, Diane Kay 1 9:00AM
Loy, David Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lucas, Emily Marie 5 9:00AM
Mahani, Fergusson 7 9:00AM
Mallett, James Nathan 1 9:00AM
Mansfield, Joshua Gilbert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Marshall, Leon Adrian Francis, Mr 1 9:00AM
Marshall, Peter William 1 9:00AM
Masri, Frederick James 5 9:00AM
Mccann, Lee Patrick, Mr 5 9:00AM
Mcdonnell, Tristan Francis Christop 1 9:00AM
Mcgowan, Taylor Grace, Miss 5 9:00AM
Mckellar, Jack 1 9:00AM
Mcklaren, Cameron James 1 9:00AM
Mealin, David William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Meier-Collins, Aidan Dale 1 9:00AM
Merlo, Mario Giovanni 1 9:00AM
Meszaros, Gabrielle, Miss 1 9:00AM
Metai, Brandon Ahbing 1 9:00AM
Miller, Christopher Gordon, Mr 5 9:00AM
Miller, Mykala Ellen 1 9:00AM
Mistycki, Baptiste Bruno 1 9:00AM
Muller, Joshua Lenard 1 9:00AM
Murray, Vaughan Lindsay, Mr 1 9:00AM
Nelson, Christopher Paul 5 9:00AM
Newbery, Charlotte Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Newton, Jade Marie, Miss 1 9:00AM
Norman, Derek Bruce 1 9:00AM
Norman, Janice May 5 9:00AM
Nowlan, Robbie Joseph 1 9:00AM
Ortiz, Alberto Jose 5 10:00AM
Osborne, William Matthew 5 9:00AM
Owens, Michelle Anne-Marie 1 9:00AM
Oxenbridge, Eathan 7 9:00AM
Oxenbridge, Eathan Michael Laurie, Mr 7 9:00AM
Palmer, Trevor James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Parnaby, Kurt Wayne 1 9:00AM
Paton, Sheridan Gai, Miss 3 9:00AM
Patten, Jacinta, Miss 1 9:00AM
Patten, Jacinta, Miss 1 8:30AM
Paulo, Foaga, Mr 1 8:30AM
Pettigrew, Leigh Vincent 1 9:00AM
Pitceathly, Stephen James 1 9:00AM
Pivi, Kebbeh Gayflor 5 10:00AM
Plummer, Miranda Michelle 1 9:00AM
Poulsen, Gregory Alexander 1 9:00AM
Presgrave, Aaron James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Purcell, Kristy Lee 5 9:00AM
Quinn, Amie Lee 1 9:00AM
Rabuka, Ben Patrick Naulu 1 9:00AM
Randorf, Corey James 5 9:00AM
Rey, Dylin 1 9:00AM
Rey, Melissa 1 9:00AM
Ridgill, Allan Desmond 5 9:00AM
Rooney, Michael James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Roper, Tae James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Samuels, James Andrew 1 9:00AM
Saunter, Robert Wayde 1 9:00AM
Schackow, Jayde Alfred 1 9:00AM
Schofield, Jarrod Scott 5 9:00AM
Setu, Wyatt 1 9:00AM
Shields, Christian Samuel 1 9:00AM
Sillence, Emma Louise 1 9:00AM
Simmons, Adam John Francis 1 9:00AM
Sleath, Cody Leonard 1 9:00AM
Smith, Aaron Jeffrey 3 9:00AM
Smith, Bryson James 1 9:00AM
Smith, Damien Joshua 1 9:00AM
Smith, Honor-Lisa Naumai 1 9:00AM
Squires, Arlena Kay, Miss 1 9:00AM
Stewart, James Patrick 1 9:00AM
Stromberg, Tor Viking Gunnar 1 9:00AM
Sturdy, Benjamin Leigh, Mr 5 9:00AM
Suhr, Allan Grant, Mr 5 10:00AM
Suhr, Allan Grant, Mr 5 9:00AM
Summerville, Joel Robert, Mr 5 9:00AM
Sutton, Aaron Ashley, Mr 1 8:30AM
Sutton, Aaron Ashley, Mr 1 9:00AM
Swift, Zachary Liam Craig 1 9:00AM
Taliga, Malama 1 9:00AM
Thomas, Kathleen Brook 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Robert James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Thomsen, Trent Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Thomsen, Trent Shawn 3 9:00AM
Thomson, Benjamin, Mr 1 9:00AM
Tilbrook, Lawrence Gregory James 1 9:00AM
Timm, Casey James Stanley 1 9:00AM
Toma, Falenito Eric 1 9:00AM
Towner, Emma Louise 1 9:00AM
Tripp, Les William 1 9:00AM
Tuhi-Lawler, Crystal Ameria Ora 1 8:30AM
Uaita Setu, Clifton Lealofi 1 8:30AM
Uaita Setu, Clifton Lealofi 1 9:00AM
Uaita-Setu, Wyatt-Misitaga, Mr 1 9:00AM
Uaita-Setu, Wyatt-Misitaga, Mr 1 8:30AM
Ungerer-Dean, Shawn Alan Charles 7 9:00AM
Urquhart, Aaron Lee 1 9:00AM
Vaughan, Samantha 1 9:00AM
Vaughan, Samantha May 1 9:00AM
Vercon, Clinton James 1 9:00AM
Walker, Sarah Kate, Miss 1 9:00AM
Wallace, Joshua Albert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Walters, Andrew Thomas, Mr 5 9:00AM
Wang, Changju 6 9:00AM
Warner, Andrew Scott 1 9:00AM
Warry, Tye Wayne 1 9:00AM
Watson, Anthony Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM
Whitinui, Abraham Desmond 5 9:00AM
Wilden, Zac Rohan Frank 1 9:00AM
Wilkie, Adam James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Williams, David Daniel Robyn 1 9:00AM
Williams, David Daniel Robyn, Mr 1 9:00AM
Williams, Douglas Bob Jean 4 9:00AM
Williams, Katherine, Ms 1 9:00AM
Williams, Noel Robert Lee 3 9:00AM
Williams, Travis Dean, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Jessica Lee 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Kym Marie 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Matthew Scott 1 9:00AM
Woodcock, Jonathon Charles 1 9:00AM
Wratt, Stacey Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM