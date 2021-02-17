IN COURT: Full names of 207 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Adamson, Tyce Jamie 1 9:00AM

Allen, Kris Douglas 6 10:00AM

Arnold, Shontanai Lillian Jean 1 9:00AM

Atasoy, Saleh, Mr 6 10:00AM

Atta-Singh, Mark Clinton 6 10:00AM

Baker, Lance Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM

Barrett, William John Peter 6 10:00AM

Barry, Malcolm Albert 6 10:00AM

Battisson, David John, Mr 6 10:00AM

Battye, Harrison David 1 8:30AM

Behrens, Rachael Helene-Ruth, Mrs 6 10:00AM

Bielefeld, Garret Timothy Leigh, Mr 1 9:00AM

Billy, Patrick Wilson 1 9:00AM

Bishop, Cindy Jane 1 9:00AM

Blackman, Troy Anthony 6 10:00AM

Bontoft, Nathan Jay 1 9:00AM

Boyd, Ashley Michael, Mr 1 8:30AM

Bransden, Maryanne Lesley, Miss 1 9:00AM

Brennan, Jordan Roman 6 9:00AM

Brennan, Jordan Roman, Mr 6 9:00AM

Broadhead, Michael James 1 8:30AM

Brown, Nicholas Alexander 1 9:00AM

Bugeja, Angel-Rose 1 9:00AM

Burns, Robert Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM

Burrowes, Liam 1 9:00AM

Butt, Shane Raymond, Mr 6 10:00AM

Caffrey, Ben Carlton, Mr 6 10:00AM

Carlyle, Glenn 5 9:00AM

Carr, Mark George 6 10:00AM

Cassidy, Craig Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Castle, Britney Mary 6 10:00AM

Chand-Bell, Clinton Samuel Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cheeseman, Nadene Jean 6 10:00AM

Christensen, Jo-Anne Leesa 6 10:00AM

Clarke, Glenn Ryan 6 10:00AM

Cleal, Melanie Betina, Miss 1 9:00AM

Clements, Andrew James Mark 1 9:00AM

Cleverley, Corey Lee 6 10:00AM

Coleman, Trent Joseph 6 10:00AM

Collingwood, Samuel Lloyd Alexander, Mr 1 9:00AM

Coplick, Paul Lawrence 5 9:00AM

Cory, Lincoln Francis, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cufi, Kimmet 1 9:00AM

Dalzeil, Nicholas Andrew 6 10:00AM

Dau, Gesa Henry 1 8:30AM

Davey, Robert John 6 10:00AM

Davie, Angus Cheyne 1 9:00AM

Dezorzi, Jarrah Daniel, Mr 6 10:00AM

Diaz, Juan Raphael 6 10:00AM

Dickman, Letitia Joy 1 9:00AM

Doonan, Rachel Catherine 1 9:00AM

Douglass, Troy William 1 9:00AM

Dowd, William John 1 8:30AM

Durietz, Jamie Adam 1 8:30AM

Eason, Rohan Maxwell, Mr 6 10:00AM

Eaton, Rebecca Louise, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Edmunds, James John Scott 1 9:00AM

Everitt, Janet Rebecca 1 9:00AM

Faga, Eseneiaso 1 9:00AM

Filipaina, Austen Situfu 6 10:00AM

Finn, Philipa Ellen Anne, Miss 6 10:00AM

Fleming, Adam Wayne 1 9:00AM

Foothead, Kahill Lesley John 7 9:00AM

Foster, Justin Allan 1 10:00AM

Fuller, Kenneth 6 10:00AM

Fusi, Kotoni 6 10:00AM

Garland, Anthony Steven, Mr 6 10:00AM

Garner, Joshua Andrew 1 9:00AM

Gaudin, Michael Trevor 6 10:00AM

Gough, Phillip Kyle 1 9:00AM

Graham, Jade Alisa, Ms 6 10:00AM

Graham, Sharna Skye 6 10:00AM

Greenslade, Nicholas Andrew 6 10:00AM

Gregory, Robert James Fred, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gurman, Ebony Jane 1 9:00AM

Haigh, Chantel Mary Lea, Ms 1 9:00AM

Hallett, Levi Vaughan 1 9:00AM

Halsall, Nicole Anne 6 10:00AM

Hanrahan, Mathew Johnathon, Mr 6 10:00AM

Hansen, Matthew Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Harding, Scott Keith 1 9:00AM

Harvey, Michael Brian 6 10:00AM

Heathcote, Sarah Ann, Ms 1 9:00AM

Hill, Jordan Arthur, Mr 6 10:00AM

Hingst, Mark Alfred 1 9:00AM

Hoani, Olivia Shardonai 6 10:00AM

Holman, James Harold, Mr 1 9:00AM

Houghton, Aaron Graeme, Mr 6 10:00AM

Hughes, Ajay Daniel 6 10:00AM

Hunia, Takari Harley, Mr 1 9:00AM

Insley, Kristy Lee 1 9:00AM

Iusitini, Jacob Leuatea 1 9:00AM

Jackson, Shane Edward, Mr 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Scott Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Jones, Shaun Darren, Mr 7 9:00AM

Kauwhata, Sue Carolyn 6 10:00AM

Keegan, Christopher George Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kelly, Owen Tyson 6 10:00AM

Kemp, Jye Thomas 6 10:00AM

Kertesz, Deanne Lillian 1 8:30AM

Kimmel, Matthew John 1 9:00AM

Kinnane, Aiden Michael 1 9:00AM

Knight, Marion Gail 6 10:00AM

Knight, Scott Alan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Koch, Darren Dennis 6 10:00AM

Kopelke, Todd Justin, Mr 6 10:00AM

Kuhner, Justin John 6 10:00AM

Large, Daniel George 6 10:00AM

Learoyd, Aaron Scott, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lehmann, James Alexander 1 9:00AM

Levitt, Tiffany Elaine, Miss 6 10:00AM

Ludwig, Timothy Noel 6 10:00AM

Luvara, Antonio 1 8:30AM

Mackenzie, Stephanie-Dawn 1 9:00AM

Macrae, Bethany 1 10:00AM

Madden, Rayson Alan 1 9:00AM

Makuol, Juma Makuol Deng 1 9:00AM

Manz, Mitchell James Stanley 1 9:00AM

Marshall, David Errol 6 10:00AM

Martin, Hannah 6 10:00AM

Matson, Wayne Peter 1 9:00AM

Mc Bean, Matthew Alexander 6 10:00AM

Mckee, Luke Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mclean, Bruce William 6 10:00AM

Miller, Nathan John, Mr 6 10:00AM

Mills-Wynne, Michael John 1 9:00AM

Morcus, Dean Paul 6 10:00AM

Morris-Brauer, Nathan John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mottlee, Andrew Henry 1 9:00AM

Muhling, Fiona Sarah 6 10:00AM

Muscat, Kyle Ethan 6 10:00AM

Nelson, Travis Andrew 6 10:00AM

Nicholas, Brett Sydney, Mr 1 9:00AM

Nielsen, Mitchell Andrew 7 9:00AM

Nona, Anita-Jo Ellie 1 8:30AM

Nona, Anita-Jo Ellie 1 9:00AM

Nowlan, Taleatha Maree 1 9:00AM

Noy, Clinton Patrick 1 9:00AM

Oakes, Colin David 1 9:00AM

Okell, Christopher Lee 6 10:00AM

O’Kell, Christopher Lee 6 10:00AM

Okemili, Kenechukwu Paschal 1 9:00AM

Pacey, Kyle Raymond, Mr 6 10:00AM

Palelei, George Peauafi 6 10:00AM

Palmer, Jasmine Christina 6 10:00AM

Palmer, Jasmine Irene Rose 6 9:00AM

Palmer, Jessamine Chisatina, Miss 6 9:00AM

Palmer, Jessamine Chisatina, Miss 6 10:00AM

Palmer, Scott Bradley 1 9:00AM

Penfold, Kerry Marie, Miss 1 8:30AM

Phillips, Nisha Jane, Miss 6 10:00AM

Phillips, Nisha Jane, Miss 6 9:00AM

Pickering, Chicarnee Jo, Miss 1 9:00AM

Pickett, Benjamin Kurt 1 9:00AM

Plummer, Miranda Michelle 1 9:00AM

Poacher, Owen Troy 1 9:00AM

Pollard, Mitchell Leonard 1 8:30AM

Reidy, Kate Alexandra, Miss 1 9:00AM

Rhind, Kaylam 1 8:30AM

Rhind, Kaylam 1 9:00AM

Rice, Kasie Richard Clifford, Mr 6 10:00AM

Roach, John William 6 10:00AM

Robinson, Kevin Vincent 1 9:00AM

Robinson, Nicholas James 1 9:00AM

Rogers, Thomas Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Romans, Steven Wayne 1 9:00AM

Rooymans, Michael Hendrikus 7 9:00AM

Roser, Matthew Scott, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rowsell, Bradley James, Mr 6 10:00AM

Saebsch, Robert Alfred 1 9:00AM

Sagar, Alvin, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sank, Tyler Leonard 6 10:00AM

Sant, David Steven 1 9:00AM

Saunders, Derwent Wayne 6 10:00AM

Saunders, Paul James Casey 1 9:00AM

Schafer, Michael Kevin 6 10:00AM

Sheriff, Tito 1 9:00AM

Shillingsworth, Robert Timothy 1 8:30AM

Shillingsworth, Robert Timothy 1 9:00AM

Sibbick, Billyjack-Kerrie 1 9:00AM

Singh, Brodie Jeet 6 10:00AM

Smallwood, Tanya Lee, Mrs 6 10:00AM

Smith, Damien Joshua 6 8:30AM

Smith, Damien Joshua 6 10:00AM

Smith, Shane William 6 10:00AM

Staunton, Andrew John, Mr 6 10:00AM

Stocks, Paul Thomas, Mr 6 10:00AM

Stratford, Shane Michael 1 9:00AM

Surawski, Lionel Bruce 1 9:00AM

Tacono, Melody Jain 1 9:00AM

Than, Brandan 6 10:00AM

Thomas, Jack Mitchell 1 9:00AM

Thompson, Daniel James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Thompson, Paul Fonua, Mr 1 8:30AM

Thomsen, Ethan Paul 1 9:00AM

Tighe, Warren James 6 10:00AM

Timm, Casey James Stanley 1 9:00AM

Toala, Ma-Mal-J 1 9:00AM

Togia, Tony Feterei Sogafai 6 10:00AM

Toma, Corey Liva, Mr 1 8:30AM

Tunui, Robyna Moerena, Ms 6 10:00AM

Waghorn-Kendrick, Michaela Jayde 1 8:30AM

Walker, Oliver Ryan 6 10:00AM

Watterson, Thornton Lance, Mr 1 9:00AM

Williams, Malcolm James 5 9:00AM

Wilshusen, Amy Clare, Mrs 6 10:00AM

Wood, Kevin Graeme 1 9:00AM