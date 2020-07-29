IN COURT: Full names of 218 people appearing in court today
Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Almat, Robert Ben 1 9:00AM
Amber, Margaret, Miss 1 9:00AM
Avia, Maria 1 9:00AM
Baldini, Tina Faye 5 9:00AM
Barnes, Brian Clifford 1 9:00AM
Barr, Leanne 1 9:00AM
Behrens, Rachael Helene-Ruth, Mrs 5 9:00AM
Beswick, Samuel 1 9:00AM
Beveridge, Blake Justin 6 10:00AM
Bigirimana, Egide 1 9:00AM
Blank, Robin Vena 1 9:00AM
Boyce, Stefanie Maree, Miss 5 9:00AM
Boyle, Peter John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bransden, Maryanne Lesley, Miss 1 9:00AM
Brown, Harrison Jon 6 10:00AM
Brown, Rodney John 1 9:00AM
Brown, Rowena Natalie 6 10:00AM
Brown, Ryan David 1 9:00AM
Burne, Shaun Alan 1 9:00AM
Busby, Joshua Mark 6 10:00AM
Byose, Desire, Mr 1 9:00AM
Carter, Steven James 6 10:00AM
Carter, Trent Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Christensen, Joshua Noel 1 9:00AM
Christmass, Desmon Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM
Clarke, Anthony Robin 1 9:00AM
Clarke, Katie Letitia 1 9:00AM
Cleary, Darryl Thomas 1 9:00AM
Colangelo, Ulrike Sopia 1 9:00AM
Cole, Daniel Wayne 1 9:00AM
Conlon, Christopher Neville Alex, Mr 6 10:00AM
Cribbens, Laighney Sarah 5 9:00AM
Cropper, Brendon Gary 1 9:00AM
Cufi, Kimmet 1 9:00AM
Cusack, Scott William 1 9:00AM
Davies, Caleb Kenneth, Mr 1 8:30AM
Demmers, Kayla 6 10:00AM
Donohue, Brett David 1 9:00AM
Dove, Stephen Harold 5 9:00AM
Drysdale, John Andrew 6 10:00AM
Dunasemant-Vollmer, Neco Martin 6 10:00AM
Dunn, Deka Thomas 1 8:30AM
Dynevor, Solomon Arthur 1 9:00AM
Edmunds, James John Scott 1 9:00AM
Elliot, Baily 6 10:00AM
Elliot, Michael James 1 8:30AM
Elliot, Ryan 6 10:00AM
Elliott, Brody 6 10:00AM
Faulks, Cameron Richard 1 9:00AM
Fowler, Jodie Marie, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Foxwell, Bryce Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gabriel, Gary Wayne, Mr 1 8:30AM
Gabriel, Ricky Wayne 1 8:30AM
Gallagher, Karen Renay 1 9:00AM
Garcia, Jose 5 9:00AM
Gaulton, Curtis Jade Lee 1 9:00AM
Gibson, Shane Timothy, Mr 1 8:30AM
Gilmour, Gregg Peter 1 9:00AM
Godbehere, Nicholas 1 9:00AM
Goodwin, Troy Anthony, Mr 1 8:30AM
Gore, Justin Leonard 1 9:00AM
Gorry, Lachlan James 1 9:00AM
Grattan, Sean Patrick 1 9:00AM
Gray, Jaihdon 1 9:00AM
Gray, Zachery John, Mr 1 8:30AM
Gray, Zachery John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Green, Andrew John, Mr 6 10:00AM
Hadzi-Vukovic, Alexander 5 9:00AM
Hall, David Malcolm 1 9:00AM
Hancock, Melina Maree 1 9:00AM
Hansen, Matthew Lee, Mr 6 10:00AM
Harriss, Justin Ryan 6 10:00AM
Harvey, Phoenix Lulu 1 9:00AM
Harwood, Scott Richard 1 9:00AM
Hay-Stephens, Tolson Dennis 1 9:00AM
Hearle, Timothy 1 9:00AM
Herrmann, Jack Graydon 1 8:30AM
Hesse, Daniel Gerard Alan, Mr 1 8:30AM
Hevers, Nathan Charles 1 8:30AM
Hillier, Fallon Rebecca, Miss 6 9:00AM
Honnibal, Kineesha, Ms 1 9:00AM
Hopkins, Ronella Maud 6 10:00AM
Houghton, Aaron Graeme, Mr 6 10:00AM
Hyde, Jared Albert John Patr 5 9:00AM
Hyde, Jared Albert John Patr 1 8:30AM
Jackson, Graham Theodore 1 9:00AM
Jackson, Lathanial Leo 1 9:00AM
Jackson, Talah Felecity, Miss 1 9:00AM
Jalloh, Chiwto 1 9:00AM
James, Camron Leigh, Mr 1 9:00AM
James, Melissa Leigh, Miss 1 9:00AM
Jamieson, Sharon Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM
Jen, Bonnie Lee 1 9:00AM
Johnson, Mellissa Kay 1 9:00AM
Kassambos, Rebecca Jane, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Kastanaras, Anastasios 1 9:00AM
Kelly, Brandon Leslie 1 9:00AM
Kemp, Jye Thomas 5 9:00AM
Khan, Imran 6 10:00AM
King, Chad Warren, Mr 1 9:00AM
King, Samantha Lea 1 9:00AM
Kitching, Brooke Erin 5 9:00AM
Kopelke, Todd Justin, Mr 1 9:00AM
Langwe, James Fabian, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lee, Peta Elizabeth, Miss 1 8:30AM
Lees-Brown, Kayleb Blade 6 9:00AM
Lees-Brown, Kayleb Blade 6 10:00AM
Lenske, Daniel Gary 1 9:00AM
Leota, Loan Utueva, Ms 1 9:00AM
Leu, Ropati 1 9:00AM
Ley, Andrew Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lio-Willie, Kristine Nuuausala Celine 1 9:00AM
Logan, Scarlett Bethanny, Ms 1 8:30AM
Lual, Wol Tong 6 10:00AM
Macinic, Drago 1 9:00AM
Mackenzie, Julian Peter Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Macleod, Alexis Sarah 1 9:00AM
Majok, Majok Chol 1 9:00AM
Manirambona, Innocent, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mann, Brian Vincent 6 10:00AM
Manz, Mitchell James Stanley 6 10:00AM
Manz, Mitchell James Stanley 6 9:00AM
Marshall, Dylan Wayne 1 9:00AM
Marshall, Peter William 1 8:30AM
Marshall, Peter William 1 9:00AM
Martin, Daniel Brendan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mason, Andre Van 6 10:00AM
Matthews, Paul Andrew 6 10:00AM
Matthews, Paul Andrew, Mr 6 10:00AM
Mccahill, Elizabeth Mary 1 9:00AM
Mcdonnell, Tristan Francis Christop 1 9:00AM
Mcgrath, Peter Joseph 1 9:00AM
Mcintosh, Troy William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mcneish, Corey Jai William 6 10:00AM
Menzel, Aidan Richard 1 9:00AM
Meredith, Lashonda Tiara Gladys Stacey 1 9:00AM
Metai, Brandon Ahbing 5 9:00AM
Metcalfe, Viper Reece, Mr 1 9:00AM
Miles, Narulla Vivvian 1 8:30AM
Minchell, Tammy Sheree 1 8:30AM
Mistycki, Baptiste Bruno 1 9:00AM
Mitchell, Jack Andrew 5 9:00AM
Mook, Kathleen Ramona, Miss 1 9:00AM
Mudd, Craig, Mr 6 10:00AM
Muller, Joshua Lenard 1 9:00AM
Munachen, Elliot James 5 9:00AM
Munic, Philip Stevan Alex Allan John, Mr 5 9:00AM
Murray, Simon Lewis 1 9:00AM
Murray, Simon Lewis 1 8:30AM
Nelson, Bradley Michael 1 9:00AM
Nelson, Christopher Paul 1 9:00AM
Newbery, Charlotte Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Ngabunga, Kitungano 1 9:00AM
O’Brien, Shai Lee 1 9:00AM
O’Neill, Daniel Warren 1 9:00AM
Palmer, Jordan James 1 9:00AM
Parcell, Nathan Brian 1 9:00AM
Pawlow, Dana Renee 1 9:00AM
Penola, Gandra Lee 1 9:00AM
Pereira, Roy Manuel 1 9:00AM
Pettit, Brayden 1 9:00AM
Pham, Thinh Tuan 1 9:00AM
Pitia, Victor Toke Teri, Mr 1 8:30AM
Pitia, Victor Toke Teri, Mr 1 9:00AM
Pollard, Michael Ronald 6 9:00AM
Porter, Neil Robert 6 10:00AM
Postlethwaite, Carl James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Pullen, Jacob Alexander, Mr 1 8:30AM
Pulou, Laumua 1 9:00AM
Rapana, Reece Thomas 1 9:00AM
Ray, Jacob Leigh 1 9:00AM
Reisenweber, Karl Albert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Reisenweber, Karl Albert, Mr 1 8:30AM
Reynolds, Caleb Rex James 1 9:00AM
Ritchie, Christopher James 1 9:00AM
Rooney, Michael James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sammon, Jarrod 1 8:30AM
Schmidt, Robert 1 9:00AM
Sharpley, Dennis John 6 10:00AM
Shaw, Brianna Therese 6 10:00AM
Siyum, Germasion Mokonen 1 9:00AM
Smallwood, Tanya Lee, Mrs 6 9:00AM
Smith, Aaron John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Smith, Ayden Lyal 1 9:00AM
Smith, Shane William 1 9:00AM
Spary, Brett James 1 9:00AM
Spencer, Anthony George, Mr 1 9:00AM
Stark, Karl Wayne, Mr 6 10:00AM
Statham, Jackson Beresford 1 9:00AM
Stephens, Jodie Leigh 1 9:00AM
Stromberg, Tor Viking Gunnar 1 9:00AM
Suffolk, Steven Lloyd 6 10:00AM
Sutton, Aaron Ashley, Mr 1 9:00AM
Swart, Aleck Lukas Cornelius, Mr 6 10:00AM
Taarnby, Aaron Stephen 1 9:00AM
Tahana, Angela Renee, Miss 1 9:00AM
Tatolu, Amelia Rose Maree, Miss 1 8:30AM
Taufao, Taulapapa 1 9:00AM
Taulapapa, Vienna Tamari 6 10:00AM
Thulborn, David Huntly 5 9:00AM
Tice, Nathaniel Alan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Topeto, Chow-Moy 1 9:00AM
Turner, Jesse James Kenneth 5 9:00AM
Urquhart, Aaron Lee 1 9:00AM
Vanderwal, Dean Boyd 1 9:00AM
Vanderwal, Dean Boyd 1 10:00AM
Villari, Julieanne Lesley Barbra 1 9:00AM
Vinson, Ross Allan 1 9:00AM
Watcho, Duncan William, Mr 6 10:00AM
Watts, Kevin Dennis 1 9:00AM
Wellbelove, Steven Russell 1 9:00AM
Wells, Adam John, Mr 6 10:00AM
Whelan, Nathaniel 1 9:00AM
Wiedman, Jolene Ann, Miss 6 10:00AM
Winslow, Dylan John 6 10:00AM
Wood, Peter Raymond, Mr 1 9:00AM
Woods, Mitchell James, Mr 6 10:00AM
Wratt, Stacey Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM