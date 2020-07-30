IN COURT: Full name’s of 211 people appearing in court today
Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
A Launiu, Siliu 1 8:30AM
Ardill, Amy Rose 1 9:00AM
Autagavaia, Fa’Alili Jack 1 9:00AM
Barr, Jon Peter 1 9:00AM
Bell, Raymond John 1 9:00AM
Bell, Tarelle 1 9:00AM
Bennett, Daniel John, Mr 6 9:00AM
Blackman, Carly 6 9:00AM
Blank, Robin Vena 1 9:00AM
Blank, Robin Vena 1 8:30AM
Bond, Justin Andrew 5 9:00AM
Bradley, Marcus Eligh, Mr 6 9:00AM
Brett, David-Michael Benjamin 1 9:00AM
Brown, Sharmyne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Burke, Terrance 6 9:00AM
Byrne, Bryan John 1 9:00AM
Carius, Kimberlee 1 9:00AM
Carter, Clayton Craig 7 9:00AM
Casella, Dominic Lindsay, Mr 1 9:00AM
Christensen, Joshua Noel 1 9:00AM
Christofferson, Glenn Norman 1 9:00AM
Colborne, Barry John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Creese-Daniels, Briden Edis 6 9:00AM
Crothers, Jason James 1 9:00AM
Cutts, Vicky Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM
Davis, Russell John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Day, Nicholas Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dewhirst, Ryan John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dixon, Damien Troy 1 9:00AM
Dixon, Jake Barry 1 9:00AM
Donley, Roger 6 9:00AM
Donovan, Damian Michael 1 9:00AM
Douglas, Nicole Maree 1 9:00AM
Douglas, Tremaine Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dove, Stephen Harold 5 9:00AM
Dowley, Tristin Michael 1 8:30AM
Drzazga, Michael Janusz 1 9:00AM
Dunford, Renee Shannon 1 8:30AM
Edmonds, Nicholas Jay, Mr 1 9:00AM
Elley, Carl 1 9:00AM
Elliot, Kim Maree 1 9:00AM
Embrey, Dennis Thomas 1 9:00AM
Embrey, Dennis Thomas 1 8:30AM
Eremugo, Taban Bosco 1 9:00AM
Exposure Real Estate Qld Pty Ltd 6 11:00AM
Falemaka, Rocky Foheua Makatupu 1 8:30AM
Farah, Matthew Charles 1 8:30AM
Ferrari, Adam James 1 9:00AM
Figura, Wesley John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Fitzsimmons, Gordon William 6 9:00AM
Franklin, Aimee Louise 1 9:00AM
Fuchs, Kayden Brock Michael 1 9:00AM
Gallagher, Desley Ann 1 9:00AM
Gillespie, Colin Raymond John 6 9:00AM
Goff, Ashleigh Jayde 1 8:30AM
Goff, Ashleigh Jayde 1 9:00AM
Gooding, Ashley 6 9:00AM
Gorry, Lachlan James 1 9:00AM
Grabbe, Kevin Warren 1 9:00AM
Graham, Don Carlos Dar 1 9:00AM
Greer, Paul Jacob Arthur 1 9:00AM
Grembowski, Michael 6 9:00AM
Grembowski, Michael John 6 9:00AM
Gui, Abuk Ayuen 1 9:00AM
Hall, Anthony Bruce 1 9:00AM
Hall, Benjamin Ronald 1 9:00AM
Hanson, Thaliea Rose 1 9:00AM
Hardin, James Michael 1 8:30AM
Hardin, James Michael 1 9:00AM
Harvey, Carlie Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM
Hayden, Bradley John 1 9:00AM
Hayes, Barry Stewart 1 9:00AM
Hedley, Gabrielle Kate 1 9:00AM
Herewini, Shanan Hakopia 1 8:30AM
Hesse, Daniel Gerard Alan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hickson, Kirsty Anne 1 9:00AM
Hirawani, Jackson Bebob Kimiora 6 9:00AM
Hodge, Joshua Morris 1 9:00AM
Hopkins, Judith Anne 1 9:00AM
Ives, Andrew John 1 9:00AM
Jackson, John Peter 1 9:00AM
Jamieson, Katie-Sherie 5 9:00AM
Jamieson, Sharon Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM
Jeffries, Leigh Ann 1 8:30AM
Jensen, Debbie Louise 6 9:00AM
Johnson Mcilvena, Daniel James Corey 1 9:00AM
Johnson, Jesse James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Jones, Shaun Darren, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kenny, Cindy Lee 1 9:00AM
Keong, Christopher John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kermond, Anthony John Trevor, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kerr, Melissa Jade 1 9:00AM
Kiem, Ronald Ray 1 8:30AM
Kiem, Ronald Ray 1 9:00AM
Kiir, Nyandeng Akoi 6 9:00AM
Kinchela, Trent Murphy 1 9:00AM
King, Trevor Matthew 1 9:00AM
Kinnane, Jack 1 9:00AM
Knox, Tamara Glennys 1 9:00AM
Koffal, Felicity Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM
Kusu, Dennis 1 9:00AM
Lake, Brenton James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lane, Jacob Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Laughlan, Seth 1 9:00AM
Lawrie, Ian David 1 9:00AM
Leatherby, Dean Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lewis, Kayla Leanne 7 9:00AM
Link, Damien Graeme 1 9:00AM
Litfin, Phillip Forest 1 9:00AM
Litfin, Phillip Forest 1 8:30AM
Logan, David Ross Daniel 1 9:00AM
Long, Joshua William 1 9:00AM
Lyon, Clint Leslie, Mr 1 9:00AM
Madden, Rayson Alan 1 8:30AM
Malcolm, Chloe Louise 1 9:00AM
Malone, Amanda Jane 6 9:00AM
Maywin, Akwal Maikil 6 9:00AM
Mcguin, Kirby Donovan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mcklaren, Cameron 1 9:00AM
Melelosa, Jenning Smith Taua, Mr 6 9:00AM
Miller, Mykala Ellen 1 9:00AM
Miller, Ngiarie Alexis 1 9:00AM
Minors, Jason Troy, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mitchell, Tori 1 9:00AM
Mook, Kathleen Ramona, Miss 1 9:00AM
Moorhead, Harold 6 9:00AM
Moorhead, Keith 6 9:00AM
Moorhead, Matthew 6 9:00AM
Morseu, Raymond Jan-Napaire 7 9:00AM
Mould, Pauline Enid, Miss 6 9:00AM
Moyer, Amy Louise 1 9:00AM
Muller, Donovan John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Munro, Emma Rose 1 8:30AM
Murray, Jovan Emilio 1 9:00AM
Newell, Garry James 1 9:00AM
Newell, Garry James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Nolan, James Alfred, Mr 1 9:00AM
Noon, Amanda Jane, Miss 1 8:30AM
Nowlan, Robbie Joseph 1 8:30AM
O’Connell, Kelly Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM
O’Connor, Sahraya Fairley 1 9:00AM
Orr, Craig Michael 1 9:00AM
Orr, Ross Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ortiz, Alberto Jose 6 10:00AM
Osborne, William Matthew 6 9:00AM
Oyat, Amos Ochan 1 9:00AM
Palin, Kane Daniel 1 9:00AM
Parsons, Rochelle Lee 1 9:00AM
Patterson, Craig Anthony 6 9:00AM
Pawlow, Dana Renee 1 9:00AM
Peterson, Crystal Jade 1 9:00AM
Pettit, Alfred Henry 1 9:00AM
Pham, Thinh Tuan 1 9:00AM
Pink, Harley James Roy, Mr 1 9:00AM
Pitceathly, Stephen James 1 9:00AM
Plummer, Miranda Michelle 1 9:00AM
Pocock, Nathan Grant 6 9:00AM
Poore, Melissa Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM
Qld Corrective Services 1 9:00AM
Radunz, Raymond Robert 1 9:00AM
Randorf, Corey James 1 9:00AM
Randorf, Corey James 1 8:30AM
Reynolds, Brodie Johannes 1 9:00AM
Robb, Phoebe Shirley Anne Heremia, Miss 1 9:00AM
Robertson, Karen Ann 1 9:00AM
Robinson, Melissah Sue, Miss 1 9:00AM
Roper, Tae James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ross, Carol Rose 1 9:00AM
Rowe, Natasha Julie Anne, Ms 1 9:00AM
Sabine, Todd Anthony 1 9:00AM
Salah, Zakia Ali 6 10:00AM
Schloss, John James 1 9:00AM
Scott, Geoffrey Michael 1 9:00AM
Sellars, Daniel Rodney, Mr 1 9:00AM
Shingles, Carly Tate, Miss 1 8:30AM
Sika, Lynda Marie 1 9:00AM
Skippen, Michael Anthony 1 9:00AM
Smith, Honor-Lisa Naumai 1 9:00AM
Smith, Malcolm Daniel 1 9:00AM
Smith, Samantha Louise, Ms 1 9:00AM
Solomona, Harkness Kereti Tofili 1 9:00AM
Stegman, Brian 1 9:00AM
Stevens, Belinda Ann 6 9:00AM
Sticher, Maddison Emily 1 9:00AM
Sticher, Maddison Emily 1 8:30AM
Stone, Jerome Charles Jordan L 1 9:00AM
Stone, Michael David, Mr 1 9:00AM
Strachan, Daniel Joseph 1 9:00AM
Suey, Kyeana Marie Michelle 1 9:00AM
Swift, Stephen James 1 9:00AM
Symonds, Corena Jaye 1 9:00AM
Telford, Bambi Maree 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Josh 1 9:00AM
Togia, Falani Leon, Mr 1 9:00AM
Tomlinson, Kevin Roy 6 11:00AM
Tomlinson, Scott Alan 6 9:00AM
Towell, Aaron Shannon 1 9:00AM
Trace, Colin Edric 6 9:00AM
Tunui, Robyna Moerena, Ms 1 9:00AM
Turnbull, Tamika Denise 1 9:00AM
Vileroy, Dylan Maurice 1 9:00AM
Wach, John Dau 6 9:00AM
Walker, Mitchell Sydney, Mr 1 9:00AM
Watkins, Jason Patrick 6 9:00AM
Watkins, Jason Patrick 1 9:00AM
Weldon, Byron James Kent, Mr 1 9:00AM
West, Leroy James 1 9:00AM
Whittle, Nicole Lee 1 9:00AM
Williams, Joshua Winston 1 9:00AM
Williams, Kym Elise, Miss 1 9:00AM
Williams, Shari Emily Renee 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Jessica Lee 1 9:00AM