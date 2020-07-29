IN COURT: Full names of 218 people appearing in court today

Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Almat, Robert Ben 1 9:00AM

Amber, Margaret, Miss 1 9:00AM

Avia, Maria 1 9:00AM

Baldini, Tina Faye 5 9:00AM

Barnes, Brian Clifford 1 9:00AM

Barr, Leanne 1 9:00AM

Behrens, Rachael Helene-Ruth, Mrs 5 9:00AM

Beswick, Samuel 1 9:00AM

Beveridge, Blake Justin 6 10:00AM

Bigirimana, Egide 1 9:00AM

Blank, Robin Vena 1 9:00AM

Boyce, Stefanie Maree, Miss 5 9:00AM

Boyle, Peter John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bransden, Maryanne Lesley, Miss 1 9:00AM

Brown, Harrison Jon 6 10:00AM

Brown, Rodney John 1 9:00AM

Brown, Rowena Natalie 6 10:00AM

Brown, Ryan David 1 9:00AM

Burne, Shaun Alan 1 9:00AM

Busby, Joshua Mark 6 10:00AM

Byose, Desire, Mr 1 9:00AM

Carter, Steven James 6 10:00AM

Carter, Trent Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Christensen, Joshua Noel 1 9:00AM

Christmass, Desmon Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM

Clarke, Anthony Robin 1 9:00AM

Clarke, Katie Letitia 1 9:00AM

Cleary, Darryl Thomas 1 9:00AM

Colangelo, Ulrike Sopia 1 9:00AM

Cole, Daniel Wayne 1 9:00AM

Conlon, Christopher Neville Alex, Mr 6 10:00AM

Cribbens, Laighney Sarah 5 9:00AM

Cropper, Brendon Gary 1 9:00AM

Cufi, Kimmet 1 9:00AM

Cusack, Scott William 1 9:00AM

Davies, Caleb Kenneth, Mr 1 8:30AM

Demmers, Kayla 6 10:00AM

Donohue, Brett David 1 9:00AM

Dove, Stephen Harold 5 9:00AM

Drysdale, John Andrew 6 10:00AM

Dunasemant-Vollmer, Neco Martin 6 10:00AM

Dunn, Deka Thomas 1 8:30AM

Dynevor, Solomon Arthur 1 9:00AM

Edmunds, James John Scott 1 9:00AM

Elliot, Baily 6 10:00AM

Elliot, Michael James 1 8:30AM

Elliot, Ryan 6 10:00AM

Elliott, Brody 6 10:00AM

Faulks, Cameron Richard 1 9:00AM

Fowler, Jodie Marie, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Foxwell, Bryce Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gabriel, Gary Wayne, Mr 1 8:30AM

Gabriel, Ricky Wayne 1 8:30AM

Gallagher, Karen Renay 1 9:00AM

Garcia, Jose 5 9:00AM

Gaulton, Curtis Jade Lee 1 9:00AM

Gibson, Shane Timothy, Mr 1 8:30AM

Gilmour, Gregg Peter 1 9:00AM

Godbehere, Nicholas 1 9:00AM

Goodwin, Troy Anthony, Mr 1 8:30AM

Gore, Justin Leonard 1 9:00AM

Gorry, Lachlan James 1 9:00AM

Grattan, Sean Patrick 1 9:00AM

Gray, Jaihdon 1 9:00AM

Gray, Zachery John, Mr 1 8:30AM

Gray, Zachery John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Green, Andrew John, Mr 6 10:00AM

Hadzi-Vukovic, Alexander 5 9:00AM

Hall, David Malcolm 1 9:00AM

Hancock, Melina Maree 1 9:00AM

Hansen, Matthew Lee, Mr 6 10:00AM

Harriss, Justin Ryan 6 10:00AM

Harvey, Phoenix Lulu 1 9:00AM

Harwood, Scott Richard 1 9:00AM

Hay-Stephens, Tolson Dennis 1 9:00AM

Hearle, Timothy 1 9:00AM

Herrmann, Jack Graydon 1 8:30AM

Hesse, Daniel Gerard Alan, Mr 1 8:30AM

Hevers, Nathan Charles 1 8:30AM

Hillier, Fallon Rebecca, Miss 6 9:00AM

Honnibal, Kineesha, Ms 1 9:00AM

Hopkins, Ronella Maud 6 10:00AM

Houghton, Aaron Graeme, Mr 6 10:00AM

Hyde, Jared Albert John Patr 5 9:00AM

Hyde, Jared Albert John Patr 1 8:30AM

Jackson, Graham Theodore 1 9:00AM

Jackson, Lathanial Leo 1 9:00AM

Jackson, Talah Felecity, Miss 1 9:00AM

Jalloh, Chiwto 1 9:00AM

James, Camron Leigh, Mr 1 9:00AM

James, Melissa Leigh, Miss 1 9:00AM

Jamieson, Sharon Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM

Jen, Bonnie Lee 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Mellissa Kay 1 9:00AM

Kassambos, Rebecca Jane, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Kastanaras, Anastasios 1 9:00AM

Kelly, Brandon Leslie 1 9:00AM

Kemp, Jye Thomas 5 9:00AM

Khan, Imran 6 10:00AM

King, Chad Warren, Mr 1 9:00AM

King, Samantha Lea 1 9:00AM

Kitching, Brooke Erin 5 9:00AM

Kopelke, Todd Justin, Mr 1 9:00AM

Langwe, James Fabian, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lee, Peta Elizabeth, Miss 1 8:30AM

Lees-Brown, Kayleb Blade 6 9:00AM

Lees-Brown, Kayleb Blade 6 10:00AM

Lenske, Daniel Gary 1 9:00AM

Leota, Loan Utueva, Ms 1 9:00AM

Leu, Ropati 1 9:00AM

Ley, Andrew Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lio-Willie, Kristine Nuuausala Celine 1 9:00AM

Logan, Scarlett Bethanny, Ms 1 8:30AM

Lual, Wol Tong 6 10:00AM

Macinic, Drago 1 9:00AM

Mackenzie, Julian Peter Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Macleod, Alexis Sarah 1 9:00AM

Majok, Majok Chol 1 9:00AM

Manirambona, Innocent, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mann, Brian Vincent 6 10:00AM

Manz, Mitchell James Stanley 6 10:00AM

Manz, Mitchell James Stanley 6 9:00AM

Marshall, Dylan Wayne 1 9:00AM

Marshall, Peter William 1 8:30AM

Marshall, Peter William 1 9:00AM

Martin, Daniel Brendan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mason, Andre Van 6 10:00AM

Matthews, Paul Andrew 6 10:00AM

Matthews, Paul Andrew, Mr 6 10:00AM

Mccahill, Elizabeth Mary 1 9:00AM

Mcdonnell, Tristan Francis Christop 1 9:00AM

Mcgrath, Peter Joseph 1 9:00AM

Mcintosh, Troy William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mcneish, Corey Jai William 6 10:00AM

Menzel, Aidan Richard 1 9:00AM

Meredith, Lashonda Tiara Gladys Stacey 1 9:00AM

Metai, Brandon Ahbing 5 9:00AM

Metcalfe, Viper Reece, Mr 1 9:00AM

Miles, Narulla Vivvian 1 8:30AM

Minchell, Tammy Sheree 1 8:30AM

Mistycki, Baptiste Bruno 1 9:00AM

Mitchell, Jack Andrew 5 9:00AM

Mook, Kathleen Ramona, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mudd, Craig, Mr 6 10:00AM

Muller, Joshua Lenard 1 9:00AM

Munachen, Elliot James 5 9:00AM

Munic, Philip Stevan Alex Allan John, Mr 5 9:00AM

Murray, Simon Lewis 1 9:00AM

Murray, Simon Lewis 1 8:30AM

Nelson, Bradley Michael 1 9:00AM

Nelson, Christopher Paul 1 9:00AM

Newbery, Charlotte Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Ngabunga, Kitungano 1 9:00AM

O’Brien, Shai Lee 1 9:00AM

O’Neill, Daniel Warren 1 9:00AM

Palmer, Jordan James 1 9:00AM

Parcell, Nathan Brian 1 9:00AM

Pawlow, Dana Renee 1 9:00AM

Penola, Gandra Lee 1 9:00AM

Pereira, Roy Manuel 1 9:00AM

Pettit, Brayden 1 9:00AM

Pham, Thinh Tuan 1 9:00AM

Pitia, Victor Toke Teri, Mr 1 8:30AM

Pitia, Victor Toke Teri, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pollard, Michael Ronald 6 9:00AM

Porter, Neil Robert 6 10:00AM

Postlethwaite, Carl James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pullen, Jacob Alexander, Mr 1 8:30AM

Pulou, Laumua 1 9:00AM

Rapana, Reece Thomas 1 9:00AM

Ray, Jacob Leigh 1 9:00AM

Reisenweber, Karl Albert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Reisenweber, Karl Albert, Mr 1 8:30AM

Reynolds, Caleb Rex James 1 9:00AM

Ritchie, Christopher James 1 9:00AM

Rooney, Michael James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sammon, Jarrod 1 8:30AM

Schmidt, Robert 1 9:00AM

Sharpley, Dennis John 6 10:00AM

Shaw, Brianna Therese 6 10:00AM

Siyum, Germasion Mokonen 1 9:00AM

Smallwood, Tanya Lee, Mrs 6 9:00AM

Smith, Aaron John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Smith, Ayden Lyal 1 9:00AM

Smith, Shane William 1 9:00AM

Spary, Brett James 1 9:00AM

Spencer, Anthony George, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stark, Karl Wayne, Mr 6 10:00AM

Statham, Jackson Beresford 1 9:00AM

Stephens, Jodie Leigh 1 9:00AM

Stromberg, Tor Viking Gunnar 1 9:00AM

Suffolk, Steven Lloyd 6 10:00AM

Sutton, Aaron Ashley, Mr 1 9:00AM

Swart, Aleck Lukas Cornelius, Mr 6 10:00AM

Taarnby, Aaron Stephen 1 9:00AM

Tahana, Angela Renee, Miss 1 9:00AM

Tatolu, Amelia Rose Maree, Miss 1 8:30AM

Taufao, Taulapapa 1 9:00AM

Taulapapa, Vienna Tamari 6 10:00AM

Thulborn, David Huntly 5 9:00AM

Tice, Nathaniel Alan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Topeto, Chow-Moy 1 9:00AM

Turner, Jesse James Kenneth 5 9:00AM

Urquhart, Aaron Lee 1 9:00AM

Vanderwal, Dean Boyd 1 9:00AM

Vanderwal, Dean Boyd 1 10:00AM

Villari, Julieanne Lesley Barbra 1 9:00AM

Vinson, Ross Allan 1 9:00AM

Watcho, Duncan William, Mr 6 10:00AM

Watts, Kevin Dennis 1 9:00AM

Wellbelove, Steven Russell 1 9:00AM

Wells, Adam John, Mr 6 10:00AM

Whelan, Nathaniel 1 9:00AM

Wiedman, Jolene Ann, Miss 6 10:00AM

Winslow, Dylan John 6 10:00AM

Wood, Peter Raymond, Mr 1 9:00AM

Woods, Mitchell James, Mr 6 10:00AM

Wratt, Stacey Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM