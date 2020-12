IN COURT: Full names of 219 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Adams, Tony Frederick, Mr 6 9:00AM

Amaya, Ana Noemy, Miss 1 9:00AM

Amaya, Erick Alcides 6 10:00AM

Ambri, Mbari Bounis 1 9:00AM

Amiet, Troy Benjamin 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Antoine 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Antoine Colin 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Jeffrey Terrance, Mr 1 9:00AM

Apech, Nyakelei Mathiang 6 10:00AM

Apofasa, Fereni Natasha Pepe 1 9:00AM

Arnold, Craig John 6 10:00AM

Ashurst, Wade Matthew 1 9:00AM

Atkins, Jeffrey 1 9:00AM

Atkins, Steven Richard 1 8:30AM

Atta-Singh, Mark Clinton 6 9:00AM

Backhouse, Bradley George 6 10:00AM

Baker, Lance Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM

Baker, Robert Michael 6 10:00AM

Balke, Andrew James 6 10:00AM

Barrett, Allison Maree 1 8:30AM

Bayliss, Connor Glenn 1 9:00AM

Beaven, Christian John 1 9:00AM

Behan, Brian John 1 9:00AM

Berhe, Kokob Tesfay 1 9:00AM

Blanch, Brendan Matthew 6 10:00AM

Bokan, Tania Louise 1 9:00AM

Bond, Anthony Mark 1 9:00AM

Bonner, Tianni-Le 1 9:00AM

Bornen, Donna Ruth 1 9:00AM

Borowicz, Johnathan David 1 9:00AM

Boyce, Stefanie Maree, Miss 6 10:00AM

Boyce, Stefanie Maree, Miss 6 9:00AM

Bratic, David, Mr 6 10:00AM

Breuer, Deana Maree 1 9:00AM

Brown, Sharmyne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Butt, Shane Raymond, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cain, Johnathon James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Callaghan, Daniel Joseph 6 10:00AM

Capdevila, Samuel Climent 1 9:00AM

Carroll, Ben Tyler 1 9:00AM

Castle, Britney Mary 6 10:00AM

Cavers, Kathleen Lee 1 9:00AM

Charter, Jacob Matthew 1 9:00AM

Cheeseman, Nadene Jean 6 10:00AM

Chivers, Kyle Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM

Chivers, Kyle Mark, Mr 1 8:30AM

Christensen, Jacob Stewart, Mr 6 10:00AM

Chubb, Shane Eugene 6 10:00AM

Cleary, Monique Jessica 6 9:00AM

Collins, Chloe 1 9:00AM

Connors, Kristy Lee 1 9:00AM

Coram, Dwayne Thomas Ken 1 9:00AM

Cory, Lincoln Francis, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cullen, Rhonda Beth 6 9:00AM

Cullen, Robert Ryan 1 9:00AM

Dalzeil, Nicholas Andrew 6 10:00AM

Davis, Shane Kevin, Mr 6 10:00AM

De Graaf, Mia Jasmine 1 8:30AM

Dehail, Frederic 6 10:00AM

Dobbin, Troy John 6 10:00AM

Drummond, Nick James 1 9:00AM

Du Prie, Timothy John 6 10:00AM

Dziaduch, James 7 9:00AM

Earl, Gary John 6 10:00AM

Elliot, Michael James 1 9:00AM

Evans, Chad Barry 1 9:00AM

Farrier, Tyson Tyrone 1 10:00AM

Fechner, Clint Wade 1 9:00AM

Ferguson, Tamara Marie 1 9:00AM

Fitzsimmons, Gordon William 6 10:00AM

Fleming, Brendan Francis 1 9:00AM

Foxwell, Bryce Douglas, Mr 6 10:00AM

Frank, Christopher Warren Arthur 6 10:00AM

Fraser, Louise Maree Amanda 1 9:00AM

Fruean, Junior 1 9:00AM

Fullarton, Joel James 1 9:00AM

Fuller, Angus Malcolm 1 8:30AM

Fusi, Kotoni 6 10:00AM

Gannon, Daniel Laurence, Mr 6 10:00AM

Garcia, Jose 6 10:00AM

Gardiner, Phillip James 1 9:00AM

Gaudin, Michael Trevor 1 8:30AM

Geier, Adam Michael 1 9:00AM

Gilchrist, Phillip Arthur 1 9:00AM

Godfrey, Joanne Carolyn 1 9:00AM

Gordon, Scott James 6 10:00AM

Gwilliams, Creston Daniel 1 9:00AM

Hardiker, Troy James 1 8:30AM

Hardin, James Michael 1 9:00AM

Harrison, Tamara Sheryl 1 9:00AM

Hart, Timothy James 7 9:00AM

Hedley, Nathan Lewis 6 10:00AM

Heffernan, Bradley Joshua 6 10:00AM

Henderson, Phillip James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hicks, Earnest Robert 6 9:00AM

Hicks, Robert James 1 10:00AM

Hickson, Kirsty Anne 1 9:00AM

Hill, Henry Martin 1 9:00AM

Hill, Mathew Patrick Alexanda 1 9:00AM

Hogbin, Katie Aileen 1 8:30AM

Hughes, Peter Bradley, Mr 6 10:00AM

Hunt, Vaine Alisha, Miss 6 10:00AM

Hunt, Vaine Alisha, Miss 6 9:00AM

Jacobsen, Anne Marrie 6 10:00AM

Jones, Adam Stephen 6 10:00AM

Joyce, Samantha Haley 1 9:00AM

Kaddour, Richard 1 9:00AM

Kelly, Reece Byren 1 9:00AM

Kemp, Jye Thomas 6 10:00AM

Khamis, Ayman Idris, Mr 6 10:00AM

Kimmel, Matthew John 1 9:00AM

Koch, Darren Dennis 6 10:00AM

Kopelke, Todd Justin, Mr 6 10:00AM

Kunde, Clint Travis Wade Kyle 6 10:00AM

Lambert, Peter Craig 6 10:00AM

Lee, Robert Kengy Peng 1 9:00AM

Lemalu, Misi Aleni 1 9:00AM

Lightly, Steven Ian 6 10:00AM

Lomas, Adair Christopher 6 9:00AM

Mabior, Rose John 1 9:00AM

Mabok, Akeg Ali Mongok 1 9:00AM

Marsh, David Thomas, Mr 6 10:00AM

Marshall, Stephen Wayne 6 10:00AM

Martin, Aaron James Dean 1 9:00AM

Massina, Dion 5 9:00AM

Matthews, Paul Andrew, Mr 6 10:00AM

Matthey, Ricky Stewart 6 10:00AM

Mccrone, Ryan James, Mr 6 10:00AM

Mcgrath, David-Jack Patrick 1 9:00AM

Merrick, Wayne Steven 6 10:00AM

Minors, Jason Troy, Mr 6 10:00AM

Moefa’Auo, Maria Nive, Miss 1 8:30AM

Moffatt Cleary, Markiss Graham John 1 9:00AM

Montgomery, Tori Lorraine 1 9:00AM

Morcus, Dean Paul 6 10:00AM

Munich, Stevan Joshua Jeffery 1 9:00AM

Munro, Jake Robert 6 10:00AM

Murray, Iain Patrick Melville, Mr 1 9:30AM

Mwaka, Shadrack Daudi 1 9:00AM

Neesom, Shaun Nathan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Norford, Tyra Maureen, Miss 1 9:00AM

O’Donohue, Jarad Leo 6 10:00AM

O’Driscoll, Ryan Shaun, Mr 6 10:00AM

O’Sullivan, Cindee Lee 1 9:00AM

Otto, Taylah Monique 1 9:00AM

Pacey, Kyle Raymond, Mr 6 10:00AM

Parata, Kyzara Shauntaye, Miss 1 9:00AM

Parker, Dee James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Parker, Nathan Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM

Paulo, Foaga, Mr 1 9:00AM

Paulo, Letoa Manase, Mr 1 8:30AM

Pedersen, Anthony John 1 9:00AM

Piccini, Justin David, Mr 1 8:30AM

Pidd, Joshua Isaac 1 9:00AM

Pillington, Danielle Marie 1 9:00AM

Pillington, Matthew Stephen 1 9:00AM

Pillington, Matthew Stephen, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pomana, Viliami Fakahafua 1 9:00AM

Prasad, Sajen Satnesh 6 10:00AM

Prasad, Sajen Satnesh 6 9:00AM

Randell, Debra 6 10:00AM

Randorf, Corey James 1 9:00AM

Restell, Matthew Dee 6 10:00AM

Reston, Kathleen Maree 1 9:00AM

Rice, Justin Allan 1 9:00AM

Rice, Kasie Richard Clifford, Mr 6 10:00AM

Roach, John William 6 10:00AM

Robb, Kyle Thomas 1 9:00AM

Rodgers, Raymond Scott 6 10:00AM

Rogers, Damien William Grant 1 9:00AM

Rogers, Thomas Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Roser, Craig Norman 6 10:00AM

Saadat, Lida 1 9:00AM

Sailor, Timothy Poy Mckenzie, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sas, Arthur Johannes 1 9:00AM

Saville, Richard Brendon Wayne 1 9:00AM

Sayers, Amelia Jade 1 9:00AM

Schafer, Michael Kevin 6 10:00AM

Scicluna, Gracy Mary 1 9:00AM

Sharpley, Dennis John 6 10:00AM

Simpson, David Joseph 1 9:00AM

Simpson, Mikaela Kate, Miss 1 9:00AM

Singh, Karandeep 1 9:00AM

Smith, Pamela June 5 9:00AM

Sneddon, Steven Allan James, Mr 6 10:00AM

Speechley, Tyronne James, Mr 6 10:00AM

Sri Eha Australia Pty Ltd 5 9:00AM

Staader, Marlina Carmelena Angeli, Ms 1 9:00AM

Stafford, Kimberley Jean 1 9:00AM

Stanbury, Danny John 1 9:00AM

Stewart, Kimberley Louise 1 9:00AM

Street, Stephen Anthony 1 9:00AM

Styles-Blake, Kotini 1 9:00AM

Tanoai, Junior 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Jessie Ebony 6 10:00AM

Taylor, Zane Marcos 7 9:00AM

Tofa, Sovite, Mr 6 10:00AM

Togiafofoa, Chantelle Tiare-Talou 1 9:00AM

Toma, U’U Missoury, Miss 1 9:00AM

Toth, Dylan Blaine 6 10:00AM

Tuato, Sio 6 10:00AM

Vines, Christine Narelle 1 9:00AM

Wakeling, Kerry Ann May, Ms 1 9:00AM

Ward, Ryan Daniel 1 9:00AM

Watkins, Roslyn Marlene 6 10:00AM

Webb, Taran, Mr 1 9:00AM

Webb, Timothy Ryan, Mr 6 10:00AM

Wheeler, Cameron Ian 1 8:30AM

Wheildon, Gabriel Terrence Iven, Mr 1 9:00AM

White, Peter James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Williams, Ethan John 1 9:00AM

Williams, Sheila Maria 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Colette Lee 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Darren Robert 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Shay Marie 1 9:00AM

Wolter, Lori-Beth 1 8:30AM

Wrigley, Steven Eric 1 9:00AM

Young, Roderick Michel 1 9:00AM

Zulj, Marko 1 9:00AM