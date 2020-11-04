IN COURT: Full names of 205 people appearing in court today
VERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Aleng, Faida Ochan 1 8:30AM
Amou, Ayii Mabior Arok 6 10:00AM
Amou, Ayii Mabior Arok 6 9:00AM
Araneda, Jordy Miguel 1 9:00AM
Artes, Gary John 7 9:00AM
Asi, Monicca Segia 6 10:00AM
Atutahi, Morehu Tama 1 9:00AM
Baker, Cody 1 9:00AM
Bakunowich, Stephen Brendan 6 10:00AM
Baldwin, Dean Anthony, Mr 6 10:00AM
Barker, Kelsie Ruby, Miss 1 8:30AM
Barry, Malcolm Albert 1 9:00AM
Bebbington, Samantha Lee-Rose 1 9:00AM
Blacklock, Cory Matthew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Blank, Robin Vena 1 9:00AM
Bourke, Benjamin Jeremy, Mr 6 10:00AM
Boyce, Stefanie Maree, Miss 6 9:00AM
Broughton Campbell, Kyla 1 8:30AM
Buckel, Luke William, Mr 6 10:00AM
Butler, Dylan Anthony, Mr 5 9:00AM
Butterfield, Nicholas Kieran 1 9:00AM
Callaghan, Daniel Joseph 6 10:00AM
Carpentier, Malory Joel, Mr 4 9:00AM
Causby, Daan Robert B 5 10:00AM
Chand-Bell, Clinton Samuel Wayne, Mr 5 9:00AM
Chatfield, Raymond George 1 9:00AM
Christensen, Jacob Stewart, Mr 6 10:00AM
Clark, Reece Gregory 1 9:00AM
Clarke, Anthony Robin 1 9:00AM
Clarke, Katie Letitia 6 10:00AM
Coles, Jennifer Mary 1 9:00AM
Conlon, Patricia 1 9:00AM
Connolly, Jodie Christopher Robert 1 9:00AM
Coram, Dwayne Thomas Ken 1 8:30AM
Coram, Dwayne Thomas Ken 1 9:00AM
Cosca Jr, Bing Crosby, Mr 6 10:00AM
Cronon, Barry 6 10:00AM
Crowe, Troy Robert 1 8:30AM
Cullen, Robert Ryan 1 9:00AM
Dalgleish, Kelly Jean 6 10:00AM
Dalmeida, Cody Wayne 2 10:00AM
Daly, Joseph John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dingle, Darren Abe, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dixon, Jake Barry 7 9:00AM
Doncaster, Warwick Andrew 1 9:00AM
Douglas, Nathan James 1 9:00AM
Douglas, Shane Bowman Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM
Droste, Lauren Jane, Miss 1 9:00AM
Eades, Daniel 5 9:00AM
Elliot-Bond, Travis James 6 10:00AM
Elliott, Jai Russell, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ellison, Ethan Ernest 1 9:00AM
Filipaina, Austen Situfu 2 10:00AM
Fitzgerald, Lewis David 1 8:30AM
Fleming, Brendan Francis 1 9:00AM
Francis, Ruggar Starr 1 9:00AM
Franklin, Aimee Louise 1 9:00AM
Fruean, Junior 1 9:00AM
Gall, Zachery David 6 10:00AM
Garlo, Prince Terry 1 8:30AM
Geyer, Perry 1 9:00AM
Gosley, Dayle 5 9:00AM
Gow, Jeremy Ronald 2 9:00AM
Gow, Jeremy Ronald, Mr 2 9:00AM
Graham, Wesley Reece 1 9:00AM
Green, Phillip John Francis, Mr 1 9:00AM
Greep, Dwayne Michael 1 9:00AM
Gulliver, Daniel Ashley 2 10:00AM
Gundesen, Steen, Mr 6 10:00AM
Hamisi, Stefano, Mr 1 9:00AM
Harvey, Michael Brian 6 10:00AM
Heathcote, Jazmin Jayne 1 9:00AM
Hedley, Nathan Lewis 2 10:00AM
Hedley, Wayne, Mr 6 9:00AM
Heffernan, Bradley Joshua 6 9:00AM
Hethorn, Dylan Michael 1 8:30AM
Hewett, Dylan Cordell 6 10:00AM
Hill, Christopher Gavin 1 9:00AM
Hill, Dominique Patrick Alexanda 1 9:00AM
Hill, Jordan Arthur, Mr 6 10:00AM
Hills, Juliet Louise 1 9:00AM
Hingst, Wayne Lee 1 9:00AM
Hoani, Olivia Shardonai 2 10:00AM
Hodder, Jason Phillip 1 9:00AM
Hood, Sallie-Anne 1 9:00AM
Hooper, Tye Randall, Mr 6 9:00AM
Horsfall, Reece Douglas Barry 6 10:00AM
Houghton, Aaron Graeme, Mr 2 10:00AM
Hughes, Ajay Daniel 2 10:00AM
Ives, Rosemaree-Lee 6 10:00AM
Ives, Zamika Kiely, Ms 1 9:00AM
Johnson, Lance Karl 1 9:00AM
Jones, Mark Thomas 2 10:00AM
Junge, Bernadette Lissa June 1 9:00AM
Kalepo, Siania Meki Togamau, Mr 1 8:30AM
Karner, Kylie 5 9:00AM
Kauwhata, Sue Carolyn 6 10:00AM
Kelly, Brenton Lee, Mr 6 10:00AM
Khan, Imran 6 10:00AM
Kooymans, Zachary Darren Bennett 1 8:30AM
Kopelke, Todd Justin, Mr 2 10:00AM
Kristensen, Chantelle Rebecca 1 9:00AM
Kwana, Bienfait, Mr 6 9:00AM
Lambert, Peter Craig 1 9:00AM
Leatherby, Dean Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lees-Brown, Kayleb Blade 1 9:00AM
Lees-Brown, Kayleb Blade 6 10:00AM
Lester, Timothy James, Mr 6 10:00AM
Lester, Timothy James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lewis, Paul 6 10:00AM
Lindner, Michael John, Mr 6 10:00AM
Litfin-Gossow, Kevin Robert 2 10:00AM
Little, Jacob Sidney 1 9:00AM
Macaulay, Callum Angus 1 9:00AM
Macey, Joshua Aubrey David 1 9:00AM
Majok, Majok Riel 6 10:00AM
Manning, Travis Laku 1 9:00AM
Margerison, Alyce Leanne, Miss 6 10:00AM
Martin, Aaron James Dean 1 9:00AM
Martin, Hannah 2 10:00AM
Mccrone, Ryan James, Mr 6 10:00AM
Miles, Damien Te Rauna 1 9:00AM
Milsom, Hayden Blake 6 10:00AM
Mitchell, Edward 5 9:00AM
Morgan, Tyson James 6 10:00AM
Mwaka, Shadrack Daudi 1 9:00AM
Neale, Joel Daniel 1 9:00AM
Nhial, Jok Jongkuc 2 10:00AM
Noy, Clinton Patrick 1 9:00AM
O’Conner-Comber, Jack 1 9:00AM
O’Connor-Comber, Jack 1 9:00AM
Onyenakasa, Ignnatius Chigaeme 6 10:00AM
Owen, Justin Troy, Mr 6 10:00AM
Pacey, Kyle Raymond, Mr 6 10:00AM
Parnaby, Kurt Wayne 1 9:00AM
Patterson, Craig Anthony 1 9:00AM
Patu, Aigataulagi Ju-Lahni Kateres 2 10:00AM
Paul, Matthew, Mr 6 10:00AM
Peddell, Nadia Inez 1 9:00AM
Peddell, Nadia Inez 1 8:30AM
Phan, Minh Nhat 6 10:00AM
Pillington, Danielle Marie 1 9:00AM
Pillington, Matthew Stephen 1 9:00AM
Pillington, Matthew Stephen, Mr 1 9:00AM
Poharama, Bodean Roy, Mr 1 9:00AM
Pollard, Michael Ronald 6 10:00AM
Prazeres, Frederico Nuno Lopes 6 10:00AM
Radhakrishnan, Sandraseghram, Mr 6 10:00AM
Reeves, Lindsay 5 9:00AM
Rooymans, Michael Hendrikus 1 9:00AM
Rose, Kerry James 6 10:00AM
Sage, Abby Jane, Ms 1 9:00AM
Sammon, Jarrod 1 9:00AM
Sangster, Stephanie Maree 1 9:00AM
Sank, Tyler Leonard 6 10:00AM
Sank, Tyler Leonard 6 9:00AM
Saunders, Derwent Wayne 2 10:00AM
Sharpley, Dennis John 6 10:00AM
Sherwood, Damian John 1 9:00AM
Signall, Timothy-Lee Aaron, Mr 6 10:00AM
Sinn, Brenton Travis, Mr 1 9:00AM
Smith, Justin Dean, Mr 6 9:00AM
Smith, Shane William 6 10:00AM
Sneddon, Casey Lee, Miss 6 10:00AM
Sosa, Mario Alberto, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sri Eha Australia Pty Ltd 5 9:00AM
Stavljanin, Aleksandra 1 9:00AM
Steenbok, Vincent Seth 6 10:00AM
Stelling, Jade Teresa 6 10:00AM
Stevens, Belinda Ann 5 9:00AM
Stewart, Kimberley Louise 1 8:30AM
Sunda, Vikas Kumar, Mr 1 9:00AM
Surmon, Kelly Michelle 1 8:30AM
Swift, Stephen James 1 9:00AM
Tahata, Luke Tipene 6 10:00AM
Tange, James Paul 1 9:00AM
Tawhai, Raina Jordan 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Andrew John 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Andrew Lawrence, Mr 1 8:30AM
Te Moananui, Aaron Douglas Wayne, Mr 6 10:00AM
Theyers, Lucy Jane 6 10:00AM
Theyers, Lucy Jane 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Dylan Lee 6 10:00AM
Thomson, Bryce Gregory Keith 1 9:00AM
Toma, Falenito Eric 1 9:00AM
Toma, U’U Missoury, Miss 1 9:00AM
Tuckwell, Taylor 5 9:00AM
Turner, Lorynda Shereece 6 10:00AM
Vidler-Trace, Ashleigh Jane 1 9:00AM
Wallis, Andrew Robert 6 10:00AM
Walsh, Michael Keith 6 10:00AM
Ward, Michael Stanley 1 9:00AM
Ware, Amanda Belinda, Miss 1 1:08PM
Webb, Taran, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wellings, Matthew Benjamin 1 9:00AM
Whirisky, Graeme Michael 6 10:00AM
Whirisky, Graeme Michael 1 9:00AM
White, David Lawrence 1 9:00AM
Willis, Laura Teagan, Miss 1 9:00AM
Willoughby, Lisa Michelle 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Colette Lee 6 10:00AM
Wood, Daniel John Darrel 6 10:00AM
Woodham, Anthony Neal 6 10:00AM
Zabidayo, Victor Taban Yowasa, Mr 5 11:00AM
Zanre, Adam 1 9:00AM