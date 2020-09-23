IN COURT: Full names of 195 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Ah-You, Denman Hunter, Mr 6 10:00AM

Anderson, Arron 1 8:30AM

Ardill, Krystle Lee 1 9:00AM

Ashworth, Wayne Evan 1 9:00AM

Atasoy, Saleh, Mr 6 10:00AM

Atutahi, Morehu Tama 6 10:00AM

Backhouse, Bradley George 6 9:00AM

Barber, Veronica Antionette 1 9:00AM

Barker, Shane Michael 1 9:00AM

Bayre, Dale A, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bellette, Joseph Daniel 1 9:00AM

Benbow, Sherie Helen 1 9:00AM

Benbow, Sherie Helen 1 8:30AM

Bentley, Gary John 1 9:00AM

Bilal, Lasto Jowa 1 9:00AM

Bokan, Tania Louise 1 8:30AM

Bosworth, Stuart Anthony 6 10:00AM

Bourke, Benjamin Jeremy, Mr 1 9:00AM

Brady, Legend Angelene, Miss 1 9:00AM

Brady, Samantha Maree 6 9:00AM

Brady, Samantha Maree 6 10:00AM

Buchholz-Ale, Gino Andre, Mr 1 9:00AM

Burles-Pedersen, Brenden Graham 1 9:00AM

Burr, Ryan Daniel 1 9:00AM

Carroll, Cassandra Hope 6 10:00AM

Cash, Dean Patrick 1 9:00AM

Chapman, Jai Timothy, Mr 1 9:00AM

Christmass, Desmon Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM

Chubb, Shane Eugene 6 10:00AM

Coles, Victoria Lee 1 9:00AM

Compton, William John Noel 6 10:00AM

Cook, Laura Maria 5 9:00AM

Cooper, Crystal Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Courtnage, Sean, Mr 6 9:00AM

Cribbens, Laighney Sarah 6 10:00AM

Cribbens, Laighney Sarah 6 9:00AM

Dadd, Jonathan Michael 6 9:00AM

Davidson, Ruthven Troy 1 9:00AM

Davis, Ian Paul 1 9:00AM

Davis, Rangi Aroha 1 9:00AM

Davis, Tristan Andrew 1 9:00AM

Dezorzi, Jarrah Daniel, Mr 6 10:00AM

Dodd, Clayton Hank 1 9:00AM

Dodds, Michael James 1 9:00AM

Doeblien, Tjay Robert 7 9:00AM

Drysdale, Heather 1 9:00AM

Edwards, Patrick William 1 9:00AM

Elliott, Brody 6 10:00AM

England, Anne 1 9:00AM

Evans, Chad Barry 1 9:00AM

Fetu, Epelinam Iona 1 9:00AM

Fisher, Traven 6 10:00AM

Fisher, Traven Lee, Mr 6 10:00AM

Fleming, Brendan Francis 1 9:00AM

Forder, Jack Linden 1 9:00AM

Foster, Grace Ainsley 1 9:00AM

Gall, Zachery David 6 10:00AM

Garland, Alyson Claire, Miss 1 9:00AM

Gibbs, Kylie Maree 1 9:00AM

Goebel, Rebecca Michelle, Ms 1 9:00AM

Gorry, Desmond Ronald 1 9:00AM

Gorton, Timothy Norman 1 9:00AM

Gow, Jeremy Ronald, Mr 1 9:00AM

Green, Dwaine Michael 1 9:00AM

Greer, Shaun Daniel Kevin 1 9:00AM

Hannah, Bradley John 1 9:00AM

Hardiker, Troy James 1 9:00AM

Harvey, Phoenix Lulu 1 9:00AM

Hawkins, Toni Michelle, Miss 1 9:00AM

Hayes, Jack Thomas 1 9:00AM

Haywood, David Terence, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hedley, Gabrielle Kate 1 9:00AM

Hedley, Wayne, Mr 6 10:00AM

Herbert, Anthony 1 9:00AM

Hingst, Wayne Lee 1 9:00AM

Hinkley, Meagen Alice Margaret 1 8:30AM

Hinz, Jayme Rhys, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hurst, Kayla Narelle 1 9:00AM

Hyde, Jared Albert John Patr 6 10:00AM

Ives, Rosemaree-Lee 6 10:00AM

Jenkins, Gregory Thomas 1 9:00AM

Kalepo, Siania Meki Togamau, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kalisperis, Danny Robert, Mr 4 9:00AM

Keder Arruda, Janailton 7 9:00AM

Kelly, Reece Byren 1 9:00AM

Kenglick, Steven Andrew, Mr 7 9:00AM

Kent, Nicholas Justin 1 9:00AM

Khanna, Sahil 1 9:00AM

Kinchela, Trent Murphy 1 9:00AM

Kirk, Tracey Lee 6 9:00AM

Koenig, Michael William 1 9:00AM

Koffal, Felicity Ann, Miss 6 10:00AM

Kuhner, Justin John 1 9:00AM

Lester, Timothy James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Levack, Keith Stewart 6 10:00AM

Lole, Nouata, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lual, Tong Tong 1 9:00AM

Macey, Joshua Aubrey David 6 10:00AM

Malcolm, Tamara Jane, Miss 6 10:00AM

Manning, Travis Laku 1 9:00AM

Mansfield, Joshua Gilbert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Marlin, Bradley Mark 6 10:00AM

Martin, Robert Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM

Matthews, Paul Andrew 6 10:00AM

Matthews, Paul Andrew, Mr 6 10:00AM

Mc Bean, Matthew Alexander 1 9:00AM

Mcburnie, Robert Keith James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mcburnie, Robert Keith James, Mr 1 8:30AM

Mccann, Michelle Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mccrone, Ryan James, Mr 6 10:00AM

Merrick, Wayne Steven 6 10:00AM

Milovale, Asher Andre 1 9:00AM

Mitchell, Jack Andrew 1 9:00AM

Moore, Justin David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Morcus, Dean Paul 6 10:00AM

Mwaka, Shadrack Daudi 1 9:00AM

Nelson, Travis Andrew 1 9:00AM

Nguyen, Thang Huy 1 9:00AM

Nguyen, Tien Quoc 1 9:00AM

Nicholas, Treasure Christina Ruth, Miss 6 10:00AM

Norford, Tony 6 10:00AM

O’Brien, Denis Clerke 6 10:00AM

O’Connor, Clifford Colin, Mr 1 8:30AM

O’Keefe, Bernard James 6 10:00AM

Orr, Scott Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pawlow, Dana Renee 1 9:00AM

Peric, Kaitlin Ana 1 9:00AM

Phan, Minh Nhat 6 10:00AM

Pillington, Danielle Marie 1 9:00AM

Pillington, Matthew Stephen 1 9:00AM

Pillington, Matthew Stephen, Mr 1 9:00AM

Postlethwaite, Carl James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Powles, Sherrie Francis 1 9:00AM

Radhakrishnan, Sandraseghram, Mr 6 10:00AM

Radu, Julianna 5 9:00AM

Remmert, Julie-Anne, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Roach, John William 6 10:00AM

Robinson, Tara Maree, Miss 6 10:00AM

Rogers, Thomas Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Roper, Tae James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Russell, Gessie Marie, Miss 1 9:00AM

Sailor, Timothy Poy Mckenzie, Mr 1 9:00AM

Salesa, Tony 1 9:00AM

Sangster, Stephanie Maree 1 9:00AM

Saunders, Kynomii Rohye 1 9:00AM

Serrano, Sabrina Jasmine 1 9:00AM

Shaw, Brianna Therese 6 10:00AM

Shaw, Brianna Therese 1 9:00AM

Shepherd, Taylor Chelsea, Miss 1 9:00AM

Simonides, Tas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sinclair, Adrian Russell 1 9:00AM

Smeal, Phillip Walter 6 10:00AM

Sonio, Ali Letticia Donna 1 9:00AM

Spencer, Anthony George, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stelling, Jade Teresa 6 10:00AM

Stelling, Jade Teresa 6 9:00AM

Stenstra, Savarnah Danyell 1 9:00AM

Strachan, Daniel Joseph 1 9:00AM

Tavita-Matavale, Dion Nu’Upotopoto 6 10:00AM

Tawhai, Raina Jordan 1 9:00AM

Theyers, Lucy Jane 1 9:00AM

Thomas, Joshua Adam, Mr 6 10:00AM

Thompson, Darren Wayne, Mr 6 10:00AM

Thompson, John Donald, Mr 1 9:00AM

Thomson, Gary Michael James 1 8:30AM

Thorne, Zane Ashley, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tinson, Jason Aaron 1 9:00AM

Toma, Corey Liva, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tomac, Scott Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tupaea, Jackson Karaitiana Muran, Mr 1 9:00AM

Turgeon, Nicole Faith 7 9:00AM

Turnbull, Benjamin Terrance 1 9:00AM

Utteridge, Peta-Jade, Miss 1 9:00AM

Vaughan, Samantha 1 9:00AM

Vaughan, Samantha May 1 9:00AM

Vui, Nofo 1 9:00AM

Wadhies, Mohamed 1 9:00AM

Walker, Nathan James 1 9:00AM

Walker, Peter John 6 9:00AM

Walker, Peter John 6 10:00AM

Watcho, Duncan William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Waters, Adam Raymond 6 10:00AM

Watts, Peter Mark 1 9:00AM

Webb, Taran, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wells, Adam John, Mr 6 10:00AM

Whinwray, Samuel Wellsely David 1 9:00AM

Williams, John Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Williams, Joshua Winston 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Viliamu Faiaoga 6 10:00AM

Winnett, Kiel Ashley 6 10:00AM

Wolff, Zachary James 1 9:00AM

Woolley, Kyle Nicholas 1 9:00AM

Woolley, Kyle Nicholas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wratt, Stacey Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM

Zabidayo, Victor Taban Yowasa, Mr 1 9:00AM