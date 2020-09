IN COURT: Full names of 198 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Ahomiro, Kimiora Hope Teatawhai 1 9:00AM

Aiono, Leaupepe Ami, Mr 2 9:00AM

Allen, Simon John 1 9:00AM

Ashe, Seth Adam 1 9:00AM

Atutahi, Morehu Tama 1 9:00AM

Ball, Brett Gordon, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bennett, Mark Hector Anthony 1 9:00AM

Bishop, Cindy Jane 2 9:00AM

Bonham, Matthew Warren 2 9:00AM

Bork, Nathan Ronald, Mr 2 9:00AM

Boyd, Ashley Michael, Mr 1 8:30AM

Bramhall, Katrina Louise 1 9:00AM

Broughton-Schultz, Leneva Maree 1 9:00AM

Brown, Christopher William 3 9:00AM

Brown, Joel Dennis 1 9:00AM

Brozic, Myles Warren 1 9:00AM

Bryant, Rhyss Luke, Mr 2 9:00AM

Bugges, Mitchell Evan 1 9:00AM

Bulte, Isaak Douglas 1 8:30AM

Burke, Damien Lee 1 9:00AM

Burke, Damien Lee 1 8:30AM

Burns, Dylon Jason Anthony, Mr 3 9:00AM

Byose, Desire, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cain, Janine Elizabeth 3 9:00AM

Carkeet-Buhmann, Leaghalani Rose 1 9:00AM

Cheeseman, Nadene Jean 1 9:00AM

Claut, Donna Maree Susana 2 9:00AM

Clayton, Jeremy Stephen Allan 1 9:00AM

Clayton, Jeremy Stephen Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Clayton, Jeremy Stephen Allan, Mr 2 9:00AM

Cobbo, Norman Glen Matthew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Collins, Brittney Louise 1 9:00AM

Collins, Brittney Louise 3 9:00AM

Connell, Zane 1 9:00AM

Conway, Allison Gael 1 9:00AM

Coolwell, James Douglas 1 9:00AM

Cosh, Megan Jane 2 9:00AM

Daglish, Matthew 1 9:00AM

Davidson, Aidan Terrence 1 9:00AM

Davies, Caleb Kenneth, Mr 1 9:00AM

Davies, Carol May 1 9:00AM

Davis, Benjamin James 4 9:00AM

Davis, Russell John 3 9:00AM

Davis, Russell John, Mr 3 9:00AM

Dimitropoulos, Alexandros 2 9:00AM

Dobbin, Troy John 1 8:30AM

Doble, Corey Peter 1 9:00AM

Ellem, Matthew John 1 9:00AM

Ellis, Nigel Richard 1 9:00AM

Evans, Chad Barry 1 9:00AM

Evans, Rebecca Ann, Miss 2 9:00AM

Evans, Sean Aaron, Mr 7 9:00AM

Fail, Shane Gowan 1 8:30AM

Fata, Joshua 1 9:00AM

Finn, Gregory William, Mr 2 9:00AM

Fitzgerald, Jordan Gregory 2 9:00AM

Fitzsimmons, Gordon William 1 9:00AM

Francis, Rebecca Karen, Miss 1 8:30AM

Franklin, Aimee Louise 1 9:00AM

Fraser, Luke Tory 1 9:00AM

Fullarton-Reditt, Nathan Peter 1 9:00AM

Fullarton-Reditt, Nathan Peter 1 8:30AM

Gakwavu, Nestor, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gaulton, Curtis Jade Lee 1 9:00AM

Gavin, Jason Troy 1 9:00AM

Goch, Benjamin Aangok, Mr 1 8:30AM

Gordon, Victor Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gorringe, Adrian James 1 9:00AM

Graham, Brandon Richard 5 9:00AM

Green, Pearl Josephine 1 9:00AM

Guillesser, Peter Glenn Arther, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hackett, Simoan Jay, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Handley, Jake Denys 2 10:00AM

Hannah, Bradley John 1 9:00AM

Hartwig, Tiffany Anne, Miss 2 9:00AM

Harvey, Nicholas Joseph 1 9:00AM

Heke, Karamea Reitu 1 9:00AM

Heleiki, Dean Benjamin Talima, Mr 1 9:00AM

Herrera Llanos, Stefanie Alejandra 2 9:00AM

Holland, Jacob John Francis 1 9:00AM

Hood, Micheal Lee 1 9:00AM

Huntress, John Fredric Stratten, Mr 1 9:00AM

Illingsworth, Isaiah, Mr 3 9:00AM

Ives, Zac William Blaire, Mr 1 9:00AM

Jackson, Renee Marie 1 9:00AM

Jeffery, Peter John 2 9:00AM

Jenkins, Laura Mae, Miss 1 9:00AM

Joak, Nyaruai Sarah, Ms 2 9:00AM

Joe, Lucky Sunday 1 9:00AM

Joe, Lucky Sunday 1 8:30AM

Johns, Matthew Darren, Mr 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Faith Leah 4 9:00AM

Johnson, Samuel Albert 4 9:00AM

Johnstone, Paul Roy 1 9:00AM

Junge, Bernadette Lissa June 1 9:00AM

Kaio, Kaleb Blayne 2 9:00AM

Kava, Vaoese 2 9:00AM

Kelly, Jamie Leigh, Mr 1 9:00AM

King, Carl Jonathan, Mr 1 9:00AM

King, David Alan 1 9:00AM

Kingi, Tukino Hohepa, Mr 2 9:00AM

Kinsella, Ivan Edward 2 9:00AM

Knight, Nathan Geoffrey 2 9:00AM

Kohn, Lindsay James 5 10:00AM

Lane, Nicholas James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Langley, Ninatasha Anne 1 9:00AM

Lazarus, Karl William 2 9:00AM

Lippuner, Anton, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lual, Wol Tong 4 9:00AM

Mackinaw, Terrek 1 9:00AM

Madden, Rayson Alan 1 9:00AM

Mair, Amanda Jane, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Maraki, Manihera Tamati Salesi 2 9:00AM

Marlin, Bradley Mark 1 9:00AM

Mason, Trent Leslie 6 2:00PM

Masso, Blake Edward 1 9:00AM

Masso, Nathania 3 9:00AM

Mcfarlane, Gayle Jo-Anne 1 9:00AM

Mcgregor, Jacob Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mclean, Bodie John 1 9:00AM

Mcnair, Lokera Skye 1 9:00AM

Miller, Christopher Gordon, Mr 2 9:00AM

Milligan, Warrick Nathan Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mizzi, Brodie Adam 2 9:00AM

Morgan, Steven Peter, Mr 2 9:00AM

Nelson, Mark Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Newman, Blake Timothy, Mr 1 9:00AM

Nowlan, Taleatha Maree 1 9:00AM

O’Brien, Shai Lee 1 9:00AM

Osland, John 1 9:00AM

Pamatatau, Francis Tutai 1 9:00AM

Parkinson, Brett Lukas Graeme 1 9:00AM

Parsons, Rochelle Lee 1 9:00AM

Patten, Katelin Mary, Miss 1 9:00AM

Pawlow, Dana Renee 1 9:00AM

Paynter, Kristeen Pamela 1 9:00AM

Peacock, Jodie Leigh, Miss 2 9:00AM

Pearce, Andrew James, Mr 4 9:00AM

Pedebone, Junior, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pedersen, Anthony John 1 9:00AM

Pendo, Joseni 1 9:00AM

Peric, Kaitlin Ana 1 9:00AM

Phillips, Marnie Lynne 1 9:00AM

Pilmer, Stewart Gordon, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pitia, Kevin 1 9:00AM

Puime, Manuel Norman 5 9:00AM

Rayner, Mark Simon 1 9:00AM

Read, Angela Therese 1 9:00AM

Reeks, Shadoe 1 8:30AM

Reeks, Shadoe 1 9:00AM

Reid, Jamie Allen 3 9:00AM

Reid, Jamie Allen 1 9:00AM

Reisenweber, Karl Albert, Mr 4 10:00AM

Ritchie, Jason Steven 2 9:00AM

Robb, Phoebe Shirley Anne Heremia, Miss 1 9:00AM

Roon, Jessica Louise 1 9:00AM

Royce, John William 1 9:00AM

Sandy, Harlin Russell 1 9:00AM

Saunders, William Peter Jeffery 4 9:00AM

Schaffer, Taylor Jade 1 9:00AM

Scott, Allison Renay, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Scott, Anthony Paul 1 9:00AM

Scott, Carly Maree 1 9:00AM

Shabir, Azeem Muhammad 1 9:00AM

Sheedy, Gavin Bruce 1 9:00AM

Shillingsworth, Isaiah Maxwell Robert 1 8:30AM

Simpson, Liza Lesley Marie 1 9:00AM

Singh, Stephen Christopher 2 9:00AM

Spice, Samuel 1 9:00AM

Stapleton, James Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stegman, Brian 1 9:00AM

Stoker, Scott Anthony 1 9:00AM

Storey, Jacob Christopher, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tavita, Leo 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Tina Ellen, Miss 1 9:00AM

Thurecht, Kimberley Anais Hina 1 8:30AM

Trace, Colin Edric 2 9:00AM

Tuia, Tagilima Samuel 1 9:00AM

Tyson, Shanaye Jaye 1 9:00AM

Vardy, Kelly Louise 1 9:00AM

Vogel, Andrew William 1 9:00AM

Walden, Cricket Jamiee 3 9:00AM

Warren, Jade Peter 2 9:00AM

Washington, Clayton Junior 1 9:00AM

Webb, Leanne Marie 5 9:00AM

Wells, Samara Jane 1 9:00AM

West, Angela, Ms 1 9:00AM

West, Wendy Joy 1 9:00AM

Westwood, James Peter 1 9:00AM

Willett, Dean George 4 9:00AM

Willett, Dean George, Mr 4 9:00AM

Wilson, Gavin Brian 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Jessica Lee 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Shay Marie 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Trevor Michael 3 9:00AM

Wood, Daniel Allen Colin, Mr 1 9:00AM

Zapala, George Karamu, Mr 1 9:00AM

Zerafa, Corey Robert, Mr 2 9:00AM