IN COURT: Full name’s of 208 people appearing in court today
Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Adams, Barry Ernest, Mr 1 9:00AM
Alexander, Christopher Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM
Allen, Brandon Shawn 6 10:00AM
Alo, Emmanuel 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Joel Christopher 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Kerry Leigh 1 9:00AM
Anlezark, Nicholas Brian 1 9:00AM
Appleton, Nicole Mary Louise 1 9:00AM
Argueta, Aida Consuelo 1 9:00AM
Arnold, Jacob Ray 1 9:00AM
Augustin, Sajan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Barnes, Brian Clifford 7 9:00AM
Bartlett, Sharyn Louise 1 9:00AM
Beaven, Christian John 1 9:00AM
Bell, Raymond John 6 9:00AM
Black, Michael John 1 9:00AM
Blucher, Taylor William 1 9:00AM
Bonham, Matthew Warren 5 9:00AM
Brackin, Renee Sheree 1 9:00AM
Brackin, Shaun John 1 9:00AM
Briggs, Tara Lee 1 9:00AM
Brown, Ashley Rhys 3 9:00AM
Burton, Nathan John 8 9:00AM
Canetto, Mauro 1 9:00AM
Carey-Gilbert, Zyran C M 1 9:00AM
Carroll, Courtney-Lee Louise 1 9:00AM
Carter, Trent Anthony 1 9:00AM
Carter, Trent Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cassidy, Breanna Jodie 1 9:00AM
Cassidy, Breanna Jodie 1 8:30AM
Chaw, Mayen 1 9:00AM
Claut, Donna Maree Susana 5 9:00AM
Cobby, Regina Julie 7 9:00AM
Cole, Daniel Wayne 1 9:00AM
Collins, Brittney Louise 8 9:00AM
Collins, Brittney Louise 1 8:30AM
Collins, Brittney Louise 1 9:00AM
Collins, Brittney Louise 3 9:00AM
Collins, Steven Jay 1 9:00AM
Conlon, Bianca Cheryl Joanne 1 9:00AM
Coram, Dwayne Thomas Ken 6 9:00AM
Crommelin, Luke Thomas 1 9:00AM
Crompton, Scott Andrew 5 9:00AM
Cunningham, Serena Majika 1 9:00AM
Dau, Dau Chol 1 9:00AM
David, Matthew James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Davie, Renee Bryah 1 9:00AM
Davis, Russell John 3 9:00AM
Davis, Russell John, Mr 3 9:00AM
Dawson, John Clifford 1 9:00AM
Derooy, Hendricus Antoon 1 9:00AM
Dolan, Rikki Trevor William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Donnelly, Roger Meyland 5 9:00AM
Douglas, Nicole Maree 1 9:00AM
Dyball, Floyd Mark 3 9:00AM
Evans, Jason Jeremy 1 9:00AM
Fanene, Ali’Isili Lorenzo Nicholas 1 9:00AM
Farley, Stephanie Leigh 1 9:00AM
Fitzsimmons, Gordon William 1 9:00AM
Fox, Melissa Jane 1 9:00AM
Friswell, Paul Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Fuller, Mitchell Wayne 1 9:00AM
Gibbs, Kylie Maree 1 9:00AM
Gibson, Shannon May, Miss 1 9:00AM
Glover, Ty John 1 9:00AM
Gower, Alison Jeanette 1 9:00AM
Graham, Peter Scott 5 9:00AM
Grealy, Sarah Sky 8 9:00AM
Gregor, Fae Isabell 5 9:00AM
Grigutis, Algis 8 9:00AM
Hall, Sandra Elizabeth, Miss 1 9:00AM
Hanna, Ronald Anthony, Mr 6 9:00AM
Harvey, Nicholas Joseph 1 9:00AM
Haywood, David Terence, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hedges, Darrell John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hickling, Lee Stewart 3 9:00AM
Hickson, Kirsty Anne 1 9:00AM
Hill, David John 1 9:00AM
Hill, Toni-Lee 8 9:00AM
Hinton, Jayden Lindsey 5 9:00AM
Hoppner, Dennis Peter 1 9:00AM
Hoppner, Dennis Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM
Horne, Jefferey Stewart 1 9:00AM
Irwin, Paul David 5 9:00AM
Isaac, Tama Rangi 1 9:00AM
Ives, Rosemaree-Lee 3 9:00AM
Ives, Zamika Kiely, Ms 1 9:00AM
James, Alicia Marie, Miss 1 9:00AM
Johnson, Faith Leah 5 10:30AM
Johnson, Jo Ann Coral 8 9:00AM
Johnson, Samuel Albert 5 10:30AM
Junge, Bernadette Lissa June 3 9:00AM
Kaipara, Simone Tanya 5 9:00AM
Kidas, Evie 8 9:00AM
Kiem, Ronald Ray 1 9:00AM
Kinchela, Trent Murphy 1 9:00AM
King, David Alan 1 9:00AM
Kinsella, Ivan Edward 5 9:00AM
Kinsella, Ivan Edward 1 9:00AM
Knechtli, Simon John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kot, Abak 1 9:00AM
Kwaku, Davies Ezse, Mr 5 9:00AM
Laauli, Nicky 1 9:00AM
Lamprecht, Colin Royce, Mr 1 8:30AM
Langley, Claire, Miss 7 9:00AM
Lawler, Michael James 1 8:30AM
Lee, Jaclyn, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Luthold, Siliva Willams 5 9:00AM
Lyon, Clint Leslie, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mahoney, Thomas Tena Mahuta 1 9:00AM
Mandhadapu, Supraja 8 9:00AM
Manovski, Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM
Martin, Benita Jane 1 9:00AM
Mcavoy, Ashlee Maree 1 9:00AM
Mccrone, Ryan James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mckenzie, Matthew Robert 1 9:00AM
Mckinley, Tee-Jay Nelson Chris, Mr 5 9:00AM
Mclean, Zechariah Joel 1 9:00AM
Mill, Glen David John 1 9:00AM
Miller, Christopher Gordon, Mr 6 9:00AM
Mohammed, Zubair Illyas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Molossa, Jean Marie 1 9:00AM
Mugford, Karann Leigh, Miss 7 9:00AM
Muller, Donovan John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Munro, Emma Rose 1 9:00AM
Murray, Jovan Emilio 1 9:00AM
Mwaka, Shadrack Daudi 1 9:00AM
Nelson, Christopher Paul 5 9:00AM
Nguyen, Thi Ngoc Uyen 1 8:30AM
Nightingale, Joshua Graham 1 9:00AM
Nixon, Benjamin Ian, Mr 1 9:00AM
Noble, Rebecca Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM
O’Connell, Kelly Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM
Otto, Zac 5 9:00AM
Paikau, Crystal Lydiana Kirikowh, Miss 5 9:00AM
Parsons, Rochelle Lee 1 9:00AM
Pham, Vinh Chi, Mr 1 9:00AM
Pollard, Allan David 1 9:00AM
Postlethwaite, Carl James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Procter, Andrew John 8 9:00AM
Purnell, Natasha Elizabeth Anne 1 9:00AM
Quick, Riley-James 1 9:00AM
Rae, Lars Stacey 1 9:00AM
Reader, Aleisha Yvonne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Reeks, Porter Paul Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rees-Pilkstowe, Michael Anthony, Mr 5 9:00AM
Reynolds, Caleb Rex James 1 9:00AM
Rogers, Damien William Grant 6 9:00AM
Roskam, Nicholas John 1 9:00AM
Royle, Antony David 5 9:00AM
Sabine, Todd Anthony 1 9:00AM
Sakowski, Jesse Michael 1 9:00AM
Salih, Shannan Ozgul 8 9:00AM
Salle, Sarah 8 9:00AM
Schofield, Jarrod Scott 5 9:00AM
Scott, Geoffrey Michael 5 9:00AM
Scott, Jayden Allan 5 9:00AM
Sellars, Gregory Edward 6 9:00AM
Sheehy, Shantel Marie Lee 1 9:00AM
Sheriff, Tito 1 8:30AM
Sika, Lynda Marie 1 9:00AM
Simonides, Tas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Simpson, Kirk Foy 1 9:00AM
Singh, Stephen Christopher 5 9:00AM
Sippel, Phillip John William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Smith, Aaron Jeffrey 3 9:00AM
Smith, Malcolm Daniel 1 9:00AM
Smith, Shane William 5 10:00AM
Sondergard, Suzanna Doris, Ms 1 9:00AM
Springall, Sandra Gloria, Miss 1 9:00AM
Steinmann, Jarrod Leslie John 5 9:00AM
Stephenson, Andy Jay 1 9:00AM
Storey, Jacob Christopher, Mr 1 9:00AM
Storie-Buttenshaw, Jade Theresa-Ann 1 9:00AM
Sullivan, Michael John 1 9:00AM
Sullivan, Simone Kaylene 1 9:00AM
Swan, Cheryl-Lee May, Miss 1 9:00AM
Swift, Stephen James 1 9:00AM
Swift, Stephen John, Mr 5 9:00AM
Taito, Bevino Misisa 1 8:30AM
Tange, Carly Nicole 8 9:00AM
Theuerkauf, Gaylene Joy, Miss 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Anthony Richard 7 9:00AM
Thompson, John Donald, Mr 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Josh 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Morgan Lindsey, Miss 1 9:00AM
Trace, Stephanie Beth 1 9:00AM
Vardy, Kelly Louise 1 9:00AM
Watson, Nicholas John 6 10:00AM
Welch, Dean 8 9:00AM
Weldon, Byron James Kent, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wernowski, Sharna Emily, Miss 1 9:00AM
Whitfield, Mark David 1 8:30AM
Whitinui, Abraham Desmond 5 9:00AM
Whittle, Nicole Lee 1 9:00AM
Widdowson, Dylan Bradley 1 9:00AM
Williams, Jorj Jay-Ellen 1 9:00AM
Williams, Joshua Winston 3 9:00AM
Williams, Reon David 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Bradley Paul 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Gavin Brian, Mr 6 9:00AM
Wilson, Jessica Lee 6 9:00AM
Wood, Daniel Allen Colin, Mr 1 8:30AM
Wright, Oliver Terrence, Mr 5 9:00AM
Wulf, Isitolo, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wynn, Nicholas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Yarrow, Andrew Brett, Mr 1 9:00AM
Zabaldano, Rene Pierre 1 9:00AM