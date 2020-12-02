IN COURT: Full names of 200 people appearing in court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Adams, Raymond George 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Kamarah Becky Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM
Araneda, Jordy Miguel 1 9:00AM
Arnold, Shontanai Lillian Jean 6 10:00AM
Atasoy, Saleh, Mr 6 10:00AM
Atta-Singh, Mark Clinton 6 9:00AM
Baldwin, Dean Anthony, Mr 6 10:00AM
Baldwin, Sean Michael 7 9:00AM
Barrett, William John Peter 6 10:00AM
Beaven, Andrew William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bebbington, Samantha Lee-Rose 1 9:00AM
Behrens, Rachael Helene-Ruth, Mrs 6 10:00AM
Ben, Teremoana Junior, Mr 6 10:00AM
Bokan, Tania Louise 1 9:00AM
Bowen, Kaleb 6 10:00AM
Boyce, Stefanie Maree, Miss 6 10:00AM
Boyce, Stefanie Maree, Miss 6 9:00AM
Bravo, Randal Wade 6 10:00AM
Brennan, Jordan Roman 6 10:00AM
Brennan, Jordan Roman, Mr 6 10:00AM
Brock, Aiyana, Miss 1 9:00AM
Brown, Harrison Jon 6 10:00AM
Buckel, Luke William, Mr 6 10:00AM
Burne, Shaun Alan 1 9:00AM
Callaghan, Mathew John 6 10:00AM
Carr, Darren 6 10:00AM
Carr, Mark George 6 10:00AM
Chilmaid, Kayla Polley 6 10:00AM
Christofferson, Glenn Norman 6 10:00AM
Clarke, Katie Letitia 6 10:00AM
Cleary, Monique Jessica 6 10:00AM
Clements, Nicole Maria, Mrs 6 10:00AM
Condon, Wayne John 6 10:00AM
Conlon, Denise Agnes 1 8:30AM
Conlon, Patricia 1 9:00AM
Cory, Lincoln Francis 1 9:00AM
Cory, Lincoln Francis, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cory, Lincoln Francis, Mr 1 8:30AM
Cribbens, Laighney Sarah 6 10:00AM
Dahya, Davina Moana-Nui 1 9:00AM
Daly, Joseph John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Davie, Angus Cheyne 6 10:00AM
Dawson, John Clifford 6 10:00AM
Debels, Roger John, Mr 6 10:00AM
Dickinson, Sharm Ron 5 10:00AM
Doyle, Keith Patrick 5 10:00AM
Edwards, Adam James 1 9:00AM
Edwards, Daniel John 6 10:00AM
Ellis, Nigel Richard 6 10:00AM
Erihe, Jordan David Thomas 1 9:00AM
Estreich, Troy Nathan 1 8:30AM
Filipaina, Austen Situfu 6 10:00AM
Fitzgerald, Lewis David 1 9:00AM
Fizzell, Jamie Ronald 6 10:00AM
Fizzell, Jamie Ronald, Mr 6 10:00AM
Flanagan, Shaun Patrick 1 9:00AM
Francis, Ruggar Starr 1 9:00AM
Galagher, Louisa Hui-Min 5 9:00AM
Galea Harvey, Charles Les 1 9:00AM
Gannon, Daniel Laurence, Mr 6 10:00AM
Garlo, Prince Terry 1 8:30AM
Glover, Ty John 1 9:00AM
Gozzard, Rusty Carolee 1 9:00AM
Green, Daniel Leslie Robert 1 9:00AM
Greep, Dwayne Michael 1 9:00AM
Hadzi-Vukovic, Alexander 6 10:00AM
Hagelburg, John Charles Roy 6 10:00AM
Hall, Bradley James 1 9:00AM
Hallett, Levi Vaughan 1 9:00AM
Hannah, Michelle Louise 6 9:00AM
Hansen, Matthew Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM
Harvey, Michael Brian 6 10:00AM
Harvey, Michael Brian 6 9:00AM
Heathcote, Mitchell 6 9:00AM
Heathcote, Mitchell John 6 10:00AM
Hedley, Nathan Lewis 6 10:00AM
Hedley, Wayne, Mr 6 10:00AM
Hill, Jordan Arthur, Mr 6 9:00AM
Hill, Mickayla Patricia 1 9:00AM
Hoani, Olivia Shardonai 6 10:00AM
Hogg, Danny William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Horsfall, Reece Douglas Barry 6 10:00AM
Houghton, Aaron Graeme, Mr 6 10:00AM
Howard, Phillip Timothy, Mr 6 9:00AM
Hughes, Ajay Daniel 6 10:00AM
Irwin, Carlee Lynn 1 9:00AM
Jabateh, Musa 6 10:00AM
Jackson, Shane Edward, Mr 1 9:00AM
Johnston, Benjamin James, Mr 6 10:00AM
Kelly, Brenton Lee 6 10:00AM
Kelly, Brenton Lee, Mr 6 10:00AM
Kinnane, Aiden Michael 1 9:00AM
Kristensen, Chantelle Rebecca 1 9:00AM
Kuhner, Justin John 6 10:00AM
Kuir, Zacheriah Akech 1 9:00AM
Lamberton-Kay, Jamie Thomas 5 10:00AM
Large, Daniel George 6 10:00AM
Laszuk, Kristy Lea, Ms 1 9:00AM
Layne, Nathan Alexander, Mr 6 9:00AM
Leatherby, Dean Andrew, Mr 6 9:00AM
Leatherby, Dean Andrew, Mr 6 10:00AM
Leonard, Terrence Andre 1 9:00AM
Lindner, Michael John, Mr 6 10:00AM
Lloyd, Dylan Graham 1 9:00AM
Lokolong, Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM
Long, Joshua William 1 9:00AM
Mackie, Albert Yopeli 1 9:00AM
Macleod, Alexis Sarah 1 9:00AM
Mahani, Fergusson 5 9:00AM
Makuol, Juma Makuol Deng 1 9:00AM
Malcolm, Tamara Jane, Miss 6 10:00AM
Manning, Travis Laku 1 9:00AM
Manser, Zachary 1 9:00AM
Masso, Nathania 1 9:00AM
Metai, Brandon Ahbing 6 10:00AM
Miller, Nathan John, Mr 6 10:00AM
Miller, Stephen John 1 9:00AM
Milner, Stacy Lee, Miss 7 9:00AM
Milsom, Hayden Blake 6 10:00AM
Mitchell, Aaron Parry 1 9:00AM
Mitchell, Edward 5 9:00AM
Moffatt, Mariah Ruth 1 9:00AM
Mosby, Bernard Paul 1 8:30AM
Muller, Todd Cameron Graham, Mr 6 10:00AM
Munoz, Marcus 1 8:30AM
Neale, Joel Daniel 1 9:00AM
Ney, Sary 1 9:00AM
Nouata, Lole, Mr 1 9:00AM
Nowlan, Taleatha Maree 1 9:00AM
Olver, Brock Dwayne Thomas 1 8:30AM
Owen, Justin Troy, Mr 6 10:00AM
Page, Ricky James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Palmer, Barry James 1 9:00AM
Palmer, Jasmine Christina 6 9:00AM
Palmer, Jasmine Christina 6 10:00AM
Parisella, Gordon Ian Lawrence, Mr 1 9:00AM
Park View Lodge (Qld) Pty Ltd 5 9:00AM
Paul, Bryce Anthony 6 10:00AM
Pereira, Roy Manuel 1 9:00AM
Peters, Paul Leslie 1 9:00AM
Phan, Minh Nhat 6 10:00AM
Pink, Harley James Roy, Mr 6 9:00AM
Prasad, Sajen Satnesh 6 9:00AM
Radhakrishnan, Sandraseghram, Mr 6 10:00AM
Redshaw, Emily Rose 1 9:00AM
Reed, Kylie Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM
Reeves, Lindsay 5 9:00AM
Robinson, Brendon Mark 1 9:00AM
Robinson, Clinton Terence 6 10:00AM
Rodgers, Raymond Scott 1 9:00AM
Rogers, Damien William Grant 1 8:30AM
Rogers, Damien William Grant 1 9:00AM
Rose, Kerry James 6 10:00AM
Ross, James William 1 8:30AM
Rowsell, Bradley James, Mr 6 10:00AM
Russ, Jessie Douglas 1 9:00AM
Sangster, Stephanie Maree 1 9:00AM
Schaffer, Dru William 6 10:00AM
Scribner, Mark Anthony, Mr 6 10:00AM
Shields, Gregory Keith 6 10:00AM
Simpson, Mikaela Kate, Miss 1 9:00AM
Singh, Brodie Jeet 6 10:00AM
Sleath, Cody Leonard 6 10:00AM
Smallwood, Tanya Lee, Mrs 6 10:00AM
Smith, Kristy Ann 6 10:00AM
Smith, Locklan James Nilsen, Mr 1 8:30AM
Smith, Matthew Brian, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sneddon, Casey Lee, Miss 6 10:00AM
Springall, Denise Jean, Ms 1 9:00AM
Stafford, Kimberley Jean 6 10:00AM
Steenbok, Vincent Seth 6 10:00AM
Steenbok, Vincent Seth 6 9:00AM
Stevens, Robert Mark 1 8:30AM
Storey, Jacob Christopher, Mr 1 8:30AM
Suffolk, Steven Lloyd 6 10:00AM
Sunda, Vikas Kumar, Mr 1 9:00AM
Symonds, Trisha Megan, Miss 1 9:00AM
Taito, Bevino Misisa 6 9:00AM
Taylor, Andrew Lawrence 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Andrew Lawrence, Mr 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Conan Sol, Mr 6 10:00AM
Tran, Cuong Tuan 1 9:00AM
Troutman, Cory Lee 1 9:00AM
Tuato, Sio 6 10:00AM
Turner, Lorynda Shereece 6 10:00AM
Van Dorssen, Daniel John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Van Leent, Jordan Christian Thomas 6 10:00AM
Vikas, Vikas 1 8:30AM
Viney, Timothy Maurice 1 9:00AM
Walker, Peter John 6 10:00AM
Ward, Adam 1 9:00AM
Watts, Shane Robert 6 10:00AM
Wellings, Matthew Benjamin 1 9:00AM
Williams, Katherine, Ms 1 9:00AM
Willis, Laura Teagan, Miss 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Jane Danielle 1 8:30AM
Wood, Kiarah Mariana, Miss 1 8:30AM
Wratt, Stacey Lee, Miss 6 10:00AM
Wright, Steven Glen 1 8:30AM
Zabidayo, Victor Taban Yowasa, Mr 6 9:00AM