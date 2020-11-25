IN COURT: Full names of 226 people appearing in court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Ambri, Mbari Bounis 1 9:00AM
Amou, Ayii Mabior Arok 6 10:00AM
Anderson, Kamarah Becky Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM
Ashurst, Wade Matthew 1 9:00AM
Bailey, Mark David Darrell Le, Mr 1 9:00AM
Baker, Cody 1 9:00AM
Bangoura, Peter 1 9:00AM
Barney, Steven Paul 6 10:00AM
Bate, Brooke Rita 1 8:30AM
Battisson, David John, Mr 6 10:00AM
Beaton, Karl Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Beattie, Anthony Daniel Tensek 6 10:00AM
Ben, Teremoana Junior, Mr 6 10:00AM
Bilal, Lasto Jowa 1 9:00AM
Bobak Brown, Shannon Lee 1 9:00AM
Bonow, Brodie-Ann Beverley 1 9:00AM
Brackin, Renee Sheree 1 9:00AM
Brown, Sharmyne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Burton, Kenneth Ian, Mr 6 10:00AM
Busuttil, Corey Alexander Derek 1 9:00AM
Butterfield, Nicholas Kieran 1 8:30AM
Butterfield, Nicholas Kieran 1 9:00AM
Butterworth, David 1 9:00AM
Caffrey, Ben Carlton, Mr 6 10:00AM
Callaghan, Daniel Joseph 6 10:00AM
Capper, Kristian Joseph 6 10:00AM
Carmichael, Steven James 1 9:00AM
Carroll, Cassandra Hope 6 9:00AM
Carroll, Cassandra Hope 6 10:00AM
Chamberland, Angela Gayle, Mrs 6 10:00AM
Chapman, Trevor Barron Laukai 1 9:00AM
Cheeseman, Nadene Jean 6 9:00AM
Cheeseman, Nadene Jean 6 10:00AM
Christensen, Jo-Anne Leesa 6 10:00AM
Chubb, Shane Eugene 6 10:00AM
Clemments, Ky Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cleverley, Corey Lee 6 10:00AM
Coles, Jennifer Mary 1 9:00AM
Collins, Nicholas Milton 1 9:00AM
Coram, Dwayne Thomas Ken 1 9:00AM
Cross, Rebecca Kaylene, Miss 6 10:00AM
Cullen, Robert Ryan 1 9:00AM
Curtis, Melissa Leigh 1 9:00AM
Davey, Robert John 6 10:00AM
Davey, Sharni Danielle Jesse 6 10:00AM
Davis, Matthew Jon 1 9:00AM
Dawson, Clinton James 1 9:00AM
Dixon, Tanya Joy 1 9:00AM
Doble, Corey Peter 6 10:00AM
Doncaster, Warwick Andrew 1 9:00AM
Drummond, Nick James 1 9:00AM
Drysdale, John Andrew 6 10:00AM
Edwards, Shannon John 6 10:00AM
Elliott, Ji Laurie 1 9:00AM
Everuss, Gary Stanley Garney, Mr 1 9:00AM
Fail, Shane Gowan 1 9:00AM
Farrell, Deborah Katherine 1 9:00AM
Fitzgerald, Nicholas Michael 6 10:00AM
Foote, Georgeina Dorothy Lee, Ms 6 10:00AM
Friend, Scott Harley 1 8:30AM
Fuller, Kenneth 6 10:00AM
Fusi, Kotoni 6 10:00AM
Gabriel, John Akera 1 9:00AM
Garlo, Prince Terry 6 10:00AM
Gborie, Tamba, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gee, Dwayne Edward 1 9:00AM
Gilchrist, Phillip Arthur 1 9:00AM
Gipp, Levi Scott, Mr 6 10:00AM
Goebel, Ian Stewart 1 9:00AM
Govier, Michael John, Mr 6 10:00AM
Graham, Wesley Reece 1 9:00AM
Green, Andrew John, Mr 6 10:00AM
Green, Jessica Maree, Ms 1 9:00AM
Green, William Brett 6 10:00AM
Greep, Dwayne Michael 1 9:00AM
Greer, Shaun Daniel Kevin 1 9:00AM
Hamilton, Jarod Trevor Michael 1 9:00AM
Hannah, Bradley John 6 10:00AM
Hansen, Matthew Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hardiker, Troy James 1 9:00AM
Harriss, Justin Ryan 6 10:00AM
Harvey, Troy Stephen 6 10:00AM
Hayden, Denzel James 1 9:00AM
Heinemann, Blake Michael 7 9:00AM
Hensler, Jason Robert, Mr 6 10:00AM
Hill, Dominique Patrick Alexanda 1 9:00AM
Hill, Dominique Patrick Alexanda 1 8:30AM
Hill, Mickayla Patricia 1 9:00AM
Hinton, Jayden Lindsey 6 10:00AM
Hodgetts, Brian William 6 9:00AM
Hogbin, Katie Aileen 1 9:00AM
Hutchison, Caleb Andrew 1 9:00AM
Jackson, Brock 1 9:00AM
Jakl, Nicholas James 1 9:00AM
James, Emma Rose, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Jerome, Brendan Robert 6 10:00AM
Johnson, Lance Karl 1 9:00AM
Jones, Wayne James, Mr 6 10:00AM
Jones-Mahoney, Bryce Thomas 6 10:00AM
Kerle, Karen 5 9:00AM
Khan, Imran 6 10:00AM
Kimmel, Matthew John 1 9:00AM
Knechtli, Simon John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Knight, Marion Gail 6 10:00AM
Laauli, Nicky 6 10:00AM
Lafaitele, Anzac Leon, Mr 1 9:00AM
Laing, Sheree 5 9:00AM
Lemalu, Misi Aleni 1 9:00AM
Lemson, Duane Kurtis, Mr 1 9:00AM
Levack, Keith Stewart 6 10:00AM
Lillie, Leilani Patricia 1 9:00AM
Litfin, Phillip Forest 1 9:00AM
Ludwig, Timothy Noel 6 9:00AM
Luke, Elaine Kaye 5 9:00AM
Mabok, Akeg Ali Mongok 1 9:00AM
Macey, Joshua Aubrey David 1 9:00AM
Mackenzie, Julian Peter Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mair, Amanda Jane, Mrs 6 10:00AM
Marlin, Bradley Mark 6 10:00AM
Masso, Nathan Charles 1 9:00AM
Matthews, Paul Andrew, Mr 6 10:00AM
Matthey, Ricky Stewart 6 10:00AM
Mc Bean, Matthew Alexander 6 10:00AM
Mc Bean, Matthew Alexander 6 9:00AM
Mccolm, Casey James 6 9:00AM
Mccolm, Casey James 6 10:00AM
Mccrone, Ryan James, Mr 6 10:00AM
Morris, Dylan David 1 9:00AM
Mortlock, Hayden Peter 7 9:00AM
Mortlock, Hayden Peter, Mr 7 9:00AM
Moss, Christopher 1 9:00AM
Moxham, Suellen 6 10:00AM
Muller, Gregory Paul 6 10:00AM
Munro, Jake Robert 6 10:00AM
Murray, Dion Douglas 6 9:00AM
Neesom, Shaun Nathan 1 9:00AM
Neesom, Shaun Nathan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Nelson, Paul Leslie, Mr 1 9:00AM
Nguyen, Tien Quoc 1 9:00AM
Nguyen, Van Tuan, Mr 6 10:00AM
Nixon, Kylie Jane 1 9:00AM
Nolan, Christie Lee 1 9:00AM
Nouata, Lole, Mr 1 9:00AM
Noy, Clinton Patrick 1 9:00AM
O’Connor, Ashtika 5 9:00AM
O’Connor, Damien 5 9:00AM
O’Donohue, Jarad Leo 6 10:00AM
O’Driscoll, Ryan Shaun, Mr 6 10:00AM
O’Grady, Michael Patrick, Mr 1 9:00AM
O’Hara, Kathleen Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Pacey, Kyle Raymond, Mr 6 10:00AM
Palmer, Scott Bradley 1 9:00AM
Parata, Kyzara Shauntaye, Miss 1 9:00AM
Paulo, Foaga, Mr 6 10:00AM
Peters, Christopher Anthony 6 10:00AM
Pettigrew, Daniel 1 9:00AM
Porter, Neil Robert 6 10:00AM
Prazeres, Frederico Nuno Lopes 6 10:00AM
Pulalasi, Brandon 1 9:00AM
Punculis, Alicia Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM
Rayer, Shane Bill 6 10:00AM
Rees, Margaret Helen Mary 6 9:00AM
Reussien, Christopher Michael Sjoert, Mr 6 10:00AM
Rice, Kasie Richard Clifford, Mr 6 10:00AM
Richards, Brandon John, Mr 6 10:00AM
Rodgers, Raymond Scott 6 10:00AM
Rogers, David John 1 12:00PM
Rooney, Michael James, Mr 6 10:00AM
Sales, Salvador Pascual 6 10:00AM
Sambrooks, Shane Ronald 1 8:30AM
Sambrooks, Shane Ronald 1 9:00AM
Sank, Tyler Leonard 6 10:00AM
Sankey, Matthew Thomas, Mr 6 10:00AM
Sauter, Maree Eileen, Miss 1 9:00AM
Sayers, Amelia Jade 1 9:00AM
Schloss, Shane John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Schmidt, Annalise Laurina, Miss 1 8:30AM
Sharpley, Dennis John 6 10:00AM
Sherwood, Damian John 1 9:00AM
Sinn, Brenton Travis, Mr 1 9:00AM
Skinner, Danniel Kenneth Eric 1 9:00AM
Skinner, Nathan George 6 10:00AM
Smith, Nicholas Stephen 1 9:00AM
Smith, Pamela June 5 9:00AM
Smith, Shane William 6 10:00AM
Stapleton, James Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM
Stelling, Jade Teresa 6 9:00AM
Stelling, Jade Teresa 6 10:00AM
Stenstra, Savarnah Danyell 1 9:00AM
Stewart, John Robert, Mr 1 8:30AM
Stewart, John Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Swart, Aleck Lukas Cornelius, Mr 6 10:00AM
Tahana, Jordan Michael 1 9:00AM
Tahata, Stephen 6 10:00AM
Taylor, Andrew Lawrence 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Andrew Lawrence, Mr 1 9:00AM
Thomas, Joshua Adam, Mr 6 10:00AM
Thompson, Dylan Lee 6 10:00AM
Thomsen, Christopher James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Tiedeman, Zack 1 9:00AM
Tofa, Sovite, Mr 6 10:00AM
Toma, U’U Missoury, Miss 1 9:00AM
Tronc, Anthony Wayne 1 9:00AM
Tuato, Sio 6 10:00AM
Tunui, Robyna Moerena, Ms 6 10:00AM
Vayro, Ian Ross 1 9:00AM
Vilaylath, Donald 6 9:00AM
Vilaylath, Donald 6 10:00AM
Walker, Oliver Ryan 6 10:00AM
Wallace, Joshua Albert, Mr 6 10:00AM
Ware, Amanda Belinda, Miss 1 9:00AM
Washington, Clayton Junior 6 9:00AM
Watkins, Michael Sydney Edgar 6 10:00AM
Watkins, Roslyn Marlene 6 10:00AM
West, Leroy James 1 9:00AM
Wiedman, Jolene Ann, Miss 6 10:00AM
Wiggins, Rowan David 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Colette Lee 6 10:00AM
Wilson, Gavin Brian 6 9:00AM
Wilson, Gavin Brian, Mr 6 9:00AM
Wilson, Jade Noelle Kathy 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Jessica Lee 6 9:00AM
Woods, Mitchell James, Mr 6 10:00AM
Worthington, Dallas James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wyllie-Clarke, Nathan Lee 6 10:00AM
Ziebell, Jessica Maree 1 9:00AM