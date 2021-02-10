IN COURT: Full names of 213 people appearing in court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
A Launiu, Siliu 1 9:00AM
Akech-Kuir, Ngor Akech 1 9:00AM
Amou, Ayii Mabior Arok 6 10:00AM
Andrews, Rani Lenore, Miss 6 10:00AM
Armstrong, Shelley Anne 1 9:00AM
Ashworth-Preece, Joseph Mark 6 10:00AM
Auer, Andrew Robert, Mr 1 8:30AM
Babbington, Mauhana 1 8:30AM
Baker, Belinda Joy 1 9:00AM
Baker, Cody 1 9:00AM
Baldwin, Dean Anthony, Mr 6 10:00AM
Balke, Andrew James 1 9:00AM
Batchelor, Joel Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bethel, Lloyd Jacobus 6 9:00AM
Bethel, Lloyd Jacobus 6 10:00AM
Billman, Jayden 1 9:00AM
Billman, Jayden Leigh 1 9:00AM
Blackwell, Charlie Rose 1 9:00AM
Bobak Brown, Shannon Lee 1 9:00AM
Boddington, Joanne Marie 6 10:00AM
Bornen, Amanda Jane, Ms 1 9:00AM
Bornen, Amanda Jane, Ms 1 8:30AM
Brackin, Shaun John 1 9:00AM
Brauer, Brody Trevor James 1 9:00AM
Bravo, Randal Wade 6 10:00AM
Broome, Shaquille 6 10:00AM
Brown, David Paul, Mr 1 8:30AM
Brown, David Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM
Brown, Kai Noble 1 9:00AM
Butterworth, David 6 10:00AM
Byrne, Brett Stephen 1 9:00AM
Byrnes, Dylan Michael 1 9:00AM
Cameron, Jeffrey Mark 1 9:00AM
Carpentier, Malory Joel, Mr 6 10:00AM
Chapman, Trevor Barron Laukai 1 9:00AM
Christofferson, Glenn Norman 6 10:00AM
Cockram, Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM
Collins, Bruce Charles Thomas 6 10:00AM
Colonel, Brody Trevor 1 9:00AM
Connolly, Samuel Peter David 6 10:00AM
Cosh, Megan Jane 1 9:00AM
Courtney, Megan 1 9:00AM
Cranwell, Karen Anne 1 9:00AM
Dahlstrom, Thomas Andrew 1 9:00AM
Darasa, Prem-Aksorn 6 10:00AM
Davies, Jessica Monique 6 10:00AM
Davis, Allan Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Davis, Donald Thomas 1 8:30AM
Davis, Jared Anthony 1 9:00AM
Davis, Shane Kevin, Mr 6 10:00AM
Davis, Theresa Marie, Ms 1 9:00AM
Day, Jamie Dane, Mr 5 9:00AM
De Jong, Bradyn 1 9:00AM
Debels, Roger John, Mr 6 10:00AM
Dillon, Stephen John, Mr 6 10:00AM
Dobbin, Troy John 6 10:00AM
Drummond, Nick James 1 9:00AM
Du Prie, Timothy John 6 10:00AM
Duggan, Stephen Adrian 6 10:00AM
Dynevor, Albert Brian John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Edmunds, James John Scott 1 9:00AM
Elrasheed, Bakri Suliman 1 9:00AM
Enoch, Kevin Shane 6 10:00AM
Fagan, Tahlea Jade, Ms 1 9:00AM
Fisher, Traven 6 10:00AM
Fisher, Traven Lee, Mr 6 10:00AM
Flatman, Brooke Maree, Ms 1 9:00AM
Foote, Georgeina Dorothy Lee, Ms 6 10:00AM
Forster, Ben-Liam 1 9:00AM
Francis, Ruggar Starr 1 9:00AM
Franklin, Brett Raymond 1 8:30AM
Galea Harvey, Charles Les 1 9:00AM
Gannon, Daniel Laurence 1 9:00AM
Gannon, Daniel Laurence, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gee, Rodney George 6 10:00AM
Graham, Wesley Reece 1 9:00AM
Green, Andrew John 1 9:00AM
Green, Andrew John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Green, Sarah Janine 1 9:00AM
Green, William Brett 6 10:00AM
Griffiths, Kirryn Shane Lee 1 8:30AM
Hamilton, Joe, Mr 1 9:00AM
Harvey, Michael Brian 6 10:00AM
Harwood, Scott Richard 7 9:00AM
Hawkins, Jacob Mathew 1 9:00AM
Hill, Jordan Arthur, Mr 6 10:00AM
Hitzman, Samantha Jane 1 9:00AM
Hodge, Sharlene Ellen 1 9:00AM
Houghton, Aaron Graeme, Mr 6 10:00AM
Hughes, Ajay Daniel 6 10:00AM
Jabateh, Musa 6 9:00AM
Jabateh, Musa 6 10:00AM
Jones-Mahoney, Bryce Thomas 7 9:00AM
Joyce, Nathaniel Jay, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kahui, Wairua Heke 1 9:00AM
Kelly, Benjamin Harold 1 9:00AM
Kemp, Kelly-Anne Sheryl, Miss 1 8:30AM
Kerle, Karen 5 9:00AM
King, Wayne Stephen 6 10:00AM
King, Wayne Stephen 6 9:00AM
Kinnane, Aiden Michael 1 9:00AM
Kitching, Davin James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Knight, Keenan James 1 9:00AM
Koch, Darren Dennis 6 10:00AM
Kool, Michael John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kuir, Zacheriah Akech 1 9:00AM
Kunde, Clint Travis Wade Kyle 6 10:00AM
Lake, Brenton James, Mr 7 9:00AM
Lauaki, Pora Seine, Miss 1 8:30AM
Leota, Loan Utueva, Ms 1 9:00AM
Lewis, Paul 1 9:00AM
Lister, Blake Kevin 1 9:00AM
Long, Joshua William 1 9:00AM
Mabok, Akeg Ali Mongok 1 9:00AM
Macdonald, Adelle Lorraine, Miss 1 9:00AM
Macey, Joshua Aubrey David 6 9:00AM
Mackie, Albert Yopeli 1 9:00AM
Mahoney, Paul Robert 1 9:00AM
Makuol, Juma Makuol Deng 1 9:00AM
Manwarring, Paul Francis, Mr 1 8:30AM
Margerison, Alyce Leanne, Miss 6 10:00AM
Marshall, Wayde Anthony 6 10:00AM
Mason, Andre Van 6 10:00AM
Matson, Wayne Peter 5 9:00AM
Matthey, Ricky Stewart 6 10:00AM
Mayne, Darren Paul 1 9:00AM
Mcdonald, Stuart James 1 9:00AM
Mcgrath, David-Jack Patrick 1 9:00AM
Mcmahon, Luke John 1 9:00AM
Mcmahon, Luke John M 1 9:00AM
Mcpherson, Ethan Maurice 6 10:00AM
Middleton, Naomi Anne 1 9:00AM
Montgomery, Tori 5 9:00AM
Morley, Glenn John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Muhling, Fiona Sarah 6 10:00AM
Murray, Alison Louise 1 9:00AM
Murray, Vaughan Lindsay 6 10:00AM
Murray, Vaughan Lindsay, Mr 6 10:00AM
Newton, Jade Marie, Miss 1 9:00AM
Nowlan, Taleatha Maree 1 9:00AM
Okemili, Kenechukwu Paschal 1 9:00AM
O’Leary, Donna Marie 1 9:00AM
Onyenakasa, Ignnatius Chigaeme 6 10:00AM
O’Reilly, Steven Sean 1 9:00AM
Orr, Craig Michael 1 9:00AM
O’Sullivan, Bryce Allen-John 1 10:00AM
Pacey, Kyle Raymond, Mr 6 10:00AM
Pakil, Brian 6 10:00AM
Palmer, Scott Bradley 6 10:00AM
Parcell, Nathan Brian 1 9:00AM
Patu, Aigataulagi Ju-Lahni Kateres 6 10:00AM
Patu, Wayne Shute, Mr 6 10:00AM
Paul, Matthew, Mr 6 10:00AM
Pedersen, Bianca Jane 1 9:00AM
Pollard, Michael Ronald 6 10:00AM
Rallings, Nicholas John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Redden, Alan Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rodgers, Jayden Joseph 1 8:30AM
Rogers, Simon Leslie 1 9:00AM
Rose, Kerry James 6 10:00AM
Sandow, Ian Syd Serigo 1 9:00AM
Sandy, Harlin Russell 1 8:30AM
Sankey, Matthew Thomas, Mr 6 10:00AM
Saunders, Mark Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Saunter, Robert Wayde 1 9:00AM
Scott, Bradley Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Scott, Victor Thomas 6 10:00AM
Shaw, Brianna Therese 6 8:30AM
Shaw, Brianna Therese 6 10:00AM
Sherlock, Kurtis Paige, Mr 1 9:00AM
Skippen, Michael Anthony 7 9:00AM
Smallwood, Tanya Lee, Mrs 6 10:00AM
Smith, Justin Dean, Mr 6 10:00AM
Smith, Nathan James 1 9:00AM
Spall, Dolton Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM
Stathis, Nicholas Alexander 1 9:00AM
Stelling, Jade Teresa 6 10:00AM
Stevens, Geofferey Robert 1 8:30AM
Stromberg, Tor Viking Gunnar 1 9:00AM
Sturdy, Cain Dion, Mr 6 10:00AM
Sullie, Becki Jenae 1 8:30AM
Taua-Robert, Kivelle Corban 6 10:00AM
Taylor, Conan Sol, Mr 6 10:00AM
Taylor, Jessie Ebony 6 10:00AM
Teasdale, James William Corlis 5 9:00AM
Teasdale, James William Corlis, Mr 1 9:00AM
Thompson-Pouoa, Henare 1 9:00AM
Tindal, Christopher Paul 6 10:00AM
Tobane, Eric Edward 1 9:00AM
Todkill, Mark Anthony 6 10:00AM
Torpy, Colin William James 1 9:00AM
Troutman, Cory Lee 1 9:00AM
Tuaineiti, Renae 1 9:00AM
Tudman, Justin Glenn 1 9:00AM
Tupaea, Jackson Karaitiana Muran, Mr 6 10:00AM
Turnbull, Luke Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM
Van Dorssen, Daniel John, Mr 6 9:00AM
Viney, Timothy Maurice 1 9:00AM
Walker, Ivan Fergus 1 9:00AM
Walker, Richard, Mr 6 10:00AM
Walsh, Brendan James 6 10:00AM
Warren, Daniel Jarrod 6 10:00AM
Watson, Nicholas Kenneth Randall, Mr 1 9:00AM
Watt, Shannon Lee 1 9:00AM
Weller, Stuart Malcom 1 9:00AM
West, Wendy Joy 1 9:00AM
Westwood, James Peter 1 9:00AM
Whirisky, Graeme Michael 6 10:00AM
Whitehurst, Liam 1 9:00AM
Williams, Jeffrey Raymond 1 9:00AM
Woolacott, Callum Brian, Mr 1 10:00AM
Wratt, Stacey Lee, Miss 6 10:00AM
Wylie-Clarke, Jesse Craig 6 10:00AM