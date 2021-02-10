IN COURT: Full names of 213 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

A Launiu, Siliu 1 9:00AM

Akech-Kuir, Ngor Akech 1 9:00AM

Amou, Ayii Mabior Arok 6 10:00AM

Andrews, Rani Lenore, Miss 6 10:00AM

Armstrong, Shelley Anne 1 9:00AM

Ashworth-Preece, Joseph Mark 6 10:00AM

Auer, Andrew Robert, Mr 1 8:30AM

Babbington, Mauhana 1 8:30AM

Baker, Belinda Joy 1 9:00AM

Baker, Cody 1 9:00AM

Baldwin, Dean Anthony, Mr 6 10:00AM

Balke, Andrew James 1 9:00AM

Batchelor, Joel Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bethel, Lloyd Jacobus 6 9:00AM

Bethel, Lloyd Jacobus 6 10:00AM

Billman, Jayden 1 9:00AM

Billman, Jayden Leigh 1 9:00AM

Blackwell, Charlie Rose 1 9:00AM

Bobak Brown, Shannon Lee 1 9:00AM

Boddington, Joanne Marie 6 10:00AM

Bornen, Amanda Jane, Ms 1 9:00AM

Bornen, Amanda Jane, Ms 1 8:30AM

Brackin, Shaun John 1 9:00AM

Brauer, Brody Trevor James 1 9:00AM

Bravo, Randal Wade 6 10:00AM

Broome, Shaquille 6 10:00AM

Brown, David Paul, Mr 1 8:30AM

Brown, David Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM

Brown, Kai Noble 1 9:00AM

Butterworth, David 6 10:00AM

Byrne, Brett Stephen 1 9:00AM

Byrnes, Dylan Michael 1 9:00AM

Cameron, Jeffrey Mark 1 9:00AM

Carpentier, Malory Joel, Mr 6 10:00AM

Chapman, Trevor Barron Laukai 1 9:00AM

Christofferson, Glenn Norman 6 10:00AM

Cockram, Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM

Collins, Bruce Charles Thomas 6 10:00AM

Colonel, Brody Trevor 1 9:00AM

Connolly, Samuel Peter David 6 10:00AM

Cosh, Megan Jane 1 9:00AM

Courtney, Megan 1 9:00AM

Cranwell, Karen Anne 1 9:00AM

Dahlstrom, Thomas Andrew 1 9:00AM

Darasa, Prem-Aksorn 6 10:00AM

Davies, Jessica Monique 6 10:00AM

Davis, Allan Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Davis, Donald Thomas 1 8:30AM

Davis, Jared Anthony 1 9:00AM

Davis, Shane Kevin, Mr 6 10:00AM

Davis, Theresa Marie, Ms 1 9:00AM

Day, Jamie Dane, Mr 5 9:00AM

De Jong, Bradyn 1 9:00AM

Debels, Roger John, Mr 6 10:00AM

Dillon, Stephen John, Mr 6 10:00AM

Dobbin, Troy John 6 10:00AM

Drummond, Nick James 1 9:00AM

Du Prie, Timothy John 6 10:00AM

Duggan, Stephen Adrian 6 10:00AM

Dynevor, Albert Brian John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Edmunds, James John Scott 1 9:00AM

Elrasheed, Bakri Suliman 1 9:00AM

Enoch, Kevin Shane 6 10:00AM

Fagan, Tahlea Jade, Ms 1 9:00AM

Fisher, Traven 6 10:00AM

Fisher, Traven Lee, Mr 6 10:00AM

Flatman, Brooke Maree, Ms 1 9:00AM

Foote, Georgeina Dorothy Lee, Ms 6 10:00AM

Forster, Ben-Liam 1 9:00AM

Francis, Ruggar Starr 1 9:00AM

Franklin, Brett Raymond 1 8:30AM

Galea Harvey, Charles Les 1 9:00AM

Gannon, Daniel Laurence 1 9:00AM

Gannon, Daniel Laurence, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gee, Rodney George 6 10:00AM

Graham, Wesley Reece 1 9:00AM

Green, Andrew John 1 9:00AM

Green, Andrew John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Green, Sarah Janine 1 9:00AM

Green, William Brett 6 10:00AM

Griffiths, Kirryn Shane Lee 1 8:30AM

Hamilton, Joe, Mr 1 9:00AM

Harvey, Michael Brian 6 10:00AM

Harwood, Scott Richard 7 9:00AM

Hawkins, Jacob Mathew 1 9:00AM

Hill, Jordan Arthur, Mr 6 10:00AM

Hitzman, Samantha Jane 1 9:00AM

Hodge, Sharlene Ellen 1 9:00AM

Houghton, Aaron Graeme, Mr 6 10:00AM

Hughes, Ajay Daniel 6 10:00AM

Jabateh, Musa 6 9:00AM

Jabateh, Musa 6 10:00AM

Jones-Mahoney, Bryce Thomas 7 9:00AM

Joyce, Nathaniel Jay, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kahui, Wairua Heke 1 9:00AM

Kelly, Benjamin Harold 1 9:00AM

Kemp, Kelly-Anne Sheryl, Miss 1 8:30AM

Kerle, Karen 5 9:00AM

King, Wayne Stephen 6 10:00AM

King, Wayne Stephen 6 9:00AM

Kinnane, Aiden Michael 1 9:00AM

Kitching, Davin James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Knight, Keenan James 1 9:00AM

Koch, Darren Dennis 6 10:00AM

Kool, Michael John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kuir, Zacheriah Akech 1 9:00AM

Kunde, Clint Travis Wade Kyle 6 10:00AM

Lake, Brenton James, Mr 7 9:00AM

Lauaki, Pora Seine, Miss 1 8:30AM

Leota, Loan Utueva, Ms 1 9:00AM

Lewis, Paul 1 9:00AM

Lister, Blake Kevin 1 9:00AM

Long, Joshua William 1 9:00AM

Mabok, Akeg Ali Mongok 1 9:00AM

Macdonald, Adelle Lorraine, Miss 1 9:00AM

Macey, Joshua Aubrey David 6 9:00AM

Mackie, Albert Yopeli 1 9:00AM

Mahoney, Paul Robert 1 9:00AM

Makuol, Juma Makuol Deng 1 9:00AM

Manwarring, Paul Francis, Mr 1 8:30AM

Margerison, Alyce Leanne, Miss 6 10:00AM

Marshall, Wayde Anthony 6 10:00AM

Mason, Andre Van 6 10:00AM

Matson, Wayne Peter 5 9:00AM

Matthey, Ricky Stewart 6 10:00AM

Mayne, Darren Paul 1 9:00AM

Mcdonald, Stuart James 1 9:00AM

Mcgrath, David-Jack Patrick 1 9:00AM

Mcmahon, Luke John 1 9:00AM

Mcmahon, Luke John M 1 9:00AM

Mcpherson, Ethan Maurice 6 10:00AM

Middleton, Naomi Anne 1 9:00AM

Montgomery, Tori 5 9:00AM

Morley, Glenn John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Muhling, Fiona Sarah 6 10:00AM

Murray, Alison Louise 1 9:00AM

Murray, Vaughan Lindsay 6 10:00AM

Murray, Vaughan Lindsay, Mr 6 10:00AM

Newton, Jade Marie, Miss 1 9:00AM

Nowlan, Taleatha Maree 1 9:00AM

Okemili, Kenechukwu Paschal 1 9:00AM

O’Leary, Donna Marie 1 9:00AM

Onyenakasa, Ignnatius Chigaeme 6 10:00AM

O’Reilly, Steven Sean 1 9:00AM

Orr, Craig Michael 1 9:00AM

O’Sullivan, Bryce Allen-John 1 10:00AM

Pacey, Kyle Raymond, Mr 6 10:00AM

Pakil, Brian 6 10:00AM

Palmer, Scott Bradley 6 10:00AM

Parcell, Nathan Brian 1 9:00AM

Patu, Aigataulagi Ju-Lahni Kateres 6 10:00AM

Patu, Wayne Shute, Mr 6 10:00AM

Paul, Matthew, Mr 6 10:00AM

Pedersen, Bianca Jane 1 9:00AM

Pollard, Michael Ronald 6 10:00AM

Rallings, Nicholas John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Redden, Alan Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rodgers, Jayden Joseph 1 8:30AM

Rogers, Simon Leslie 1 9:00AM

Rose, Kerry James 6 10:00AM

Sandow, Ian Syd Serigo 1 9:00AM

Sandy, Harlin Russell 1 8:30AM

Sankey, Matthew Thomas, Mr 6 10:00AM

Saunders, Mark Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Saunter, Robert Wayde 1 9:00AM

Scott, Bradley Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Scott, Victor Thomas 6 10:00AM

Shaw, Brianna Therese 6 8:30AM

Shaw, Brianna Therese 6 10:00AM

Sherlock, Kurtis Paige, Mr 1 9:00AM

Skippen, Michael Anthony 7 9:00AM

Smallwood, Tanya Lee, Mrs 6 10:00AM

Smith, Justin Dean, Mr 6 10:00AM

Smith, Nathan James 1 9:00AM

Spall, Dolton Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stathis, Nicholas Alexander 1 9:00AM

Stelling, Jade Teresa 6 10:00AM

Stevens, Geofferey Robert 1 8:30AM

Stromberg, Tor Viking Gunnar 1 9:00AM

Sturdy, Cain Dion, Mr 6 10:00AM

Sullie, Becki Jenae 1 8:30AM

Taua-Robert, Kivelle Corban 6 10:00AM

Taylor, Conan Sol, Mr 6 10:00AM

Taylor, Jessie Ebony 6 10:00AM

Teasdale, James William Corlis 5 9:00AM

Teasdale, James William Corlis, Mr 1 9:00AM

Thompson-Pouoa, Henare 1 9:00AM

Tindal, Christopher Paul 6 10:00AM

Tobane, Eric Edward 1 9:00AM

Todkill, Mark Anthony 6 10:00AM

Torpy, Colin William James 1 9:00AM

Troutman, Cory Lee 1 9:00AM

Tuaineiti, Renae 1 9:00AM

Tudman, Justin Glenn 1 9:00AM

Tupaea, Jackson Karaitiana Muran, Mr 6 10:00AM

Turnbull, Luke Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Van Dorssen, Daniel John, Mr 6 9:00AM

Viney, Timothy Maurice 1 9:00AM

Walker, Ivan Fergus 1 9:00AM

Walker, Richard, Mr 6 10:00AM

Walsh, Brendan James 6 10:00AM

Warren, Daniel Jarrod 6 10:00AM

Watson, Nicholas Kenneth Randall, Mr 1 9:00AM

Watt, Shannon Lee 1 9:00AM

Weller, Stuart Malcom 1 9:00AM

West, Wendy Joy 1 9:00AM

Westwood, James Peter 1 9:00AM

Whirisky, Graeme Michael 6 10:00AM

Whitehurst, Liam 1 9:00AM

Williams, Jeffrey Raymond 1 9:00AM

Woolacott, Callum Brian, Mr 1 10:00AM

Wratt, Stacey Lee, Miss 6 10:00AM

Wylie-Clarke, Jesse Craig 6 10:00AM